CONSTANŢA, în topul ruşinii

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

CONSTANŢA, în topul ruşinii

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 07 Decembrie 2012. Autor: Andreea PERHAIŢĂ
Aproape 14.000 de constănţeni nu au un loc de muncă. Numărul oficial al şomerilor înregistraţi la Agenţia Judeţeană pentru Ocuparea Forţei de Muncă din Constanţa era, la finele lunii noiembrie, de 13.684. Din aceştia, 7.532 sunt femei. Constanţa figurează, din păcate, în topul judeţelor cu cea mai mare creştere a ratei şomajului, în ultima lună. Potrivit reprezentanţilor AJOFM, în judeţul Constanţa, numărul şomerilor a crescut cu 1.567 de persoane, urmat de Argeş, cu 1.276 de persoane, Hunedoara, cu 1.070 de persoane, Dolj, cu 976 persoane, Alba - 923 de persoane, Galaţi, cu 909 persoane şi Vâlcea, cu 859 de persoane. Cele mai ridicate niveluri ale ratei şomajului au fost atinse în judeţele Teleorman (9,99 %), Vaslui (9,91%), Dolj (9,56%), Mehedinţi (9,54%), Galaţi (8,69%), Buzău (8,14%), Olt (7,82%), Covasna (7,75%). În judeţul Constanţa, rata şomajului a atins 4,56 la sută. Nivelul minim al ratei şomajului în luna noiembrie, de 1,85%, se înregistrează în judeţul Ilfov. Amplitudinea dintre nivelul de maxim şi cel de minim al şomajului (8,14 la sută) este mai mare cu 0,33 la sută decât cea din luna precedentă (7,81 la sută). 

Articole de la acelaşi autor

Cum puteţi să plătiţi factura la curent electric
Mai avem de suportat. IATĂ CÂND SE VA DA DRUMUL LA CĂLDURĂ
CONSTANŢA zguduită de un CUTREMUR de 4,8 grade. Iată avertismentul specialiştilor!
Părerea ta contează !
1
hmm
7 decembrie 2012
+3 : -3
logic

Un oras mare are populatia mai educata. Noi suntem educati deci, dar primim numai oferte pentru cei needucati. Asa ca trebuie sa suferim in tacere pana cand ne convertim daca putem si scadem la un nivel mai tamp, sa putem face un ban.

2
Alin
7 decembrie 2012
+5 : -3
Pentru ,,hmm''

Un oras mare are mai multi tampiti decat un oras mic,atata ca tampitii de aici sunt mai orgoliosi ca apartin capitalei de judet. Ca investitori seriosi nu prea au fost interesati sa vina sau chiar au fost respinsi in demersul lor e adevarat !Cine merge acolo unde pe langa investitie trebuie sa dea spagi,nu are siguranta nici pe strazi,si multe altele? E mult de lucru si nu cred ca se rezolva asa de repede si usor.

3
acheter nike air max pas cher
3 august 2014
+1 : -1
acheter nike air max pas cher

air max china[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxchina.php]air max china[/url]air max classic homme[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxclassichomme.php]air max classic homme[/url]air max classic noir[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxclassicnoir.php]air max classic noir[/url]air max collection 2014[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxcollection2014.php]air max collection 2014[/url]air max commande[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxcommande.php]air max commande[/url]air max d occasion[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxdoccasion.php]air max d occasion[/url]air max en or[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxenor.php]air max en or[/url]air max enfant garcon[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxenfantgarcon.php]air max enfant garcon[/url]air max enfant pas chere[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxenfantpaschere.php]air max enfant pas chere[/url]air max enfant solde[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxenfantsolde.php]air max enfant solde[/url]air max essential noir[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxessentialnoir.php]air max essential noir[/url]air max factory[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxfactory.php]air max factory[/url]air max femme 90 pas cher[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxfemme90pascher.php]air max femme 90 pas cher[/url]air max femme blanc et rose[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxfemmeblancetrose.php]air max femme blanc et rose[/url]air max femme bleu marine[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxfemmebleumarine.php]air max femme bleu marine[/url]air max femme en solde[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxfemmeensolde.php]air max femme en solde[/url]air max femme one[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxfemmeone.php]air max femme one[/url]air max femme original[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxfemmeoriginal.php]air max femme original[/url]air max femme rose et blanc[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxfemmeroseetblanc.php]air max femme rose et blanc[/url]air max femmes pas cher[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxfemmespascher.php]air max femmes pas cher[/url]air max fille noir[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxfillenoir.php]air max fille noir[/url]air max flash[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxflash.php]air max flash[/url]air max fluo vert[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxfluovert.php]air max fluo vert[/url]air max force one blanche[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxforceoneblanche.php]air max force one blanche[/url]air max france.com[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxfrance.com.php]air max france.com[/url]air max gris bleu[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxgrisbleu.php]air max gris bleu[/url]air max gris et bleu[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxgrisetbleu.php]air max gris et bleu[/url]air max gris et noir[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxgrisetnoir.php]air max gris et noir[/url]air max gris et vert[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxgrisetvert.php]air max gris et vert[/url]air max gris noir[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxgrisnoir.php]air max gris noir[/url]air max gris rose[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxgrisrose.php]air max gris rose[/url]air max grise et noire[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxgriseetnoire.php]air max grise et noire[/url]air max hyperfuse usa pas cher[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxhyperfuseusapascher.php]air max hyperfuse usa pas cher[/url]air max hyperfuse white[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxhyperfusewhite.php]air max hyperfuse white[/url]air max iconic[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxiconic.php]air max iconic[/url]air max independence[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxindependence.php]air max independence[/url]air max independence day pas cher[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxindependencedaypascher.php]air max independence day pas cher[/url]air max junior fille[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxjuniorfille.php]air max junior fille[/url]air max leather[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxleather.php]air max leather[/url]air max l?opard femme pas cher[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxl?opardfemmepascher.php]air max l?opard femme pas cher[/url]air max light size[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxlightsize.php]air max light size[/url]air max lite[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxlite.php]air max lite[/url]air max montante femme[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxmontantefemme.php]air max montante femme[/url]air max new collection[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxnewcollection.php]air max new collection[/url]air max nike 1[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxnike1.php]air max nike 1[/url]air max nike 90[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxnike90.php]air max nike 90[/url] acheter nike air max pas cher http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/acheternikeairmaxpascher.php

4
sac longchamp discount
3 august 2014
+1 : -1
sac longchamp discount

golf hippodrome longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/golfhippodromelongchamp.php]golf hippodrome longchamp[/url]gatsby longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/gatsbylongchamp.php]gatsby longchamp[/url]exposition palais longchamp marseille[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/expositionpalaislongchampmarseille.php]exposition palais longchamp marseille[/url]chaussure longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/chaussurelongchamp.php]chaussure longchamp[/url]besace longchamp homme[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/besacelongchamphomme.php]besace longchamp homme[/url]ballerines longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/ballerineslongchamp.php]ballerines longchamp[/url]bagage longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/bagagelongchamp.php]bagage longchamp[/url]webcam longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/webcamlongchamp.php]webcam longchamp[/url]vente privee longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/ventepriveelongchamp.php]vente privee longchamp[/url]taille sac longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/taillesaclongchamp.php]taille sac longchamp[/url]st francois longchamp meteo[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/stfrancoislongchampmeteo.php]st francois longchamp meteo[/url]serviette homme longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/serviettehommelongchamp.php]serviette homme longchamp[/url]saint francois longchamp meteo[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/saintfrancoislongchampmeteo.php]saint francois longchamp meteo[/url]saint francois longchamp location[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/saintfrancoislongchamplocation.php]saint francois longchamp location[/url]saint francois longchamp forfait[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/saintfrancoislongchampforfait.php]saint francois longchamp forfait[/url]sacs pliage longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacspliagelongchamp.php]sacs pliage longchamp[/url]sacs longchamp solde[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacslongchampsolde.php]sacs longchamp solde[/url]sacs longchamp discount[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacslongchampdiscount.php]sacs longchamp discount[/url]sacs longchamp cuir soldes[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacslongchampcuirsoldes.php]sacs longchamp cuir soldes[/url]sacs longchamp cuir[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacslongchampcuir.php]sacs longchamp cuir[/url]sacs de voyage longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacsdevoyagelongchamp.php]sacs de voyage longchamp[/url]sacs a main longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacsamainlongchamp.php]sacs a main longchamp[/url]sacoche longchamp homme toile[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacochelongchamphommetoile.php]sacoche longchamp homme toile[/url]sacoche longchamp femme[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacochelongchampfemme.php]sacoche longchamp femme[/url]sac voyage longchamp pliage[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacvoyagelongchamppliage.php]sac voyage longchamp pliage[/url]sac quadri longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacquadrilongchamp.php]sac quadri longchamp[/url]sac pas cher longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacpascherlongchamp.php]sac pas cher longchamp[/url]sac longchamp vernis noir[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/saclongchampvernisnoir.php]sac longchamp vernis noir[/url]sac longchamp taille l[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/saclongchamptaillel.php]sac longchamp taille l[/url]sac longchamp sultan[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/saclongchampsultan.php]sac longchamp sultan[/url]sac longchamp promo[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/saclongchamppromo.php]sac longchamp promo[/url]sac longchamp pour les cours[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/saclongchamppourlescours.php]sac longchamp pour les cours[/url]sac longchamp pas cher prix[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/saclongchamppascherprix.php]sac longchamp pas cher prix[/url]sac longchamp paris[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/saclongchampparis.php]sac longchamp paris[/url]sac longchamp lm metal[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/saclongchamplmmetal.php]sac longchamp lm metal[/url]sac longchamp femme[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/saclongchampfemme.php]sac longchamp femme[/url]sac longchamp d occasion[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/saclongchampdoccasion.php]sac longchamp d occasion[/url]sac longchamp camel[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/saclongchampcamel.php]sac longchamp camel[/url]sac longchamp bandouliere noir[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/saclongchampbandoulierenoir.php]sac longchamp bandouliere noir[/url]sac le pliage longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/saclepliagelongchamp.php]sac le pliage longchamp[/url]sac kate moss longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sackatemosslongchamp.php]sac kate moss longchamp[/url]sac balzane longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacbalzanelongchamp.php]sac balzane longchamp[/url]sac a main longchamp noir[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacamainlongchampnoir.php]sac a main longchamp noir[/url]sac a main homme longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/sacamainhommelongchamp.php]sac a main homme longchamp[/url] sac longchamp discount

5
Drew Brees Jersey
12 august 2014
+1 : -1
hoacpfji@gmail.com

Moggridge and his interviewees discuss such questions as why a personal computer has a window in a desktop, what made Palm's handheld organizers so successful, what turns a game into a hobby, why Google is the search engine of choice, and why 30 million people in Japan choose the i-mode service for their cell phones. Drew Brees Jersey

6
Soccer Shirts
15 august 2014
+1 : -1
ehvqoxxfg@gmail.com

have been instrumental in making a difference in the design of interactions. Their stories chart the history of entrepreneurial design development for technology. Soccer Shirts

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Economie
27 decembrie 2016 Foto : Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa 16207 vizite, 2 comentarii Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa
Social
28 decembrie 2016 Foto : CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA! 15988 vizite, 6 comentarii CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA!
Eveniment
27 decembrie 2016 Foto : Comuna din Constanţa unde au murit toate păsările. Primarul şi DSV se împiedică de hârtii pentru a nu interveni 10934 vizite, 6 comentarii Comuna din Constanţa unde au murit toate păsările. Primarul şi DSV se împiedică de hârtii pentru a nu interveni
Cultură-Educaţie
27 decembrie 2016 Foto : Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală" 3877 vizite, 1 comentarii Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală"
Actual
30 decembrie 2016 Foto : DOLIU! A MURIT CEL CARE NE-A MARCAT COPILĂRIA 3009 vizite, 0 comentarii DOLIU! A MURIT CEL CARE NE-A MARCAT COPILĂRIA
Ziar.com Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 1.1934 secunde