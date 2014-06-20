Cum poţi să devii din şomer, antreprenor de succes

Şi-a pierdut locul de muncă în urmă cu aşa de mulţi ani, că nici nu îşi mai aminteşte. Este şomeră cu ştate vechi, pentru că nimeni nu vrea să angajeze o femeie trecută de prima tinereţe. Dar nu şi-a pierdut speranţa şi, acum, are o afacere din care speră să se îmbogăţească.Este vorba despre o femeie din localitatea Mihail Kogălniceanu, judeţul Constanţa, care a crezut în şansa ei de a merge mai departe şi care nu s-a descurajat nici când a pierdut mare parte din ceea ce investise deja.Reveica Agavriloaiei ar fi putut fi o simplă femeie de la ţară, care munceşte în propria gospodărie, fără un venit şi fără perspective. Şansa ei a fost Proiectul „1”, care i-a permis să facă cursuri de limba engleză, informatică şi dobândire de competenţe de antreprenoriat. Aşa i s-au deschis ochii că ar putea să aibă propria afacere cu albine şi şi-a construit un plan de afaceri.„Am lucrat ca lucrător comercial, apoi am rămas şomeră. La vârsta mea, este foarte greu să te mai angajezi. Apoi, de la Primărie am aflat că se fac cursuri de antreprenoriat şi mi-am zis că, dacă tot nu îmi găsesc un job, să-mi deschid o afacere. Am învăţat ce era de învăţat, apoi am fost în Spania, în cadrul proiectului, şi am văzut cum este să îţi planifici şi să îţi construieşti o afacere. Acum am o afacere cu albine. Am pornit cu doi stupi, am ajuns apoi la 12, dar anul acesta a fost mai greu şi mi-au căzut şase. Nu disper însă, visez să am o stupină foarte mare şi, pe viitor, chiar o asociaţie prin care să colectez şi să vând mierea pe internet. Mai este nevoie de mulţi bani de investit, dar ştiu că trebuie să merg etapă cu etapă. Am un calculator foarte vechi, pe care l-am făcut pentru fiica mea, din componente vechi. Ne mai trebuie şi stupi. Dar ne vom descurca!”, a povestit Reveica.Un proiect pentru şomerii de la ţarăFemeia este numai una din cele câteva sute de persoane care au beneficiat de cursurile organizate în cadrul Proiectului „1”, finanţat cu fonduri europene. Acesta a avut ca scop pregătirea şomerilor din mediul rural şi facilitarea lor pe piaţa muncii. Timp de doi ani, 249 de persoane din mediul rural au participat, gratuit, la cursurile de formare profesională şi peste 600 au primit consultanţă pentru începerea unei afaceri.„Beneficiarii nu au primit doar o diplomă şi atât, ei au fost ajutaţi, consiliaţi şi sprijiniţi în a-şi găsi un loc de muncă sau a elabora planul de afaceri. Deja 12 persoane s-au angajat, altele sunt în discuţii şi multe şi-au construit planuri de afaceri pe care le vor dezvolta în continuare, cu şanse mari de reuşită!”, a declarat, pentru „Cuget Liber”, Ana Maria Răducu, mana-gerul de proiect.Sprijin pentru micii antreprenoriTrei planuri de afaceri au fost deja premiate, în cursul zilei de ieri, cu câte 2.000, 1.500, respectiv 1.000 de lei, pentru a-i ajuta pe antreprenori să le pună în practică. Printre ele, s-a aflat planul „Albinuţa veselă”, a Reveicăi Agavriloaie. Un premiu de încurajare a primit şi Lidia Ioana Vişan, de 22 de ani, şomer absolvent al Facultăţii de Informatică.„Este foarte greu să intri în domeniul programării, pentru că se caută cei mai buni dintre cei buni, iar aici, în Constanţa, locurile sunt foarte puţine. De aceea, vreau să îmi des-chid o firmă pe domeniul meu, care să facă programe web pentru dezvoltarea de site-uri pentru firme. Am pus planul pe hârtie şi cred că pot reuşi!”, ni s-a confesat şi Lidia.