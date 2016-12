Avarie CET/ Vezi unde nu este apă caldă mâine, în Constanţa

1

10mx30m Transparent Camping Tent, High Peak Party Tent, Tent Manufacturer China

Setup the tent Depending you how big your tent is and how it's assembled, it may be easier to set the tent up inside the frame before you put on the tarp. 10mx30m Transparent Camping Tent, High Peak Party Tent, Tent Manufacturer China http://www.partytentforsale.com/10mx30m-transparent-camping-tent-high-peak-tent-tent-manufacturer-china.html