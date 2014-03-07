CARMEN RĂDUCU, schimbată de la şefia AJOFM

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...
O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...
Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...
Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...
La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.
Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...
Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...
Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...
Şoferii care au împlinit vârsta de 70 de ani vor fi obligaţi să efectueze mai rapid un control medical pentru a primi dreptul de a mai conduce o maşină pe drumurile publice, permisul lor auto urmând astfel să aibă o valabilitate mai scurtă. Astăzi, permisul lor auto este valabil ...
