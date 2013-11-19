Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Accident mortal pe bulevardul Brătianu, după ce a intrat cu maşina în stâlpAccident mortal pe bulevardul Brătianu, după ce a intrat cu maşina în stâlp

Un bărbat, în vârstă de 75 de ani, şi-a pierdut viaţa duminică dimineaţă şi alte două persoane au fost grav rănite, după ce şoferul unui autoturism marca Ford a intrat într-un stâlp de pe marginea drumului. Accidentul a avut loc pe bulevardul I.C. Brătianu, după ce şoferul ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 23 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Cum va fi vremea mâine, la Constanţa

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 19 Noiembrie 2013. Autor: Andreea PERHAIŢĂ
Mâine, vremea va deveni caldă pentru această perioadă din an, cu maxime cuprinse între 9 şi 17 grade şi minime, în general, între 0 şi 10 grade. Cerul va fi temporar noros şi local vor fi ploi în vest, nord-vest şi în dealurile subcarpatice din sud şi pe arii restrânse în rest. Vântul va sufla slab şi moderat, cu unele intensificări în Moldova, Dobrogea, Banat şi sudul Crişanei, precum şi  la munte. Dimineaţa şi noaptea în zonele joase vor fi condiţii de ceaţă. La Constanţa, cerul va fi mai mult senin şi vântul va sufla moderat, dinspre sud. Maxima termică va atinge 15 grade Celsius. Peste noapte, cerul va deveni variabil şi vântul se va mai domoli. Termometrele vor indica minimum 11 grade. 



Articole de la acelaşi autor

Ce subvenţii vor primi constănţenii pentru încălzirea locuinţei
Galerie FOTO. Reabilitarea Pieţei Ovidiu, aproape de finalizare. Iată cum arată zona
Se închide supermarketul Real Constanţa Sud. Toate produsele se vând la jumătate de preţ
Părerea ta contează !
421 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 43. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...43 
1
moncler outlet
25 noiembrie 2013
+4 : -4
moncler outlet

E al regime delle custodie cautelari Campodonico che di mestiere fa l'avvocato si ¨¨ sottoposto volentieri tanto che, assicura Ghisolfi, durante l'incontro il sindaco non solo si ¨¨ congratulato ma ha iniziato a programmare la stagione del prossimo anno. Tanto pi¨´ che nella serata di domenica sulla spiaggia c'era il tutto esaurito ed ¨¨ andato in scena un fuori programma con Eugenio Finardi che da assiduo frequentatore della piazzetta di San Michele, ha cantato un blues e due brani dal suo ultimo album. moncler outlet

2
??? ?????? ??
5 decembrie 2013
+4 : -4
??? ?????? ??

http://www.janpaul.nl/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=25 nike フード ジャージ http://www.janpaul.nl/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=26 ナイキ スニーカー レディース ハイカット http://www.janpaul.nl/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=27 ナイキ グレー http://www.janpaul.nl/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=28 ナイキ ブルイン sb http://www.janpaul.nl/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=29 ナイキ スパイク スーパーリゲラ You can ask the medical doctor http://www.janpaul.nl/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=30 ナイキ スパイク スーパーリゲラ http://www.janpaul.nl/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=31 ナイキジャパン 営業 http://www.janpaul.nl/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=32 ナイキ アウトレット 在庫 http://www.janpaul.nl/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=33 nike テニス クラシック ac メッシュ http://www.janpaul.nl/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=34 ナイキ シューズ ルナ ??? ?????? ??

3
nike ????? ??
5 decembrie 2013
+4 : -4
saxxyxhlt@gmail.com

http://www.rosendalhus.se/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=43 ナイキ ランニング ハイドレーション http://www.rosendalhus.se/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=44 ナイキ ダンク 緑 http://www.rosendalhus.se/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=45 nike id ログイン http://www.rosendalhus.se/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=47 ナイキ ルナ ウッド http://www.rosendalhus.se/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=48 nike バッシュ ロー As with all NASS surveys, specifics presented by respondents is private by legislation. NASS safeguards the confidentiality of all responses, making certain no person respondent or procedure could be recognized.Agricultural Merchandising Board http://www.rosendalhus.se/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=49 ナイキ スニーカー バンダル http://www.rosendalhus.se/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=5 ナイキ オランダ tシャツ http://www.rosendalhus.se/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=50 ナイキ フリーラン ハラチ http://www.rosendalhus.se/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=51 ナイキ スニーカー 昔 http://www.rosendalhus.se/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=52 ナイキジャパン プレスリリース nike ????? ??

4
??? ???? ????
5 decembrie 2013
+3 : -3
??? ???? ????

http://www.janpaul.nl/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=109 ナイキ レブロン 9 http://www.janpaul.nl/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=11 nike フリー 3.0 v5 http://www.janpaul.nl/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=110 ナイキ スニーカー 白金 http://www.janpaul.nl/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=111 ナイキ コービー8 http://www.janpaul.nl/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=112 ナイキ ブレザー ハイ スエード イエロー Apart from late arrivals and departures induced because of the staffing scarcity, delays may additionally result from other targeted traffic administration initiatives, these types of as raising spacing concerning planes, Kenitzer said. http://www.janpaul.nl/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=113 ナイキ スパイク 幅広 http://www.janpaul.nl/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=114 ナイキストア 吉祥寺店 http://www.janpaul.nl/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=12 ナイキ ウィメンズ ルナ http://www.janpaul.nl/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=13 nike テニスシューズ レディース http://www.janpaul.nl/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=14 ナイキ シューズ 光る ??? ???? ????

5
???? ????? ??
6 decembrie 2013
+2 : -2
znzwnmt@gmail.com

http://www.ateliersoeff.nl/frame/dafeult.asp?p=26 セリーヌ ラゲージ サイズ http://www.ateliersoeff.nl/frame/dafeult.asp?p=27 セリーヌディオン 売上 http://www.ateliersoeff.nl/frame/dafeult.asp?p=28 セリーヌ 扇子 バンブー http://www.ateliersoeff.nl/frame/dafeult.asp?p=29 セリーヌ 2014ss http://www.ateliersoeff.nl/frame/dafeult.asp?p=30 パリ ソルド セリーヌ Infant Boomers these born around 1946 via 1964 will reside a bit longer than almost every other technology in the past them, nevertheless they will not essentially be healthier. http://www.ateliersoeff.nl/frame/dafeult.asp?p=31 セリーヌ トラペーズ サハラ http://www.ateliersoeff.nl/frame/dafeult.asp?p=32 セリーヌ 財布 安い http://www.ateliersoeff.nl/frame/dafeult.asp?p=33 セリーヌ ベルト http://www.ateliersoeff.nl/frame/dafeult.asp?p=34 セリーヌディオン ツアー http://www.ateliersoeff.nl/frame/dafeult.asp?p=35 セリーヌ 大阪 店舗 ???? ????? ??

6
??? ???? ???
6 decembrie 2013
+2 : -2
??? ???? ???

http://www.bakkerijsouren.nl/bestellingen/dafeult.asp?p=64 ナイキゴルフ トラックジャケット http://www.bakkerijsouren.nl/bestellingen/dafeult.asp?p=65 nike 紐なし http://www.bakkerijsouren.nl/bestellingen/dafeult.asp?p=66 ナイキ ダンク レッド http://www.bakkerijsouren.nl/bestellingen/dafeult.asp?p=67 ナイキ サングラス 通販 http://www.bakkerijsouren.nl/bestellingen/dafeult.asp?p=68 ナイキ リュック バスケ As an apart, I might indicate to Jon Nugent that Y12 at Oakridge will not be a http://www.bakkerijsouren.nl/bestellingen/dafeult.asp?p=69 ナイキ バッグ エリート ダッフルバッグ http://www.bakkerijsouren.nl/bestellingen/dafeult.asp?p=70 nike キッズ キャップ http://www.bakkerijsouren.nl/bestellingen/dafeult.asp?p=71 ナイキ エアマックス 新作 http://www.bakkerijsouren.nl/bestellingen/dafeult.asp?p=72 nike ベイパー ジャケット http://www.bakkerijsouren.nl/bestellingen/dafeult.asp?p=73 ナイキ スニーカー 紐の結び方 ??? ???? ???

7
????? ??? ?????
6 decembrie 2013
+2 : -2
vixkhuq@gmail.com

http://www.cassapenn.com/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=63 カルティエ 指輪 値引き http://www.cassapenn.com/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=64 カルティエ ディアボロ http://www.cassapenn.com/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=65 カルティエ ウェディングリング http://www.cassapenn.com/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=66 カルティエ ボールペン パシャ http://www.cassapenn.com/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=67 カルティエ トリニティ 重ねづけ ongoing service of Gadsden, Etowah County and Northeast Alabama people has dictated the need for this expansion, Ron Summerall, president/chief govt officer stated. appearance forward to continuing to provide the money desires of such likewise as other persons and companies on the foreseeable future. at the present-day Walnut Street spot will continue being unchanged, serving customers as common. http://www.cassapenn.com/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=68 カルティエ 婚約時計 刻印 http://www.cassapenn.com/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=69 カルティエ 婚約時計 刻印 http://www.cassapenn.com/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=7 Cartier 読み http://www.cassapenn.com/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=7 カルティエ 新作 財布 http://www.cassapenn.com/Dbase/dafeult.asp?p=71 カルティエ ダムール ブログ ????? ??? ?????

8
????? ??????? ?? ???
6 decembrie 2013
+2 : -2
kiejer@gmail.com

http://www.canino.nl/contents/dafeult.asp?p=63 バーバリー タオル セット http://www.canino.nl/contents/dafeult.asp?p=64 バーバリー 財布 ブラウン http://www.canino.nl/contents/dafeult.asp?p=65 バーバリー 財布 ブラウン http://www.canino.nl/contents/dafeult.asp?p=66 バーバリーロンドン ネクタイピン http://www.canino.nl/contents/dafeult.asp?p=67 バーバリー 子供服 靴下 Vibrant design papers can be utilized for making some paper airplanes they usually could very well be positioned on ceiling fanatics, rafters or cabinets. http://www.canino.nl/contents/dafeult.asp?p=68 バーバリー コート アウトレット http://www.canino.nl/contents/dafeult.asp?p=69 ラスベガス アウトレット バーバリー http://www.canino.nl/contents/dafeult.asp?p=7 バーバリー フェイスタオル 値段 http://www.canino.nl/contents/dafeult.asp?p=70 バーバリー 時計 ブルー http://www.canino.nl/contents/dafeult.asp?p=71 バーバリー メンズハンカチ 通販 ????? ??????? ?? ???

9
?????? ???
6 decembrie 2013
+2 : -2
jlptskl@gmail.com

http://www.aluartventanas.com/contador/dafeult.asp?p=45 ルイヴィトン ブランド コピー http://www.aluartventanas.com/contador/dafeult.asp?p=46 Louis Vuitton ガリエラgm http://www.aluartventanas.com/contador/dafeult.asp?p=47 ハワイ ルイヴィトン 価格 2011 http://www.aluartventanas.com/contador/dafeult.asp?p=48 Louis Vuitton 財布 ジッピーウォレット ダミエ http://www.aluartventanas.com/contador/dafeult.asp?p=49 ルイヴィトン ダミエ マフラー Regardless of the accusations coming from fellow Serious Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Barney, Alexis Bellino suggests she did not purchase Twitter followers. Within an interview with Fox Information, Alexis admitted it absolutely was suspicious how her account jumped thirty,000 followers inside of a single working day, so she to reply right until she and crew of professionals could find out what transpired. http://www.aluartventanas.com/contador/dafeult.asp?p=5 ルイヴィトン ヴェルニ カードケース http://www.aluartventanas.com/contador/dafeult.asp?p=50 ルイヴィトン 財布 パリ http://www.aluartventanas.com/contador/dafeult.asp?p=51 Louis Vuitton バッグ コピー 激安 http://www.aluartventanas.com/contador/dafeult.asp?p=52 関空 免税店 ルイヴィトン http://www.aluartventanas.com/contador/dafeult.asp?p=53 Louis Vuitton 新作 スーパーコピー ?????? ???

10
????? .4????
6 decembrie 2013
+2 : -2
qitmqdo@gmail.com

http://www.campbellmusic.co.uk/Site/dafeult.asp?p=54 カルティエ パシャ 最安値 http://www.campbellmusic.co.uk/Site/dafeult.asp?p=55 カルティエ スリーバングルズ リング http://www.campbellmusic.co.uk/Site/dafeult.asp?p=56 カルティエ ラブリング ピンクサファイヤ http://www.campbellmusic.co.uk/Site/dafeult.asp?p=57 カルティエ 専門店 名古屋 http://www.campbellmusic.co.uk/Site/dafeult.asp?p=58 カルティエ 時計 タンクフランセーズ メンズ A great number of other expenses also overwhelm an airline's base line: upkeep prices, expenses compensated to airports, expenses compensated for the government, the expense of meal served to travellers, the expense of managing desktop computer systems to trace bookings, expenses and percentages compensated to vacation brokers and Web sites, pilot workout, along with other incidental prices all incorporate to running expenses. http://www.campbellmusic.co.uk/Site/dafeult.asp?p=59 カルティエ エタニティ 値段 http://www.campbellmusic.co.uk/Site/dafeult.asp?p=6 マスト ドゥ カルティエ ウォレット http://www.campbellmusic.co.uk/Site/dafeult.asp?p=6 カルティエ ネックレス 18k http://www.campbellmusic.co.uk/Site/dafeult.asp?p=61 カルティエ 婚約指輪 セミオーダー http://www.campbellmusic.co.uk/Site/dafeult.asp?p=62 カルティエ ミニラブリング フルダイヤ ????? .4????

421 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 43. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...43 

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Eveniment
miercuri, 21 decembrie Foto : Veşti proaste pentru militari şi poliţişti! Măririle salariale promise în campanie, şterse cu buretele 161469 vizite, 18 comentarii Veşti proaste pentru militari şi poliţişti! Măririle salariale promise în campanie, şterse cu buretele
Social
vineri, 23 decembrie Foto : Sărbători minunate pentru copiii din Piatra. Moş Crăciun a ajuns şi la ei 2734 vizite, 14 comentarii Sărbători minunate pentru copiii din Piatra. Moş Crăciun a ajuns şi la ei
Politică
miercuri, 21 decembrie Foto : UPDATE / SEVIL SHHAIDEH, nominalizarea PSD pentru funcţia de PRIM-MINISTRU 1788 vizite, 19 comentarii UPDATE / SEVIL SHHAIDEH, nominalizarea PSD pentru funcţia de PRIM-MINISTRU
Actual
duminica, 25 decembrie Foto : VIDEO / Primele IMAGINI de la locul tragediei aviatice din Marea Neagră 1761 vizite, 0 comentarii VIDEO / Primele IMAGINI de la locul tragediei aviatice din Marea Neagră
Sport
miercuri, 21 decembrie Foto : Constănţeanul Răzvan Grecu, în elita atletismului românesc 1583 vizite, 0 comentarii Constănţeanul Răzvan Grecu, în elita atletismului românesc
Ziar.com Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 0.4314 secunde