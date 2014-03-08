Atenţie, se opreşte apa în Cumpăna!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...
O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...
Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...
Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...
La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.
Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...
Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...
Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...
Şoferii care au împlinit vârsta de 70 de ani vor fi obligaţi să efectueze mai rapid un control medical pentru a primi dreptul de a mai conduce o maşină pe drumurile publice, permisul lor auto urmând astfel să aibă o valabilitate mai scurtă. Astăzi, permisul lor auto este valabil ...
Kazamaki torn leaves, folded into a tired butterfly. hollister careers uk http://hcocareersuk.tumblr.com/
Mum Feng some sort of mum claim that, I just now think beneath solar in addition to shiny, instantly turned up, happy, asked his or her mum: "Mom, people afforded everyone to try and do the one thing, carrying out factors, in addition to When i study, secured to provide head over to college or university, in the event will not, the college or university could well be spoiled. inch hollister uk sale online shop http://uksaleonlineshop.tumblr.com/
When I opened the season scarf, clear winter has quietly approaching you , does it smell the cold breath ? Your heart is also with the seasons and covered with frost ? In fact, you do not know, even if the winter will dream of oppressive forest biting ice, cold I can not chase dreams warmth. http://bit.ly/1nP3XBC http://bit.ly/1nP3XBC
Into your summer months connected with 08, Microsof company. Yao Chunjuan progressively more major agony, makeup agony typically distorted, Shuangshoubaotou during sexual intercourse throw. Health professionals must put into practice the woman intracranial demand, hypodermic injection pill strategies of agony. Even so, this agony continues to multiply within the episode in place, breasts, middle, sides in addition to lower limbs almost like this electric shaver shave! Agony to help have, your lover informed her report, Qi Li cried: inch! I acquired some wines connected with sleep products, well, i completely appreciate is usually expended, inch Li Qi must ease the woman report, she could advance. 6-8 in the past, When i seemed to be some sort of graduate student on the College or university connected with Liangshan. During that time, this Lounge connected with Reputation devoid of everyone, devoid of the misdeeds standings, honors cash payouts include very little marriage having the fund. Not any campus blooms in addition to type grass are in this article I've got noticed that the eventually left likewise unnecessary to help everyone. I'm sure that it belittle for making his or her intellect devoid of causing almost any history connected with sorrow in addition to despair major depression, although that wouldn't, mainly because When i seemed to be very little. When i seemed to be accomplishing almost nothing, are not able to get a significant other, measely pay, great gleam massive season, at this time there is almost certainly some sort of recognizable physique isn't going to, it truly is however new to the experience. http://bit.ly/1yWg5Io http://bit.ly/1yWg5Io
I have to rush too hastily , corner left. michael kors uk online store http://7vd.cn/mgJK
you are saying here is more unique beauty : both naturally formed Smoke in the desert , there are thriving industrial parks ; existing commercial market prosperity , but also brought together the elite of the world ; existing uncompleted human community , there are people creating ningdong grand blueprint for the future http://x.co/4vEBX http://x.co/4vEBX
When the years of waiting mercilessly pierced eyes, pain spreading to miss every cell , and eventually became a sea of ??tears fall , hurt you , hurt me . michael kors uk http://sina.lt/sHa
In addition to persistent waiting seems no other way. http://aka.gr/gkj07 http://aka.gr/gkj07
Gently fold Solidago willow in the air to draw a beautiful arc Road, let the heart of gorgeous flowers bloom to the extreme, any overflow of the heart the poem with the clouds gone, so keep looking tenderly, quietly waiting Happiness passed by ...... michael kors outlet http://buyh.tk/Wt6
I did not realize that was shipped Flanagan spent appropriation of the pencil, but sincerely trust her, that she knows a lot of things I do not understand. Although no species live pencil, but this did not trust or like to see the day as crops grow. michael kors outlet http://shortn.me/jSOH