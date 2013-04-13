Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016

Vrei să închiriezi plajă în Mamaia? Iată ce sectoare sunt disponibile

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 13 Aprilie 2013. Autor: Andreea PERHAIŢĂ
Administraţia Bazinală de Apă „Dobrogea - Litoral” a făcut publice sectoarele de plajă pe care le va închiria la vară. Este vorba despre 204 sectoare de-a lungul întregului litoral, în toate staţiunile. Cele mai multe sunt în Mamaia, Năvodari şi Vama Veche, dar este câte un sector şi în Agigea, 23 August, Cap Aurora şi Venus. 

Atribuirea contractelor de închiriere se face numai prin licitaţie publică. Agenţii economici care doresc să închirieze o plajă trebuie să îşi cumpere caietul de sarcini de la sediul Administraţiei Bazinale de Apă „Dobrogea - Litoral” - Biroul Meca-nism Economic şi Sinteze Economice, de pe strada Mircea cel Bătrân nr. 127. Preţul unui caiet de sarcini este de 250 lei (TVA inclus).

În Năvodari sunt disponibile 25 de sectoare de plajă, atât în dreptul unor tabere particulare, cât şi în dreptul Taberei de Copii, Hotelului Arcadia, Campingului S, Campingului Marina Surf, Campingului pescăresc, în dreptul mai multor zone rezidenţiale şi al Complexului Phoenicia. Anul trecut, o mare parte din plaja din Năvodari a rămas neînchiriată, neexistând doritori să investească în porţiunile respective.

Mamaia, scoasă la mezat

Bătălia cea mare se va da, ca şi anul trecut, pe plajele din Mamaia. Aici ABADL scoate la licitaţie 89 de sectoare de la un capăt la altul al staţiunii. Cele mai multe au funcţia de divertisment/recreere şi sunt suprafeţe destul de mici, de 2.000 - 3.000 de metri pătraţi. Cea mai mare porţiune de plajă propusă spre închiriere este cea din dreptul Clubului Enigma şi al Campingului Turist, cu o deschidere de 145,4 metri liniari şi o suprafaţă de 14.346 de metri pătraţi. Foarte mari sunt şi sectoarele din dreptul unui ansamblu rezidenţial (10.433 metri pătraţi), din dreptul Hotelului Flora (9.534 mp) şi din dreptul Hotelului Rex (6.363 mp).

În rest, sunt de închiriat porţiuni de nisip în unele dintre cele mai aglomerate şi râvnite zone ale Mamaiei. În nord, este disponibilă plaja din dreptul Clubului Ego, din dreptul Terasei Crazy, din dreptul Terasei Ipanera, Clubului Enigma şi Clubului Kudos. Urmează plajele din dreptul unor hoteluri importante, precum Savoy, Ambasador, Lido, Amira, Jupiter şi Junona, Pelican, Palas, Olt, Mercurs, Minerva. Cu siguranţă foarte disputate vor fi şi plajele din dreptul Clubului La Cucaracha, Hotelurilor Riviera, Iaki, Palm Beach, Tomis, dar mai ales cele din centrul staţiunii, în zona Cazino.

Sectoare mai puţine în sud

În Constanţa, oferta include 13 sectoare de plajă, de-a lungul falezei, atât în nord, cât şi în sud, la Plaja Modern. În Eforie Nord, Eforie Sud şi în cordonul dintre cele două staţiuni se scot la licitaţie 33 de sectoare. La Tuzla se închiriază trei sectoare, la Olimp şase, la Jupiter trei şi la Mangalia patru. În Vama Veche agenţii economici au de ales din 21 de sectoare. Preţurile, pentru toate staţiunile, diferă în funcţie de zonă. Acestea se regăsesc în caietul de sarcini şi pleacă de la 1 leu pe metru pătrat putând să ajungă şi la 13 - 15 lei.

O săptămână pentru a depune ofertele

Ofertele pentru licitaţie, în limba română, se vor depune la secretariatul ABADL. Data limită de depunere a ofertelor este vineri, 19 aprilie 2013, la ora 16,00. Deschiderea ofertelor va avea loc tot la sediul ABADL. Potrivit legii, la licitaţie pot participa operatori economici care administrează structuri de primire turistice, proprietari ori administratori de ansambluri rezidenţiale care desfăşoară activităţi de turism, operatori economici care desfăşoară activităţi de divertisment, agrement şi/sau sportive sau autorităţi ale administraţiei publice locale care pot încheia contracte de închiriere cu titularul dreptului de administrare a plajelor pentru perioada unuia sau mai multor sezoane estivale. Mai multe persoane juridice au dreptul de a se asocia cu scopul de a depune oferta comună, fără a fi obligate să îşi legalizeze din punct de vedere formal asocierea. Câştigătorii licitaţiei nu au voie să subînchirieze ulterior sectorul contractat. Potrivit reprezentanţilor ABADL, în ultimii ani, niciun agent economic nu a reziliat contractul de închiriere, sub vreun motiv.

Lista cu sectoarele de plajă poate fi consultată pe website-ul oficial al instituţiei, www.rowater.ro, pagina Administraţiei Bazinale de Apă „Dobrogea-Litoral”, secţiunea Licitaţii.

