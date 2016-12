Agenţii economici, invitaţi să facă angajări la Bursa generală a locurilor de muncă din Constanţa

1

nanoo

Hi there. I was just wondering why its such a big thing these days to have a ridiculous amount of ram in a computer? People tell me that the more Ram you have in your computer the faster your computer will be. I always thought that it was the processor that controls the speed of a computer and not the Ram.. . I had 512MB of Ram in my laptop and I have now changed it to 2Gigs of Ram and I've seen no difference in performance what so ever. . Could somebody please explain to me what does Ram does exactly?. Thanks in advance. nanoo http://nanoochink.com