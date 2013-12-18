Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Cum se pregătesc autorităţile din Constanţa pentru următoarele două săptămâni

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 18 Decembrie 2013. Autor: Andreea PERHAIŢĂ
Autorităţile se pregătesc pentru două săptămâni dificile. În timp ce pentru cei mai mulţi dintre noi următoarea perioadă va fi una de petreceri, relaxare şi odihnă. Toate instituţiile au demarat pregătiri pentru a putea interveni şi a asigura ordinea şi liniştea publică în perioada sărbătorilor de Crăciun.

În cadrul videoconferinţei cu prefecţii, ministrul de Interne, Radu Stroe a ţinut să le atragă atenţia tuturor autorităţilor locale să se implice în acţiunile necesare pentru sărbători fără probleme şi să asigure permanenţa tuturor servi-ciilor. „Ne aflăm în preajma sărbă-torilor de Crăciun şi Anul Nou şi este totuşi iarnă, chiar dacă mult mai blândă decât ne-am fi aşteptat. Este necesar să pregătim structurile noastre şi să fim pe poziţie. Prefecţilor le cer instituirea, în această perioadă, a unui program în care să se asigure o permanentă supraveghere a ordinii publice atât în mediul urban, cât şi în mediul rural, dat fiind specificul perioadei şi că sunt multe zile libere. Solicit maximă de atenţie şi exigenţă, atât în ce priveşte conducătorii auto, cât şi eventualele probleme ce ar putea apărea din cauza ninsorilor”, a precizat Radu Stroe.

Secretarul de stat Florea Oprea a atras atenţia cu privire la verificările comercianţilor de artificii şi materiale pirotehnice, dar şi pentru o supraveghere mult mai atentă a traficului rutier pe principalele căi de circulaţie.

La rândul său, prefectul judeţului Constanţa, Eugen Bola, a spus că autorităţile locale sunt pregătite să intervină şi că nu vor fi probleme de ordin organizatoric. „Din punct de vedere meteorologic nu am fost informaţi că judeţul Constanţa sau Dobrogea vor fi afectate de fenomene periculoase. Se vor intensifica verificările în mediul rural, căci, de exemplu, în Costineşti şi Limanu, au fost sesizări din partea primarilor că a crescut activitatea infracţională şi că au fost multe spargeri în ultimele zile. De asemenea, Garda de Coastă va suplimenta efectivele, dacă va fi necesar pentru a asigura un tranzit normal la graniţă. În ceea ce priveşte serviciul de permanenţă, atât eu, cât şi cei doi subprefecţi vom fi disponibili în următoarele două săptămâni”, a spus prefectul Eugen Bola.

