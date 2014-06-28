Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Care va fi soarta teatrului de vară din Mamaia?

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 28 Iunie 2014. Autor: Andreea PERHAIŢĂ
Teatrul de vară din Mamaia, odinioară un loc plin de forfotă, muzică, lumini şi artişti este, în prezent, închis. Nu a mai găzduit nici spectacole, nici concerte, nu a mai primit nici public de aproape un an. Pentru vara aceasta nu se prefigurează nimic în program, mai ales că locaţia necesită şi ceva lucrări de renovare. 

Oficial, nu se ştie nimic despre soarta lui. Unii spun că va fi demolat, alţii cred că va fi reabilitat, cu fonduri europene, după ce va fi gata modernizarea falezei. Cert este că, deocamdată, Palatul festivalurilor Mamaia, aşa cum scrie pe faţada lui, este închis cu lacătul, spre conservare. 

Situat în zona Perla, teatrul de vară din Mamaia a avut o reputaţie bună de-a lungul anilor. A găzduit, veri la rând, festivaluri după festivaluri, seri la rând, spectacole de revistă şi concerte, şi a adunat mii de turişti. Pe scena sa s-au născut multe stele ale muzicii româneşti, fie ea uşoară sau populară. Festivalurile de la Mamaia au lansat tineri artişti şi hituri care şi acum mai sunt fredonate. Gurile rele vorbesc despre o iminentă demo-lare a lui, mai ales că nu s-au mai investit deloc bani în el. A fost închis şi numele lui mai apare pe niciun afiş de spectacole. Pe platoul din faţa intrării principale sunt depozitaţi paleţii cu pavajul pentru proaspăta faleză. Numele său stă scris cu litere mari, dar timpul le-a distrus şi pe acestea. Unele au căzut de tot, altele au vopseaua ştearsă. 

A căzut în dizgraţie „Este păcat că nu se mai îngrijeşte nimeni de această sală de spec-tacole. Înainte veneam şi, chiar dacă nu aveam bani, stăteam aici, pe scări, afară, şi ascultam tot spectacolul. Poate se va găsi cineva să o renoveze şi să o redeschidă”, ne-a spus plin de speranţă, Mihai Vuia, un turist venit să vadă dacă este vreun spectacol la teatrul de vară.

În prezent, teatrul de vară din Mamaia este în administrarea S.C. Domeniul Public şi Privat Judeţean, societate a Consiliului Judeţean Constanţa. Imobilul a căzut în dizgraţie de câţiva ani, de când nu s-au mai găsit fonduri pentru orga-nizarea Festivalului de Muzică Uşoară Mamaia sau pentru Fes-tivalul de Muzică Populară. Încet-încet, clădirea s-a degradat şi organizatorii de evenimente au început să o ocolească, numeroase spectacole mutându-se la teatrul de vară din parcul Tăbăcărie. Reabili-tarea teatrului din Mamaia ar fi oportună mai ales că toată zonă a fost modernizată complet şi va redeveni atractivă pentru turişti.

Linişte la S.C. Domeniul Public şi Privat Constanţa Am dorit să aflăm o poziţie oficială şi din partea reprezentanţilor administratorilor teatrului, S.C. Domeniul Public şi Privat Constanţa, dar aceştia au evitat discuţia cu noi, iar vineri, 27 iunie, după ora prânzului nu a mai răs-puns nimeni la telefoanele instituţiei.

1
noni
28 iunie 2014
+10 : -2
sigur

Sigur a cazut el asa in disgratie, deodata ? Nu face nimeni un hotel pe el ? Zona buna, spatiu cat vrei ! Hai Pastaie, hai ca poti, baga un amic la inaintare. Si sa nu uit, prin mMamaia, NUMAI BETON, erau cateva fantani prin fata unor hoteluri, acum beton si parcari, fara cosuri de gunoi, am inteles ca e neterminat, dar pentru ce atat beton ? Unde si de ce au disparut fantanile ?

2
Constantean
28 iunie 2014
+2 : -1
Teatru de vara Mamaia

Sa-l facă CINEMATOGRAF in aer liber.

3
aaaaaaaaaaaaa
28 iunie 2014
+5 : -1
in numele celor 20 000 caini maidanezi

cei 15 000 -20 000 maidanezi din municipiul CTA-grasi,prosperi si care ne inmultim voiosi ,latratatori si zburdalnici in fiecare an si chiar la 5-6 luni(vrem sa atingem recordul mondial la caine pe cap de om caci cel national l-am depasit deja

4
Tomis
28 iunie 2014
+5 : -1
???!!!!

Ce vreti sa se mai faca cu o constructie de peste 50 ani si ca tot complexul intr-o avansata stare de degradare? Mamaia a intrat pe mana unui idiot descreierat!

5
Alex
28 iunie 2014
+8 : -1
Cultura

Din pacate Constanta este un oras mort din punct de vedere cultural. Si mai sumbru este faptul ca nu se intrevede nici o solutie sau vre-un efort pt ca locuitorii acestui oras sa aiba parte de cultura. Si nu cred ca este intamplator ca lucrurile decurg in acest sens, indobitocirea constantenilor e in plina desfasurare. Multumim radu!

6
bombero
28 iunie 2014
+6 : -1
teatru ?

ce sa faca mazare cu un teatru ? de la cine sa iasa o spaga ? o autorizatie pt un hotel , un mall , o benzinarie ,orice altceva . deci : ceva bun pt constantenii platitori de impozite !

7
