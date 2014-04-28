Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Stirile zilei de Marţi, 27 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Cum şi-au cinstit constănţenii morţii, de Paştele Blajinilor

Ştire online publicată Luni, 28 Aprilie 2014. Autor: Andreea PERHAIŢĂ
Ploaia măruntă de duminică dimineaţă nu i-a împiedicat pe constănţeni să meargă la cimitir să-şi cinstească morţii, de Paştele Blajinilor. Păstrând tradiţia creştinească, la o săptămână după Paşte, rudele şi prietenii celor trecuţi în nefiinţă s-au adunat la mormintele celor dragi, au ciocnit un ou şi au împărţit bucate pentru aceştia. 

Încă de la primele ore ale dimineţii, cimitirele din Constanţa au fost luate cu asalt de mii de persoane, cu lumânări, flori şi coşuri cu bunătăţi. Vremea urâtă de afară şi ploaia măruntă nu le-a permis să mai întindă adevărate picnicuri pe criptele adormiţilor, dar bucatele au fost sfinţite de preoţi şi morţii au fost pomeniţi, conform rânduirii creştineşti. 

În ciuda aglomeraţiei, în Cimitirul Central erau preoţi la tot pasul, care ţineau slujbe la mormintele morţilor. „Am avut noroc anul acesta. Am găsit imediat un preot. Am observat că sunt foarte mulţi. Aşa şi trebuie, că de-aia vin oamenii aici, nu să stea să alerge o oră, prin cimitir, ca să găsească un popă”, ne-a spus o femeie care tocmai terminase de tămâiat cripta. Aceasta ne-a mai spus că soţul ei i-a dat preotului 20 de lei, dar sunt şi popi care ţin slujba şi pentru 10 lei şi 5 lei la dascăl.  

Cerşetorii şi ţiganii, ţinuţi la porţile cimitirelorCerşetorii şi ţiganii au fost ţinuţi la porţile cimitirelor de către agenţii de pază. Nu li s-a mai permis accesul printre morminte, ca să agaseze cu insistenţele lor, dar, la ieşire, nu se lăsau până nu te convingeau să le dai „măcar un ou sau o felie de cozonac”. Toţi erau cu copii mici de mână sau în braţe, gata să-ţi rupă sufletul de mila lor. Cei care nu cerşeau vindeau flori sau lumânări, spre disperarea micilor comercianţi care se instalaseră în apropierea cimitirului. În ciuda vigilenţei agenţilor de pază, câte un cerşetor, doi au mai scăpat prin mulţime şi de-abia cărau sacoşele pline cu pacheţele primite.

„În sfârşit, parcă avem parte de un Paştele Blajinilor mai civilizat. Înainte nici nu puteai să stai liniştit la mormânt că te înnebuneau cerşetorii. Acum poţi să dai un pacheţel cui vrei tu, cui îţi face ţie plăcere!”, îi spunea un constănţean unui vecin de mormânt. 

Flori şi lacrimi, pe mormintele tinerilorSpre prânz, deja, aproape pe fiecare mormânt erau flori şi licărea câte o lumânare aprinsă. Multe flori şi lacrimi am găsit şi la mormintele tinerilor care au plecat înainte de vreme. Părinţii, rudele şi prietenii le-au aprins şi lor câte o lumânare şi au împărţit pacheţele altor tineri, cu speranţa că, acolo unde sunt cei adormiţi, primesc pomana lor. 

Cei care nu au ajuns ieri la cimitir, evitând ploaia şi aglomeraţia, vor merge astăzi. Va fi puţin mai cald, dar norii tot nu le vor da pace.

