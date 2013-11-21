„Când a murit tata mi-a părut rău, dar mai mult m-am bucurat!“

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni", după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu" Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii" din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Un bărbat, în vârstă de 75 de ani, şi-a pierdut viaţa duminică dimineaţă şi alte două persoane au fost grav rănite, după ce şoferul unui autoturism marca Ford a intrat într-un stâlp de pe marginea drumului. Accidentul a avut loc pe bulevardul I.C. Brătianu, după ce şoferul ...

„Când a murit tata mi-a părut rău, dar mai mult m-am bucurat!“

Ştire online publicată Joi, 21 Noiembrie 2013.
r Povestea cutremurătoare a unui băieţel de opt ani

r Anual, mii de copii sunt abuzaţi, neglijaţi sau exploataţi

„Tata mă trimitea în fiecare dimi-neaţă să cerşesc. Ceilalţi copii mergeau la şcoală, dar eu mă duceam în intersecţie, să le cer oamenilor bani de pâine. Dacă nu mă duceam acasă cu toţi banii mă bătea şi mă punea să dorm în curte, sub un şopron. El îşi lua băutură şi pe mama o punea să ne facă o ciorbă de cartofi. Atunci când l-a lovit o maşină, pentru că era prea beat să se mai ţină pe picioare, mi-a părut şi rău, dar mai mult m-am bucurat. A murit şi am scăpat de chin. De atunci, mama nu m-a mai trimis niciodată la cerşit şi m-a reînscris la şcoală. Acum ea munceşte la o firmă, face curat, şi se mai duce la diferite femei acasă să le ajute la curăţenie. Nu ştiu câţi bani câştigă, dar o ducem mai bine, iar eu pot să mă duc la şcoală, să învăţ”, mărturisea Ionuţ, un băieţel de opt ani, din judeţul Constanţa, monitorizat de asistenţii sociali.

Povestea lui este tristă, dar cu happy-end, însă alte sute de copii au parte de chin în loc de o copilărie cu veselie. Aproape 6.000 de copii au fost neglijaţi, abuzaţi fizic, emoţional sau sexual şi exploataţi în primele şase luni ale anului, cele mai multe cazuri, peste 5.500, fiind înregistrate în familie, rezultă din datele centralizate de Direcţia pentru Protecţia Copilului din cadrul Ministerului Muncii.

Potrivit datelor prezentate ieri, cu ocazia Zilei Mondiale a Drepturilor Copilului, 4.164 dintre cazurile raportate vizează neglijarea, dintre care 4.114 au fost în familie, şase în servicii rezidenţiale, patru la asistent maternal profesionist, restul în alte condiţii. Neglijarea este mai frecventă în mediul rural. Cele mai multe cazuri de neglijare au fost înregistrate pentru copiii din categoriile de vârstă 3 - 6 ani (975 de cazuri) şi 10 - 13 ani (820 de cazuri).

În aceeaşi perioadă au mai fost înregistrate 719 cazuri de abuz emoţional (678 în familie), 545 de abuz fizic (496 în familie), 347 de abuz sexual (177 în familie), 115 cazuri de exploatare prin muncă, 35 de exploatare pentru comiterea de infracţiuni şi 31 de exploatare sexuală.

Din numărul total de copii neglijaţi, abuzaţi sau exploataţi, 1.058 au fost plasaţi în regim de urgenţă prin dispoziţia directorilor de direcţii generale de asistenţă socială şi protecţia copilului (DGASPC), 3.454 au beneficiat de consiliere psihologică, 2.783 de consiliere juridică, 212 de servicii medicale, 46 de psihoterapie şi 147 de alte terapii. De asemenea, în 295 de cazuri a fost iniţiată urmărirea penală a agresorului.

Peste 740 de cazuri de abuzuri şi exploatare în doar trei luni

La nivel judeţean, situaţia este la fel de gravă. Numai în trimestrul al doilea al anului în curs, Direcţia Generală pentru Asistenţă Socială şi Protecţia Copilului din Constanţa a primit în atenţie peste 740 de cazuri de abuzuri şi exploatare a minorilor. „Este vorba despre 13 cazuri de abuz fizic, 50 de cazuri de abuz emoţional, 14 de abuz sexual, 648 de neglijare, cinci de exploatare prin muncă, patru de exploatare sexuală şi şapte de exploatare pentru comitere de infracţiuni. Pentru 105 din aceşti copii, s-a dispus plasamentul în regim de urgenţă, iar pentru un singur caz s-a iniţiat urmărirea penală a agresorului”, a declarat, pentru „Cuget Liber”, purtătorul de cuvânt al DGASPC Constanţa, Roxana Onea.

Sărăcia determină abuzurile!

Prezent la o dezbatere organizată de UNICEF, ministrul Muncii, Fami-liei, Protecţiei Sociale şi Persoanelor Vârstnice a tras un semnal de alarmă privind apariţia unui fenomen îngrijo-rător privind abuzul asupra copilului. Mariana Câmpeanu a vorbit despre abuzurile, de toate felurile, asupra copilului şi a spus că mai îngrijorător este faptul că, de cele mai multe ori, aceste abuzuri sunt făcute chiar de către părinţi. Aceasta a mai semnalat că au început să apară cazuri de copii foarte mici diagnosticaţi cu malnutriţie, acest fenomen fiind pus pe seama sărăciei, dar şi a lipsei de educaţie a mamelor, care nu ştiu că doar laptele matern nu ajunge pentru alimentaţia copilului.  

noni
21 noiembrie 2013
Unii dau din cu.r 5 minute si chinuie copiii o viata intreaga. Ar trebui sterilizati toti acesti romani tipici, fac neamul de rusine. Portretul clasic al romanaului prost: incult, betivan, agresiv, neglijent, indiferent...inutil. Ar trebui eutanasiati si astia, se chinuie prea multi pe langa ei.

ion
21 noiembrie 2013
tu nu vzi ca acest ziar zilnic are numai referiri la fel de fel de indemnuri la pornografie, ce te poti astepta de la asa obsedati ?

