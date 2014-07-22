Asociaţiile debitoare rămân fără apă

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Asociaţiile debitoare rămân fără apă

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 22 Iulie 2014. Autor: Andreea PERHAIŢĂ
Pentru perioada 22 - 25 iulie 2014, 12 asociaţii de proprietari din Constanţa şi Murfatlar sunt avizate pentru debranşare din cauza datoriilor de aproape 57.000 lei către S.C. RAJA S.A. Datornicii pot rămâne fără apă potabilă dacă în termen de cinci zile de la avizare nu şi-au achitat restanţele. Pentru a evita debranşarea, proprietarii de apartamente din cadrul asociaţiilor avizate pot încheia convenţiile de facturare individuală.

„Măsura cea mai eficientă pentru recuperarea datoriilor de la abonaţii rău-platnici este debranşarea de la sistemul de alimentare cu apă potabilă. În urma primirii avizelor de debranşare, majoritatea datornicilor, în doar câteva zile, îşi achită cea mai mare parte a restanţelor. În aceste condiţii, săptămânal, sunt avizaţi sute de abonaţi cu restanţe, indiferent de statutul juridic”, a precizat purtătorul de cuvânt al RAJA, Irina Oprea.

Iată lista datornicilor din Constanţa: A.P. 330, str. Mugurului nr.11, 1.299,99 lei, preşedinte Ion Voicu, administrator Fănică Stanciu; A.P. Lux 2, str. Murelor nr.10A, 7.435,3 lei, administrator Oprina Lemnaru; A.P. Bl. ST 5, str. Făgetului nr.140, 2.210,68 lei, preşedinte Corneliu Podeţ; A.P. Bl. LV4, b-dul Al. Lăpuşneanu nr. 75, 2.357,15 lei, preşedinte Constantin Săduleac, administrator E. Teodorescu; A.P. Bl. LP2, b-dul Al. Lăpuş-neanu nr. 177A, 3.584,06; A.P. 49 Bl. 5A, str. Sucevei nr. 3, 5.765,79, preşedinte Costel Artenie, administrator Mihai Velicu; A.P. 55, str. Nufărului nr. 4, 4.167,2 lei, preşedinte Traian Dimian; A.P. Bl. 21B, str. Nufărului nr. 9, 3.070,8 lei, preşedinte Ovidiu Dobrescu, administrator D. Economu.

În Murfatlar, pe lista datornicilor figurează: A.P. Gars.62, str. Mihai Eminescu nr. 62, 4.579,64 lei, preşedinte M. Constantin, administrator Aurel Tradafir; A.P. 4, str. M. Kogălniceanu nr. 32, 10.192,84 lei, preşedinte Mihai Turică, administrator Cornelia Rizea; A.P.5, str. M. Eminescu nr. 5, 10.600,20 lei, preşedinte Cătălina Toma, administrator C. Voineagu; A.P. 7, str. Ghiocelului nr. 2, 1.230,12 lei, preşedinte Nina Moraru, administrator G. Contofan. 

Articole de la acelaşi autor

Galerie FOTO. Tornadă pe litoral. Meteorologii avertizează: „Vor fi din ce în ce mai violente şi mai dese“
Care va fi soarta teatrului de vară din Mamaia?
Mamaia, în pericol să fie detronată. Ce staţiune de lux va apărea în sudul litoralului
Părerea ta contează !
45 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 5. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...5 
1
NjZEPlgoQUcyndoym
13 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
sjNeCzTXxNVdUpTjb

lb0dEX http://www.QS3PE5ZGdxC9IoVKTAPT2DBYpPkMKqfz.com

2
HrkwRzRhglGiTtUnz
21 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
lppMhxluPpJyub

Please wait discount diflucan The announcement comes as Pena Nieto seeks to boost private investment in Mexico, particularly through reforms of the energy and telecoms sectors, to help boost the economy after a slowdown in the first half of the year.

3
LdtdHsklTPtwYwAo
21 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
DSHIWUKHConfCfXa

An envelope get diflucan The film industry is heavily subsidized because governments want those jobs – what does that have to do with the company taking a risk? The government is betting that they will get more tax money in the long run by offering an incentive in the short term.

4
VhAyFwdWeRQoxMQM
21 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
mlYJHBOOIjESgemK

Insufficient funds buy diflucan no prescription fast delivery Companies that don't meet the emerging growth criteria mustrelease their IPO filings, usually with hundreds of pages ofdetail about their financial condition, risk factors andownership and management structure, months before they selltheir shares.

5
bAQcCFQvol
21 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
kltqmpxUMhk

Are you a student? buy sildalis For politicians planning or tempted to run for the presidency in 2016, the to-do list is formidable. What's striking is how methodically most of them are plowing through it while they pretend nothing of the sort is going on.

6
loMrfrcNSwlYv
21 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
lHrBPmgLpGbXByO

Where do you come from? bimatoprost 0.01 0.03 WASHINGTON — There was a time when the top Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress used to be at least frenemies, sparring over all sorts of policy issues, but keeping their salty language mostly behind closed doors.

7
gsxriPydhHIEu
21 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
dUVjRoBRtFTpbcOjxIk

I came here to work albendazole 400 mg tablet The five concealed their efforts by disabling anti-virus software on victims computers and storing data on multiple hacking platforms, prosecutors said. They sold the payment card numbers to resellers, who then sold them on online forums or to "cashers" who encode the numbers onto blank plastic cards.

8
IkexJRrcAUZcrudnn
21 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
YXqljhpNnvfxAa

this is be cool 8) clomid 50 mg 5'9 success stories A source at the Ministry of Justice said last night: “Chris Grayling, the Lord Chancellor, is insistent that judges must be free to decide what is and what is not in the interests of justice in their own court room.

9
rQTutEiQES
21 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
GKvuJOyfVnyTzxqOK

How do I get an outside line? purchase cytotec "In contrast to the first day, when she was in a state of shock, little Maria is now feeling absolutely calm," Yiannopoulos said. "She felt our support and warmth and it's significant that she is in an environment that is clean."

10
wJiHvgsFkvwkChns
21 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
XsRbkBmnovFNyvKeqxB

I'd like to send this parcel to albendazole online pharmacy Assad agreed to destroy Syria's chemical weapons in the wake of a sarin gas strike on civilians in the suburbs of Damascus last month - the world's deadliest chemical arms attack in 25 years. He accepted a U.S.-Russian agreement that Damascus' chemical arsenal should be dismantled.

45 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 5. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...5 

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Economie
27 decembrie 2016 Foto : Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa 16224 vizite, 2 comentarii Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa
Social
28 decembrie 2016 Foto : CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA! 15994 vizite, 6 comentarii CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA!
Eveniment
27 decembrie 2016 Foto : Comuna din Constanţa unde au murit toate păsările. Primarul şi DSV se împiedică de hârtii pentru a nu interveni 10937 vizite, 6 comentarii Comuna din Constanţa unde au murit toate păsările. Primarul şi DSV se împiedică de hârtii pentru a nu interveni
Cultură-Educaţie
27 decembrie 2016 Foto : Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală" 3886 vizite, 1 comentarii Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală"
Actual
30 decembrie 2016 Foto : DOLIU! A MURIT CEL CARE NE-A MARCAT COPILĂRIA 3048 vizite, 0 comentarii DOLIU! A MURIT CEL CARE NE-A MARCAT COPILĂRIA
Ziar.com Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 0.2324 secunde