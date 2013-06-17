Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Stirile zilei de Marţi, 27 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Cum resuscitează sezonul estival piaţa forţei de muncă

Ştire online publicată Luni, 17 Iunie 2013. Autor: Andreea PERHAIŢĂ
Deschiderea sezonului estival este aşteptată cu nerăbdare de aproape toată suflarea din Constanţa. Se redeschid hotelurile, terasele, barurile, afacerile de sezon şi, odată cu ele, se înmulţeşte cererea de forţă de muncă.

Patronii fac angajări pe capete, aşa că, vorba românului, „numai cine nu vrea nu munceşte”. Aşa se face că judeţul Constanţa se află în topul zonelor în care numărul şome-rilor a scăzut semnificativ în ultima perioadă.

Deschiderea sezonului estival a revigorat, neaşteptat de mult, piaţa forţei de muncă în judeţul nostru. Potrivit reprezentanţilor Agenţiei Naţionale pentru Ocuparea Forţei de Muncă, în judeţul Constanţa se înregistrează cea mai mare scădere a numărului de şomeri. Este vorba despre 1.495 de persoane care, în luna mai, au reuşit să-şi găsească un loc de muncă. Statistica AJOFM arată că, la începutul lunii iunie, în judeţul Constanţa, erau înregistraţi 10.732 de şomeri. Din aceştia, 5.294 sunt femei şi doar 4.882 primesc indemnizaţie. Mai mult de jumătate din şomeri provin din sectorul privat, iar rata şomajului pe întreg judeţul este de 3,57 la sută, mult sub rata naţională.

Se mai găseşte de muncă

Pregătirile pentru deschiderea unităţilor de cazare şi de alimentaţie publică au crescut numărul angajărilor. Hotelierii şi patronii de restaurante au căutat, în general, cameriste, recepţioneri, bucătari, barmani, chelneri şi ospătari. Sute de persoane au reuşit să se angajeze de-a lungul întregului litoral şi alte zeci de posturi sunt încă disponibile.

„Mai avem nevoie de oameni pentru terasa pe care am deschis-o de curând, în Mamaia. Din păcate, majoritatea celor care vin să se angajeze nu au deloc experienţă. Sunt săracii oameni disperaţi şi caută orice de muncă. Dar noi nu putem să stăm să-i învăţăm”, ne-a spus Mioara S., din Constanţa.

Se caută în continuare cameriste, îngrijitori spaţii hoteliere, lucrători în bucătărie, bucătari, ospătari, dar şi manager de restaurant sau hotel. Toate posturile valabile însă le puteţi afla de la sediul AJOFM, de pe strada Lacului nr. 4.

Disponibilizări colective la CFR

Din păcate, în timp ce litoralul absoarbe din ce în ce mai mulţi angajaţi, alte domenii de activitate din judeţ produc şomeri. Reprezen-tanţii AJOFM spun că, în lunile iulie şi august, sunt anunţate numeroase disponibilizări colective. Este vorba despre CFR Marfă, care va renunţa la 194 de angajaţi, CFR Călători, care trimite acasă 90 de angajaţi, Sucursala Regională Căi Ferate Constanţa, de unde pleacă alte 13 persoane, Întreprinderea pentru Întreţinere şi Reparaţii Locomotive Palas, de unde vor fi disponibilizate cinci persoane, şi Ministerul de Interne, cu 50 de angajaţi disponibilizaţi. 

Articole de la acelaşi autor

1
Gicu
17 iunie 2013
+3 : -2
Un SRL pentru eutanasieri ?...

Suntem foarte multi cu varste intre 45-55 de ani, unii cu studii superioare si care nu avem pregatirea sau poate indemanarea specifica pentru un ospatar,ca sa nu mai vorbim de un aspect fizic agreabil,ca doar servesti turisti . Nu avem nici tupeu pentru a intra in lumea interlopa si nici nu mai suportam sa traim pe spatele cuiva. Decat sa ma apuc de cersit,mai bine mor cu demnitate. Cand se va legifera eutanasia,caci sigur evolutia tarii clar ca nu poate fi pusa in vedere ?

2
