Zeci de mii de constănţeni, în pericol de a fi executaţi silit de SPIT

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 22 Iulie 2014. Autor: Andreea PERHAIŢĂ
Constănţenii nu au mai lăsat pe ultima lună a anului plata taxelor şi impozitelor locale. Mulţi s-au grăbit să-şi plătească la timp dările către bugetul local, pentru a scăpa de penalizări. Comparativ cu aceeaşi perioadă a anului precedent, Serviciul Public de Impozite şi Taxe (SPIT) Constanţa a înregistrat o creştere cu 12% a încasărilor aferente primului semestru.

88% din sumele încasate provin din achitarea voluntară a debitelor de către contribuabili, iar 12% provin din executarea silită a datornicilor.

„Pentru contribuabilii care nu au achitat obligaţiile fiscale aferente primului semestru se deschid dosare de urmărire şi executare silită, se calculează majorările de întârziere şi apoi se emit somaţii. Dacă suma menţionată în somaţie nu este achitată în termen de 15 zile, procedura de urmărire şi executare silită va fi continuată prin înfiinţarea popririi asupra veniturilor şi aplicarea sechestrului asupra bunurilor aparţinând debitorului”, explică directorul executiv al SPIT, Virginia Uzun.

Potrivit acesteia, după primul termen scadent, au fost deschise un număr de aproximativ 56.000 dosare de urmărire şi executare silită, 81% reprezentând persoane fizice, iar 19% persoane juridice. De asemenea, în primul semestru al anului 2014, măsura înfiinţării popririi a fost aplicată pentru un număr de aproximativ 4.000 de debitori. Acestora le-au fost blocate conturile bancare şi li s-au reţinut sume de bani din veniturile realizate, ce constau în salarii, pensii, chirii şi alte categorii de venituri urmăribile.

„Măsura sechestrului a fost instituită pentru 18 bunuri mobile şi 16 bunuri imobile. Aceste bunuri au fost sau urmează să fie valorificate prin vânzare la licitaţie, în conformitate cu prevederile O.G. nr. 92/2003 privind Codul de procedură fiscală, republicată, cu modificările şi completările ulterioare”, mai adaugă şeful SPIT Constanţa. 

masuri din alea...

ei maresc pe sest, dupa ce achiti integral datoria la ei? fara sa te anunte, nimic? si pe urma vin sa-ti ia tot din casa? sau chiar casa? bine le fac! sa mai voteze Mazare si PSD. si local, si central! sa vada cum au ei grija de saraci!

2
japca
22 iulie 2014
+4 : -1
nu va e rusine mah ?

Alergati babele si mosii sa le luati banii de medicamente pe care oricum nu ii au in timp ce firmele (voastre) dau tun dupa tun ? Ca un talhar d-ala ordinar care nu da in cap decat la femei si copii ca de ceilalti ii e frica, asa sunteti ! Oare se poate mai jos de-atat ? Ati votat cu ponta, scoateti banii sau o sa ajungeti in strada pentru cateva sute de lei. Bai ce nenorociti, n-o sa mai vezi asa ceva, sper sa va linseze lumea ca asta meritati.

3
marketglory
22 iulie 2014
+1 : -1
marketglory

4
5
6
7
8
9
10
