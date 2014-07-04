Şi-au abandonat copiii pentru că nu au cu ce să-i crească!

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Şi-au abandonat copiii pentru că nu au cu ce să-i crească!

Vineri, 04 Iulie 2014. Autor: Andreea PERHAIŢĂ
Anual, mii de copii nevinovaţi vin pe lume în familii sărmane, care de-abia îşi duc traiul de pe o zi pe alta. Din lipsa banilor sau din lipsă de educaţie, multe femei rămân însărcinate chiar dacă nu se pot întreţine nici măcar pe ele singure. Acei prunci sunt sortiţi să trăiască în sărăcie încă de la începutul vieţii lor, doar pentru că au avut neşansa să se nască în familia nepotrivită.

Mulţi părinţi, prea săraci pentru a avea grijă de un copil, cred că, dacă îl vor iubi suficient de mult, acesta nu va simţi lipsurile. În realitate, pe măsură ce trec anii, nevoile unui copil trec dincolo de iubirea neţărmurită a mamei şi tatălui său. Aşa se face că mulţi copii ajung să fie separaţi de părinţii lor tocmai din cauza sărăciei. Ei nu sunt abandonaţi, dar sunt luaţi în grija statului sau a altor persoane, pentru ca să le fie mai bine.

Numărul părinţilor care solicită instituţionalizarea copiilor a crescut semnificativ în ultimii ani. Principalul motiv este sărăcia. Familiile vulnerabile sau în situaţie de criză se declară învinse în lupta cu neajunsurile şi cer, pentru o perioadă, ca micuţii lor să fie îngrijiţi de altcineva. Mulţi părinţi văd măsura ca fiind una temporară, până când reuşesc să se mai pună pe picioare şi să îşi ia copiii înapoi acasă. Deşi separarea poate fi destul de traumatizantă pentru copil, este întotdeauna făcută în interesul lui.

„La finele anului 2013, în evidenţa Direcţiei Generală de Protecţia Copilului Constanţa figurau 2.367 de copii separaţi de părinţi. Din aceştia, pentru mai mult de jumătate, cauza separării o reprezintă sărăcia”, a declarat, pentru „Cuget Liber”, Roxana Onea, purtătorul de cuvânt al DGASPC Constanţa.

Potrivit acesteia, 90 de copii au fost separaţi din cauza decesului părinţilor, majoritatea fiind preluaţi în grija unui tutore, trei părinţi au fost decăzuţi din drepturi, 1.421 au fost separaţi din cauza sărăciei, 557 din cauză de abuz sau negli-jare, 152 din cauza dizabilităţilor copilului, 26 din cauza dizabilităţii părinţilor, iar 123 din alte motive, cum ar fi părinţi plecaţi în străinătate, părinţi în detenţie sau declaraţi fără părinţi. Durata medie de separare este de aproximativ 60 de luni, cel mai mult stând despărţiţi cei care au fost preluaţi în servicii de tip rezidenţial ale DGASPC.

Trăiesc şi muncesc în stradă

De asemenea, tot la finele anului 2013, patru copii trăiau în stradă cu familia, iar alţi 26 stau în stradă singuri, fără familie. De asemenea, şapte copii muncesc în stradă în timpul zilei, dar seara se reîntorc în familie.

Cele mai multe cazuri provin din mediul rural. Sunt familii amărâte, care nu au rude, nu au pământ pe care să-l muncească, nu au animale în bătătură şi nici nu găsesc de muncă. Unele renunţă doar la un singur copil, altele la toţi. Autorităţile susţin că a crescut simţitor numărul acestor cazuri în ultima perioadă, în unele zone chiar şi cu 30%.

