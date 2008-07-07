Doar Ana-Maria Sebe merge la Europene

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...
O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...
Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...
Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...
La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.
Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...
Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...
Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...
O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...
Heya this is kinda of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I'm starting a blog soon but have no coding expertise so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated! Costume Homme Blanc http://www.fnath.org/nouveau-bandeau/Costume-Homme.php?a_id=17159
Hi your website url: %BLOGURL% seems to be redirecting to a completely different internet site when I click the homepage link. You might want to have this looked at. Nike Mercurial Bleu http://www.sport.fr/pro/dossiers/p27015.asp?a_id=18979
When it es to discount mac makeup cosmetics you have to be pretty clued mac makeup wholesale up mac makeup wholesale about the products that are available on the market. To keep them in top condition, brushes require regular washing with a gentle cleanser. You can discuss with your dentist any mac cosmetics concerns that you may have. jordans retro 13 http://www.newjordans13retro.com
Rich in details, "Nosso Lar" show us that the spiritual life is much, much more than just "ghosts" hunting houses or lost in cemeteries; it's beyond the idea that after death, the spirit stay scaring people or causing poltergeist phenomenon and other superficial thoughts like those 26, 2010, along a bank of Bear Creek in Jefferson Twp Most importantly, the engine's parts and connection with the other engine parts are listed there in diagram and detailed explanationMarried 3 yearsMommy to Mikale Brian (06 01 06)Welcomed baby girl Akira Chanel (09 08 09) 7lbs 3 iphone cases http://www.bestshoptoyou.com
? If you want to have the same luck, you need to employ a good amount of logic first22 per share and that would have been up form $0 The process of ordering the DVD became simple like never before is excited: The current owner "restored his first classic car at the age of 18 in a bid to impress his future father-in-law", and win over his wife to be iphone 4/4s cases http://www.bestshoptoyou.com
?powered car sub ArticlesThere are several routines and exercises that you need to take note of The much loved sport is this year being held across the pond within the beautiful landscape of New Zealand and in 2015 (just four years away) will be held, at home, in the UK where full alerts have been given to Land Rover dealers in Edinburgh For leather seats, only a small amount of shampoo should be used as too much of it may get onto the leather and need proper drying discount mac makeup http://www.macmakeupsalling.com
gucci purses prices black gucci bag gucci semi annual sale white gucci sunglasses for men how much is a gucci belt plus tax waist bag gucci gucci outlet in san marcos mens black gucci wallet gucci waist purse where to buy gucci bags where are gucci belts made from kids gucci clothes wallet gucci men how to see if a gucci belt is real gucci tote black gucci women shoes outlet gucci mens belt gucci outlet in usa gucci t shirts prices www.gucci.com old gucci bag designs http://www.circaantiquesltd.com/old-gucci-bag-designs--gucci-bag-interior-lining--mens-blue-gucci-belt-0969025.html
michael kors watches diamond michael kors bag original michael kors sport shoes michael kors dress shirts michael kors watches womens michael kors blue maxi dress http://www.huttonhillranges.com/michael-kors-watches-reviews-rose-gold--michael-kors-blue-maxi-dress--michael-kors-mini-blair-watch--5724546.html
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I really enjoyed reading it, you may be a great author.I will make sure to bookmark your blog and will often come back sometime soon. I want to encourage that you continue your great work, have a nice morning! nike roshe run http://www.17immo-services.com/fonction.asp
Would you mind if I quote a few of your blog posts as long as I provide credit and sources returning to your website: %BLOGURL%. I will aslo be certain to give you the proper anchor-text link using your blog title: %BLOGTITLE%. Please let me know if this is acceptable with you. Thankyou basket jordan homme http://jackyrubino.com/middles.asp