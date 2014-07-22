Galerie FOTO. Strada Mircea cel Bătrân, închisă traficului rutier. Va fi reabilitată pe bani europeni

5

marketglory

w w w.marketglory.com/strategygame/Parmalat (copiaza link-ul in browser fara spatii) www.marketglory.com/strategygame/Parmalat MarketGlory este un simulator economic, politic, social si militar in care aveti posibilitatea de a va converti moneda virtuala in bani reali. Fiecare jucator din comunitatea MarketGlory are posibilitatea sa: munceasca, infiinteze companii, candideze la guvern, recomande referali, sa dobandeasca grade militare si sa-si construiasca propria organizatie. Drumul catre povestea de succes in Market Glory este strategia personalizata a fiecarui jucator din comunitatea Market Glory. Aici nu exista limita de timp, unii vor atinge obiectele mai repede si altii mai tarziu. Important este sa fii prezent in Market Glory si sa iti dezvolti ceea ce iti da satisfactii in acest joc. Succesul este rezultatul unei activitati care are la baza actiune si perseverenta. In orice domeniu din viata cei care nu renunta cu siguranta reusesc si isi ating toate obiectivele. Astfel un succes in Market Glory iti asigura un venit substantial si in viata reala. Banii nu aduc fericirea, ci numarul lor. 100 ron virtuali in joc sunt 1 euro. 1 euro real, care se poate scoate la un moment dat, cand ai ajuns la 20 euro. Fiecare om adus iti poate aduce zilnic intre 1 - 10 euro, daca ai rabdare si jucati amandoi. emal: stanciuadrian33@yahoo.com YM: stanciuadrian