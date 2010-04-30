Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Stirile zilei de Miercuri, 28 Decembrie 2016

Annapurna, vârful ucigaş din Himalaya, şi-a luat din nou tributul

Adio, Tolo!

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 30 Aprilie 2010. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
Alpinistul spaniol Tolo Calafat, care a suferit un edem cerebral, marţi, la coborârea de pe vârful Annapurna, din masivul Himalaya, în Nepal, a încetat din viaţă, ieri, înainte de a putea fi salvat, a anunţat unul dintre colegii săi de expediţie, din care face parte şi românul Horia Colibăşanu. „Tolo este mort”, a declarat veteranul Juanito Oiarzabal, care atins vârful Annapurna (8.091 m) marţi, împreună cu alpiniştii Calafat, Colibăşanu şi un alt spaniol, Carlos Paumer. Originar din Mallorca (Insulele Baleare), Calafat a rămas blocat pe un perete de pe Annapurna, la 7.500 m, incapabil să se mişte, iar un elicopter plecat în căutarea lui, ieri, nu l-a putut localiza, a precizat Oiarzabal. Acesta a adăugat că Tolo Calafat nu a mai răspuns la telefonul prin satelit, la care a putut vorbi cu soţia sa, miercuri, când a şi solicitat ajutor, operaţiunile de salvare fiind însă întrerupte. Cei trei spanioli, împreună cu Horia Colibăşanu, au escaladat, marţi, Annapurna, un munte foarte periculos, în acelaşi timp cu alpinista sud-coreeană Oh Eun-Sun, care a devenit, cu această ocazie, prima femeie care a escaladat cele mai înalte 14 vârfuri de pe planetă, de peste 8.000 m înălţime. În urmă cu doi ani, în mai 2008, un alt alpinist spaniol, Inaki Ochoa de Olza, şi-a pierdut viaţa în condiţii similare pe Annapurna, victima unei grave leziuni cerebrale, după ce a agonizat timp de trei zile.

