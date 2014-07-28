Lucrări ENEL. Află aici în ce zone din Constanţa se opreşte curentul electric, mâine

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...
O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...
Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...
Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...
La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.
Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...
Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...
Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...
O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...
I'm really enjoying the design and layout of your site. It's a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme? Fantastic work! Michael Kors Messenger Bag http://www.ltcfnj.org/walk2012.php?sale=Michael-Kors-Messenger-Bag
"No cuenta con un consenso porque 23 aos acordados como de transicin son 8.395 das; porque permanecen en bases militares que convierten a mi pas en un posible objetivo estratgico de represalia", afirm en Washington durante el acto de firma de los Tratados Torrijos Carter, que establecan el 31 de diciembre de 1999 como fin de la administracin estadounidense en el Canal de Panam. Black Gucci Purse
hey, this power be scant offtopic, but i am hosting my site on hostgator and they wishes interrupt my hosting in 4days, so i would like to ask you which hosting do you use or recommend? Leopard Christian Louboutin
Bogot El comandante del Comando Sur de Estados Unidos, general John F. Kelly, destac hoy en Bogot el compromiso de Colombia con la seguridad del hemisferio occidental y reiter la voluntad de su pas de fortalecer la cooperacin entre ambas naciones para combatir el narcotrfico. [url=http://www.mahaloshuttle.com/wp-apps.php?key=Wholesale-Gucci-Handbags]Wholesale Gucci Handbags[/url]
There are undoubtedly lots of particulars like that to take into consideration. That's a excellent indicate mention. We provide the ideas above because common motivation however clearly there are concerns like the 1 a person bring up exactly where the most thing is going to be employed in honest excellent faith. I don?capital t determine if guidelines have emerged close to such things as that, but I am certain that that your job is actually clearly recognized as a reasonable game. But computer systems are a mature technology, so when purchasing a laptop computer you can change the specifications associated with whatever gear you're searching at to suit your requirements. Michael Kors Factory Outlet,Michael Kors Handbags Outlet,Cheap Michael Kors Outlet
St. And he in actual fact purchased me breakfast simply because I found it for him. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I really feel strongly about it and really like reading much more on this topic. If probable, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your weblog with alot more details? It is actually highly helpful for me. Major thumb up for this blog post! Kate Spade Charm Heel
Incredible page! I most certainly will possibly be viewing back again with regard to additional news. Michael Kors Factory Outlet,Michael Kors Handbags Outlet,Cheap Michael Kors Outlet
There's no denying that Jevon Kearse, deactivated Sunday, was sidetracked by the knee injury he suffered in the second game of the 2006 season. But an earlier turning point (and perhaps a bigger one) came when he broke a bone in his left foot while playing for the Tennessee Titans in a 2002 season opener, against the Eagles. Gucci Totes
Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssesy is one of the most mind bending, chilling, disturbing masterpieces a film director's ever put together. The film's effects (and plot) were decades ahead of their time, though the 60's were a good time for hippies to smoke massive amounts of weed, drop sheets of acid, and let 2001 happen to them. Beats By Dre Outlet
Aw, this was a really excellent publish. In theory I'd like to compose like this also - taking time and actual effort to produce an excellent write-up... but what can I say... I procrastinate alot and in no way appear to get one thing done. Michael Kors Factory Outlet,Michael Kors Handbags Outlet,Cheap Michael Kors Outlet