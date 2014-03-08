Câţi bani puteţi să câştigaţi la Loto

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Veste proastă pentru şoferii care au împlinit 70 de ani. Cum vor mai putea conduce

Şoferii care au împlinit vârsta de 70 de ani vor fi obligaţi să efectueze mai rapid un control medical pentru a primi dreptul de a mai conduce o maşină pe drumurile publice, permisul lor auto urmând astfel să aibă o valabilitate mai scurtă. Astăzi, permisul lor auto este valabil ...

Stirile zilei de Miercuri, 28 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Câţi bani puteţi să câştigaţi la Loto

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 08 Martie 2014. Autor: Andreea PERHAIŢĂ
Duminică, 9 martie, vor avea loc noi trageri Loto 6 din 49, Noroc, Joker, Noroc Plus, Loto 5 din 40 şi Super Noroc. La categoria întâi a jocului 6 din 49, reportul depăşeşte 2.590.000 de lei, reprezentând aproximativ 575.735 de euro. În timp ce la Noroc este în joc un report cumulat în valoare de peste 1.590.000 de lei, adică mai mult de 353.440 de euro.În urma tragerii Joker de joi, la categoria întâi, se înregistrează un report în valoare de aproximativ 8 milioane de lei, adică mai mult de 1,7 milioane de euro, iar la categoria a doua depăşeşte 227.500 de lei, adică mai mult de 50.500 de euro. Şi la jocul Noroc Plus, la categoria întâi, se înregistrează un report un valoare de peste 457.100 de lei, reprezentând peste 101.600 de euro.La Loto 5 din 40, la categoria întâi, reportul este de peste 257.100 de lei, adică mai mult de 57.150 de euro. La Super Noroc, la categoria întâi, reportul este de peste 7.200 de lei.La tragerea Loto 5 din 40 de joi, 6 martie, s-a câştigat premiul de categoria a doua, în valoare de 56.578,24 de lei. Biletul norocos a fost jucat la agenţia 17-01 din Galaţi şi a fost completat cu 14 variante la Loto 5 din 40 şi o varianţă la Super Noroc. 

