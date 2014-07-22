Galerie FOTO. Strada Mircea cel Bătrân, închisă traficului rutier. Va fi reabilitată pe bani europeni

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

În zona peninsulară

Galerie FOTO. Strada Mircea cel Bătrân, închisă traficului rutier. Va fi reabilitată pe bani europeni

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 22 Iulie 2014. Autor: Andreea PERHAIŢĂ
Şantierul din zona istorică a Constanţei se apropie de final. Lucrările sunt pe ultima sută de metri atât pe faleză, cât şi pe mai multe străduţe din Peninsulă. Piaţa Ovidiu este gata, iar muncitorii şi utilajele s-au mutat, de câteva zile, pe strada Mircea cel Bătrân. Zona este complet blocată, în prezent, accesul dinspre Portul Tomis către centru, făcându-se pe două străduţe pline de şanţuri şi pietriş, prin spatele Hotelului Ibis.

Deocamdată, se lucrează în zona Bisericii Greceşti. A fost scos tot asfaltul vechi, au fost desfiinţate trotuarele şi se montează reţeaua de canalizare. Apoi, se va turna un strat de pietriş şi va fi montat pavajul de granit. Ulterior, şantierul se va muta ceva mai sus, în dreptul Hotelului Ibis, şi apoi până la intersecţia de la Soleta. Muncitorii estimează că lucrările se vor încheia „într-o lună, două”.

Dacă şoferii sunt nevoiţi să ocolească zona pentru că nu au pe unde să treacă, pietonii nu sunt avertizaţi că este şantier şi nici nu li se indică pe unde pot să meargă. Aşa se face că, în cursul zilei de ieri, mai multe perechi de turişti străini rătăceau pe strada Mircea cel Bătrân, printre utilaje şi şanţuri. Muncitorii erau în pauza de prânz şi chiar se amuzau pe seama celor care se trezeau, în mijlocul şantierului şi nu ştiau pe unde şi încotro să o mai ia.

Un cuplu de vârstnici din Scoţia, care s-au oprit să fotografieze Biserica Greacă, au mărturisit că nu se aşteptau să dea peste astfel de lucrări ample, dar că este bine că se lucrează. „Nu este tocmai plăcut să te plimbi prin şantier, dar dacă trebuie să se schimbe totul, să se lucreze. Din păcate, aici sunt numai patru - cinci muncitori şi două utilaje. Cât de repede o să se termine, în ritmul acesta, reabilitarea întregii străzi?”, ne-a declarat Luc Smith.

Alţi turişti care au coborât dinspre bulevardul Ferdinand nu au mai fost atât de îngăduitori şi spuneau că nu le vine să creadă că se lucrează fără ca zona să fie complet izolată, atât pentru şoferi, cât şi pentru pietoni, existând un risc foarte mare de accidente.

11 milioane de euro pentru 21 de străzi

Refacerea străzii Mircea cel Bătrân este inclusă în proiectul amplu de reabilitare 21 de străzi din Peninsulă, cu o valoare totală de 11 milioane de euro. Lucrările presupun reabilitarea reţelelor de utilităţi, asfaltarea şi pavarea cu granit, dotarea cu mobilier stradal şi stâlpi de iluminat public din fontă. Dotările urbanistice vor fi personalizate în stilul epocii interbelice.

„Practic, refacem toate străzile. Nu vor mai fi trotuare, ci un dalaj cu granit, din proprietate în proprietate. Nu am prevăzut strict locuri de parcare, aceste lucruri le vom stabili ulterior”, a declarat viceprimarul Decebal Făgădău, cel care a iniţiat proiectul de reabilitare. În cadrul lucrărilor prevăzute în program, se înlocuiesc toate conductele vechi de apă, iar reţeaua de fibră optică este montată în subteran. Străzile vor fi pavate cu dale de granit, iar trotuarele se vor desfiinţa, delimitarea dintre acestea şi carosabil urmând a se face doar vizual, prin granit de altă culoare. Dalele de granit se montează pe fundaţii din beton armat, gros de 30 de cm.  

Părerea ta contează !
55 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 6. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...6 
1
I
22 iulie 2014
+6 : -3
I

Sa refacă cat mai rpd drumul ca imi rup mașina pana in port !

2
gogu
22 iulie 2014
+5 : -3
pe bune?

tu in port pe mircea o iei? 21 milioane de euro pt ce s-a facut in peninsula ovidiu? care se vor duce pe apa sambetei cand vor incepe lucrarile de reconditionare si reconstructie a imobilelor din zona. atunci vor fi 50 de milioane...

Răspuns la: I
Adăugat de : I, 22 iulie 2014
Sa refacă cat mai rpd drumul ca imi rup mașina pana in port !

3
JIJI
22 iulie 2014
+6 : -4
chiar e tampenie

pai si cum se va circula? pietonii daca nu vor fi trotuare cum vor circula? nene astia chiar sunt tampiti?parca strada a fost reafaltata acum cativa ani chiar trebuie demolat tot orasul ca am devenit un sant si o gropa...de ce? ca sa aiba tiganii de la cartierul lui mazare de munca la sapat santuri?

4
luiza para
22 iulie 2014
+8 : -3
sunt un angajat tipic al primariei cta

nu raspund la niciun mail niciodata si nu ma intereseaza sesizarile oamenilor desi sunt platita din bani publici

5
marketglory
22 iulie 2014
+5 : -3
marketglory

w w w.marketglory.com/strategygame/Parmalat (copiaza link-ul in browser fara spatii) www.marketglory.com/strategygame/Parmalat MarketGlory este un simulator economic, politic, social si militar in care aveti posibilitatea de a va converti moneda virtuala in bani reali. Fiecare jucator din comunitatea MarketGlory are posibilitatea sa: munceasca, infiinteze companii, candideze la guvern, recomande referali, sa dobandeasca grade militare si sa-si construiasca propria organizatie. Drumul catre povestea de succes in Market Glory este strategia personalizata a fiecarui jucator din comunitatea Market Glory. Aici nu exista limita de timp, unii vor atinge obiectele mai repede si altii mai tarziu. Important este sa fii prezent in Market Glory si sa iti dezvolti ceea ce iti da satisfactii in acest joc. Succesul este rezultatul unei activitati care are la baza actiune si perseverenta. In orice domeniu din viata cei care nu renunta cu siguranta reusesc si isi ating toate obiectivele. Astfel un succes in Market Glory iti asigura un venit substantial si in viata reala. Banii nu aduc fericirea, ci numarul lor. 100 ron virtuali in joc sunt 1 euro. 1 euro real, care se poate scoate la un moment dat, cand ai ajuns la 20 euro. Fiecare om adus iti poate aduce zilnic intre 1 - 10 euro, daca ai rabdare si jucati amandoi. emal: stanciuadrian33@yahoo.com YM: stanciuadrian

6
Scylla
23 iulie 2014
+6 : -3
bataia de joc

Impresia, in ritmul in care se lucreaza, este ca scopul primcipal este atragerea de fonduri si cheltuirea lor nu neaparat pe lucrarile incepute de mult timp. Lucrarile nu se vor termina niciodata, Mazare si Nicusor nu vor mai fi in functii, altcineva va trebui sa vada pe unde se scoate camasa, si alti bani vor fi nececesari ca sa dreaga prostiile care se vad acum si mai cu seama pe cele care nici nu le banuim dar avand in vedere cine admninistreaza orasul si ce au facut pana acum... Vezi hotelul inceput de zece ani in Portul Tomis si macaraua care rugineste langa el, care intr-o zi se va prabusi, ..Mazare are treba cu gagici si la ma ciu ci ( este expesia lui de primar ) prin Mamaia.

7
55 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 6. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...6 

