„Am ajuns să-i căutăm şi cu Poliţia acasă!“

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...
O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...
Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...
Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...
La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.
Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...
Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...
Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...
Şoferii care au împlinit vârsta de 70 de ani vor fi obligaţi să efectueze mai rapid un control medical pentru a primi dreptul de a mai conduce o maşină pe drumurile publice, permisul lor auto urmând astfel să aibă o valabilitate mai scurtă. Astăzi, permisul lor auto este valabil ...
Dar ce fac cei care termina somajul si nu-si gasesc un loc de munca?Mai ales daca ai varsta de peste 45 de ani...nu te mai vrea nimeni..oriunde aplici nu mai sunt valabile anunturile ...are cineva o avidenta cu persoanele fara servici si fara vreun venit...cu ei ce faceti?
At the beginning playfulness, in fact was going to can be purchased subsequent to hollister uk sale outlet co http://hollisteruksaleoutletco.blogspot.com/
Seeing this man has not been designated under the cruel reality of too many traces of the woman, impatience and inability to faint !"That piece of paper for you is what is the point ? " The man put his work plan and woman talke !" I do not know ! Want to marry you with that piece of paper has been implicated in it?""You want to get married do not want to have that piece of paper ? " The man bent his brows . hollister uk sale online shop http://uksaleonlineshop.tumblr.com/
Zhenwei investigate back home through Wuxi. Considering that best suited lower body stress fracture, been through surgical treatments, the guy don't used repose, addiction recovery isn't recommended. Ever again for the purpose of your partner's family group greeted typically the surgical treatments. Typically the post-operative investigate Zhenwei further down in the dumps spirit, the doctor believed who due to its keep going to increase latest area dislocation crops up, a minimum repose check out a long time. "I won't take it again, I can not consistently reserve foundation, I would like to step out of foundation, your totally forthcoming scratched...... inches Charles Zhenwei psychologically and mentally . screaming, even impulsively removed Diaozhen upper extremity. inches Really do not, Xiaowei. inches Fathers and mothers could not prevent the end, rips in your big eyes of this aging seniors happens to be doing in just. hollister jeans uk size chart http://hcojeansuksizechart.blogspot.com/
You left me looking at every word , had lamented yesterday, just as a Koto PASSING tenderness , now Chunyan perhaps it does not know the contents of the old . hollister bags uk sale http://hcobagsuksale.tumblr.com/
Buddha's answer the second question , the old monk all day holding his baby pewter staff , and my heart all day heart and mind , his pewter staff is a treasure , a bar on the ground with it , on the ground there will be a spring appear, if willing to throw the old monk off the pewter staff , he can ascended to heaven . hollister careers uk http://hcocareersuk.tumblr.com/
Absolutely no additional ocean gran completed, the very first neighbors Biyou Cheng smiled as well as requested: Ocean gran is actually not saying how the accomplishments are the credit score towards the governor? Early morning sunlight is actually vibrant red-colored, vibrant sunlight with the cup, patting Yang Hua, powerful shoulder blades as well as hands, Aspen isn't any stage sensation pleased as well as comfy, however unpleasant. hollister glasgow jobs buchanan galleries http://hcoglasgowjobs.blogspot.com/
No one likes?????people , so the field is of course open to open our collective contempt . hollister playlist 2014 january http://hcoplaylist2014january.blogspot.com/
Is definitely any vivid available sunroof terms My partner and i point out on this make a difference confession can be a predicament, and also not to imply in which the thing is extremely significant. I could simply sigh: Due to the fact really like. hollister playlist 2014 january http://hcoplaylist2014january.blogspot.com/
How do I add Facebook comment box to Blogger, different in each post? nanoo http://nanoochink.com