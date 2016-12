Deschideţi uşa recenzorilor!

3

nanoo

I want to switch to a clean new WordPress theme for a site, but Google has indexed 2500 pages from the old site (mainly due to a calendar module creating a new page for each day). How do I ensure all those pages remain accessible for Google, without throwing up a "Page Not Found" when someone tries to access it after installing the new WordPress theme. The current site is content managed and is running pHp.. nanoo http://nanoochink.com