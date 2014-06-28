Care va fi soarta teatrului de vară din Mamaia?

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...
O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...
Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...
Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...
La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.
Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...
Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...
Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...
O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...
Sigur a cazut el asa in disgratie, deodata ? Nu face nimeni un hotel pe el ? Zona buna, spatiu cat vrei ! Hai Pastaie, hai ca poti, baga un amic la inaintare. Si sa nu uit, prin mMamaia, NUMAI BETON, erau cateva fantani prin fata unor hoteluri, acum beton si parcari, fara cosuri de gunoi, am inteles ca e neterminat, dar pentru ce atat beton ? Unde si de ce au disparut fantanile ?
Sa-l facă CINEMATOGRAF in aer liber.
cei 15 000 -20 000 maidanezi din municipiul CTA-grasi,prosperi si care ne inmultim voiosi ,latratatori si zburdalnici in fiecare an si chiar la 5-6 luni(vrem sa atingem recordul mondial la caine pe cap de om caci cel national l-am depasit deja
Ce vreti sa se mai faca cu o constructie de peste 50 ani si ca tot complexul intr-o avansata stare de degradare? Mamaia a intrat pe mana unui idiot descreierat!
Din pacate Constanta este un oras mort din punct de vedere cultural. Si mai sumbru este faptul ca nu se intrevede nici o solutie sau vre-un efort pt ca locuitorii acestui oras sa aiba parte de cultura. Si nu cred ca este intamplator ca lucrurile decurg in acest sens, indobitocirea constantenilor e in plina desfasurare. Multumim radu!
ce sa faca mazare cu un teatru ? de la cine sa iasa o spaga ? o autorizatie pt un hotel , un mall , o benzinarie ,orice altceva . deci : ceva bun pt constantenii platitori de impozite !
