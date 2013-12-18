Cum se pregătesc autorităţile din Constanţa pentru următoarele două săptămâni

10

Six miles of well-marked and labeled interpretive trails have been developed at the environmental education center, covering a wide variety of flora and fauna throughout the ponds and wetlands that border the Chenango River. Trail guide booklets explain various aspects of the natural resources found along the trails. A 2-mile section of the Nature Trail consisting of four distinct loops begins at the Visitor Center just off Route 80. Another mile of interpretive trail, located just across the street from the Visitor Center, winds its way up the hill to the Farm Tower where you can enjoy a wonderful panoramic view of the Chenango Valley. Surface quality: Ungroomed, user packed.There are lots of reasons why Berthoud Pass is one of the most popular areas in the state for all types of winter sports. It's close to the Denver area. Skiers and snowshoers can combine backcountry adventures with a little downhill at Winter Park Resort. There is a variety of terrain available for cross-country touring, backcountry skiing, and snowshoeing. Surface quality: Ungroomed but usually well tracked by skiers/ snowshoers for first 2 miles. Then ungroomed backcountry conditions for the rest of the trail. Avalanche danger: Low to moderate on the trail to Second Creek Hut. There can be high avalanche danger in the bowls on the sides of the valleys.