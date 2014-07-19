Ce spune presa din Italia despre Simona Halep

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 19 Iulie 2014. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Daca in anii precedenti tenisul feminin isi pierduse din interes pe fondul dominatiei autoritare a Serenei Williams, lucrurile s-au schimbat in 2014, remarca jurnalistii italieni de la Ok Tennis.Simona Halep va ocupa locul unu in lume pana la finalul acestui an. Acesta este pronosticul jurnalistilor italieni, care explica de ce considera ca romanca va deveni cea mai buna jucatoare a lumii.