Pachete turistice cu ieşiri pe mare şi întâlniri cu pescarii pentru protejarea delfinilor

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

„Delfini şi oameni“

Pachete turistice cu ieşiri pe mare şi întâlniri cu pescarii pentru protejarea delfinilor

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 21 August 2013. Autor: Andreea PERHAIŢĂ
Societatea de Explorări Oceano-grafice şi Protecţie a Mediului Marin Oceanic - Club desfăşoară, în intervalul iulie 2013 - decembrie 2014, proiectul „Delfini şi Oameni - Dolphin Watching, o alternativă durabilă de dezvoltare”. 

Proiectul este co-finanţat printr-un grant din partea Elveţiei prin intermediul Contribuţiei Elveţiene pentru Uniunea Europeană extinsă. Bugetul total al proiectului este de 78.500 de franci elveţieni. Proiectul va fi implementat în sectorul sudic al litoralului românesc, în zona cuprinsă între Capul Midia şi Vama Veche, şi îşi propune implementarea unei strategii ce vizează iniţierea de activităţi alternative pescuitului în vederea îmbunătăţirii stării de conservare a speciilor marine de la litoralul românesc al Mării Negre. Aceste activităţi se referă la fenomenul de „Dolphin Watching”, fenomen extrem de popular în întreaga lume ce a condus la schimbarea obiceiurilor, practi-cilor şi mentalităţii comunităţilor direct interesate de mediul costier marin, oferind în acelaşi timp şi beneficii materiale unor categorii sociale defavorizate, comunităţile pescăreşti. 

„Prin intermediul acestui proiect, venim în sprijinul comunităţilor locale de pescari, inducându-le acestora un comportament responsabil faţă de mediul marin în general şi faţă de delfini în special. Pe lângă aceasta, proiectul va contribui la reglementarea, în premieră pentru România, a unei activităţi turistice pilot destinată atât protejării cetaceelor cât şi obţinerii de beneficii economice pentru comunitatea locală“, a declarat Răzvan Popescu-Mirceni, manager de proiect. 

Cum se pregăteşte un borş de peşte Ca şi activităţi specifice, proiectul prevede iniţierea de campanii de informare a publicului larg cu privire la importanţa delfinilor şi necesitatea protejării mediului marin, instruirea grupurilor ţintă cu privire la etapele desfăşurării activităţii de Dolphin Watching şi be-neficiile pe care această activitate le poate oferi, organizarea de ieşiri pe mare şi uscat pentru realizarea activităţii de Dolphin Watching, realizarea de sesiuni de comunicare în vederea atragerii tinerei generaţii către activităţi ce doresc conservarea mediului înconjurător, precum şi înfiinţarea unui centru de informare care să func-ţioneze ca un punct de legătură între reprezentanţii grupurilor ţintă. De asemenea, vor fi realizate concepte de pachete de servicii turistice de tip Dolphin Watching în vederea creşterii valorii adăugate a produsului pescăresc. „Pachetele de servicii turistice tip Dolphin Watching prevăd activităţi alternative pentru situaţii meteorologice nefavorabile ieşiri-lor pe mare, cum ar fi pregătirea - degustarea demonstrativă sau interactivă a unor preparate culinare tradiţionale pescăreşti ori construcţia de unelte tradiţionale de pescuit etc.”, a explicat Raluca-Adina Grigore, asistentul de proiect.

