Cum să hrăneşti un copil cu 11 lei pe zi?

Ştire online publicată Joi, 01 Mai 2014. Autor: Andreea PERHAIŢĂ
8,3 lei. De atâţia bani trebuie să hrănească un copil, pe zi, Direcţia Generală de Asistenţă Socială şi Protecţia Copilului din Constanţa. 

Alocaţia zilnică de hrană nu a mai crescut din anul 2007, când preţurile la alimente erau mult mai mici. Între timp, toate s-au scumpit, dar alocaţia a rămas aceeaşi. Nu-i de mirare că alimentaţia micuţilor, dar şi a adulţilor din centrele de plasament este foarte sărăcăcioasă. În al nouălea ceas, Ministerul Muncii vrea să crească valoarea alocaţiei de hrană cu 2,3 lei. Nu este o mărire foarte mare, dar este un pas înainte. „Valoarea alocaţiei de hrană este nemodificată din anul 2007. Cu 8,3 lei trebuie să-i oferi omului trei mese pe zi şi o gustare, măcar. Baremul de hrană este mai mic chiar şi decât cel pentru persoanele din penitenciare sau pentru câinii din adăposturi. Ce să cumperi de banii ăştia? Nici cartofi nu ne mai permitem. Hai că piureul îl facem cu fulgi, dar în ciorbe sau în alte mâncăruri ce să punem? Noi ne străduim să asigurăm un aspect, un gust şi o calitate nutriţională hranei. Nu avem nici condiţii de depozitare, pentru a putea achiziţiona alimente în cantităţi mari, la preţuri mai mici”, a declarat, pentru „Cuget Liber”, directorul general al DGASPC, Petre Dinică.   

Potrivit acestuia, singurul lucru care îi mai ajută sunt sponsorizările, mai ales de sărbători, când mai pot face economie la alocaţia de hrană. Valoarea este însă mult sub nece-sarul nutriţional pentru un copil, mai ales dacă este şi bolnav. „Majorarea alocaţiei de hrană este o măsură binevenită, mai ales dacă este în-soţită şi de o modificare a stan-dardelor de cost. Astfel, vom putea să asigurăm o alimentaţie mult mai bună tuturor beneficiarilor noştri, atât copii, cât şi adulţi”, a mai adăugat Petre Dinică. 

Opt lei pe zi pentru un bebeluşPotrivit proiectului Ministerului Muncii, aflat în dezbatere publică, de această măsură ar urma să beneficieze în total 93.015 per-soane, copii, mame asistate, tineri instituţionalizaţi, adulţi cu diza-bilităţi, copiii cu deficienţe din învăţământul special şi vârstnici instituţionalizaţi.

Efortul bugetar suplimentar pentru anul 2014 ar fi de 51,7 milioane lei, iar cheltuielile ar trebui să fie susţinute din bugetele autorităţilor administraţiei publice locale care administrează instituţiile de asistenţă socială.

Prin adoptarea proiectului de HG, noile niveluri ale alocaţiei zilnice de hrană vor fi: 8 lei/zi pentru copiii de 0 - 3 ani din centrele de plasament, 11 lei pentru copiii cu vârste de la 4 la 17 ani, tinerii între 18 şi 26 de ani din centrele de plasament şi pentru copiii care ajung în centrele de primire.

În centrele maternale, nivelul alocaţie de hrană va fi de 10 lei pentru copil şi 11 lei pentru mame, iar în centrele de îngrijire de zi - 8 lei. Nivelul alocaţiei va ajunge la 11 lei şi în instituţiile de protecţie specială destinate copilului cu handicap, dar şi în alte instituţii publice de asistenţă socială cu regim rezidenţial sau semirezidenţial destinate protecţiei copilului.

Cea mai mare alocaţie zilnică de hrană, de 21 de lei, va fi asigurată în unităţile sau secţiile de spital cu profil de recuperare distrofici, recu-perare şi reabilitare neuropsihomotorie sau pentru copiii infectaţi cu HIV/bolnavi SIDA.

Majorare de 33 la sutăÎn instituţiile de asistenţă socială pentru învăţământul special, nivelul alocaţiei va fi de 7 lei pentru copiii de până la 7 ani şi 9 lei pentru ceilalţi, inclusiv pentru tinerii de până la 26 de ani. În instituţiile de asistenţă socială pentru persoane cu dizabilităţi şi în cele de asistenţă medico-socială, alocaţia va fi de 11 lei, iar la cantinele de ajutor social de 8 lei.

„Prin proiectul alăturat de hotărâre a Guvernului se propune majorarea alocaţiei de hrană, cu 33 la sută, prin aplicarea indicelui de creştere a preţurilor de consum, stabilit de Comisia Naţională de Prognoză, la nivelul perioadei 2009 - 2013, respectiv de: 5,59 la sută pentru anul 2009; 6,09 la sută pentru 2010; 5,9 la sută pentru 2011; 3,33 la sută pentru 2012 şi 4,1 la sută pentru 2013. De asemenea, această majorare a cuantumului alocaţiei de hrană este necesară şi din punct de vedere al asigurării unei alimentaţii corespunzătoare ţinând cont şi de afecţiunile de care suferă ma-joritatea asistaţilor din aceste instituţii, precum şi de obligativitatea asigurării necesarului de calorii”, se arată în nota de fundamentare a proiectului ministerial.

noni
1 mai 2014
+5 : -2
pacat

Pacat ca pentru acesti copii, nu se zbate nimeni, pentru maidanezi am dus un adevarat razboi cu tot felul de sustinatori ai cainilor... Acesti copii sunt unul din motivele pt care sustin reducerea cheltuielilor inutile, cum sunt cele cu intretinerea in adaposturi a cainilor. S-au adoptat caini la distanta pt care unii dau cate 100 lei pe luna, pt copii nu se poate la fel ? Sa fie adoptati si hraniti prin cotizatii lunare ? Am dus personal alimente, haine si jucarii unor astfel de cazuri, e dureros ce se intampla cu ei. Nu doresc nimanui situatia lor. Am ajuns in situatia in care sunt mai iubitii cainii si puscariasii decat copiii care cresc si devin viitorul. Cand ne mai revenim ?

2
styx
1 mai 2014
+3 : -2
samd

Dar de ce atatea probleme? infracor sa scrie pe ei, astia traiesc mai bine si au in jur de 50 de ron pe zi pentru mancare ,cazare si intretinere gratuita...saracii copii si batranii astia care au muncit o viata intreaga nu au dreptul la viata, bine ca au ticalosii astia!

3
Bucătarul
2 mai 2014
+2 : -2
...de la popotă

...şi în plus, Petrică, n-ai spus că trebuie să mai mâncaţi şi voi din banii ăia, căci şi ursul care lucrează cu mierea îşi linge labele. Nu vă mai auliţi, gestionaţi corect sumele de bani, aşa mici cum sunt, să vedeţi ce tocăniţă bună de cartofi iese...

4
