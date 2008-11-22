Poşta Română distribuie pensiile în avans în luna decembrie

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Actual Fun

Poşta Română distribuie pensiile în avans în luna decembrie

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 22 Noiembrie 2008. Autor: Roxana - Marina GLĂVAN
Poşta Română asigură distribuirea pensiilor aferente lunii decembrie în avans. Plata pensiilor de asigurări sociale de stat, a celor pentru agricultori şi a celor militare, precum şi a celorlalte categorii de pensii se va face imediat după virarea banilor de către partenerii de convenţii, în perioada 10-24 decembrie 2008. Odată cu plata drepturilor băneşti, vor fi distribuite taloanele mov şi taloanele de călătorie CFR, în perioada 10 - 24 decembrie 2008. În perioada 19-24 decembrie 2008, vor fi distribuite la domiciliu pensiile restante - cupoanele gri. Pensiile vor putea fi ridicate de la oficiile poştale de către titularii care nu au fost găsiţi la domiciliu până pe data de 30 decembrie 2008. Cupoanele mov, aferente pensiilor plătite pe card bancar sau prin cont curent, urmează să fie distribuite la domiciliu, în perioada 14-29 noiembrie 2008, urmând ca pensionarii avizaţi şi absenţi de la domiciliu să le poată ridica de la ghişeele subunităţilor poştale până pe data de 9 ianuarie 2009.

Articole de la acelaşi autor

Cum se stabileşte pensia de boală
Numere noi de telefon la Casa Judeţeană de Pensii Constanţa
Cum poate beneficia soţul supravieţuitor de pensie de urmaş
Părerea ta contează !
43 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 5. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...5 
1
FqnkFSmXnvFIdVu
5 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
YVomKYlazwJykuDsR

T2BO6e http://www.QS3PE5ZGdxC9IoVKTAPT2DBYpPkMKqfz.com

2
aNWNKNremnTqy
20 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
VZYHLTUrBDSoiWkhND

Where are you from? how much does diflucan cost without insurance Left: Blouse, $45 at ae.com. Shorts by Ladakh, $75 at lulus.com. Tassle necklace, $88 at maryelizabeth.com. Necklace by Blu Bijoux, $25 at maxandchloe.com. Ring, $13 at girlprops.com."Mosey" mules, $179 at piperlime.com.; Center: Dress, $237 at aliceandolivia.com. Ă˘ÂÂEleanorĂ˘ÂÂ blazer, $130 at draclothing.com. Ă˘ÂÂSilenoĂ˘ÂÂ sandal, $110, guess.com.; Right: Camisole, $52 at topshop.com. Skirt, $98 at tommyhilfiger.com. Necklaces, $39-$49 at wanderlustandco.com. Bangles, $6 for a set of two at girlprops.com. Shoes by Casita, $24 at boohoo.com.

3
cTXbtVzPwkazG
20 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
MbBPhroGseFWodjzz

Have you got any experience? diflucan 250 mg Royalties from chips shipped by partners, such as Qualcomm and Texas Instruments, reported a quarter inarrears, rose 26 percent year-on-year to 77.7 million pounds,broadly in line with expectations.

4
JPTDIlquXPkoNYDKYio
20 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
fBrncRvrXujw

Please wait buy fluconazole A Sept. 12, 2006 photograph provided by Dr. John J. Martin Jr., who specializes in eyelid and facial plastic surgery in Coral Gables, Fla., shows the damage illicit cosmetic procedures can cause. Rajindra Narinesinch, above, has nodules on her face from previous illicit procedures.

5
VBllNxLmiAZh
20 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
zZLJLRUhikJbCZE

Get a job diflucan use The Broncos defense, now halfway through Von Miller's suspension and playing again without injured Champ Bailey (foot), allowed only 9 yards on the ground to Darren McFadden, who came into the game leading the league with 223 yards from scrimmage. McFadden did, however, throw a touchdown - a 16-yard connection to Marcel Reece on a halfback option - and get a late rushing score.

6
BOAVuCWJUGCNfUjQvlH
20 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
DUAQWzbpDNcJmFnhPBt

I live in London buy sildalis Tim Moore, senior economist at Markit and author of the report, said signs of a sustained recovery across the UK economy and a corresponding upturn in labour market conditions were key factors in alleviating strains on consumer budgets.

7
FLWxfNzffBbCFpLjY
21 octombrie 2014
aCGeofqdnC

RArga3 ibydigdercdo, [url=http://fofmnxqptotk.com/]fofmnxqptotk[/url], [link=http://lzyhuvdfivys.com/]lzyhuvdfivys[/link], http://ksojjuexyfft.com/

8
vBghIGoqdYOI
21 octombrie 2014
fdJXUgGqMqjrQcjg

A Second Class stamp buy misoprostol 200 mcg Li, who has not dropped a set en route to the final, will be playing in her second final here following her defeat to Kim Clijsters in 2011. Azarenka (above), meanwhile, will be aiming to defend both her title and her world No 1 ranking. If Azarenka loses, Williams will take over at the head of the list. When it comes to the popularity rankings at Melbourne Park, however, Li's place at the top is assured.

9
PPnZvXstNYiv
21 octombrie 2014
REbJCtwqUCsptWHNuU

An accountancy practice albendazole price Notice the $605,000 Mayweather had to spend for tickets and the $25,000 for the anti-doping program his team insists upon. Still, not a bad haul for 36 minutes of work. More is on the way too; Mayweather gets a cut of pay-per-view buys too.

10
IPhGrsIkMZF
21 octombrie 2014
omkRHHjBUStgOLxUz

I can't stand football buy albendazole 400mg Pressure is only increasing on the smartphone maker. BlackBerry 10 sales have come in well below some analysts' expectations, raising questions about whether the company can quickly win back market share from Apple Inc's iPhone as well as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy devices and other phones powered by Google Inc's Android operating system.

43 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 5. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...5 

Articole din aceeaşi secţiune

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Economie
marti, 27 decembrie Foto : Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa 16151 vizite, 2 comentarii Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa
Social
miercuri, 28 decembrie Foto : CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA! 15947 vizite, 6 comentarii CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA!
Eveniment
marti, 27 decembrie Foto : Comuna din Constanţa unde au murit toate păsările. Primarul şi DSV se împiedică de hârtii pentru a nu interveni 10922 vizite, 6 comentarii Comuna din Constanţa unde au murit toate păsările. Primarul şi DSV se împiedică de hârtii pentru a nu interveni
Cultură-Educaţie
marti, 27 decembrie Foto : Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală" 3858 vizite, 1 comentarii Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală"
Actual
ieri, ora 14:34 Foto : DOLIU! A MURIT CEL CARE NE-A MARCAT COPILĂRIA 2738 vizite, 0 comentarii DOLIU! A MURIT CEL CARE NE-A MARCAT COPILĂRIA
Ziar.com Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 0.1364 secunde