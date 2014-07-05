Terapia care te ajută să scapi de durerile de coloană

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Terapia care te ajută să scapi de durerile de coloană

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 05 Iulie 2014. Autor: Andreea NĂSTASE
Suferiţi de hernie de disc, scolioză sau afecţiuni degenerative ale coloanei vertebrale sau nu vă dau pace durerile de genunchi? Tratamentul medicamentos nu este suficient pentru înlăturarea problemelor, fapt pentru care este nevoie de recuperare medicală. În acest sens, constănţenii pot beneficia de cel mai modern program de terapie şi antrenament care să le asigure beneficii pe termen lung.

Centrul Sport Forum Academy din Constanţa utilizează de peste 13 ani o metodă ştiinţifică ce are la bază un suport de aparate pentru analiza şi îmbunătăţirea condiţiilor funcţionale ale coloanei vertebrale. De altfel, în 2007, conceptul DAVID a obţinut primul loc în Europa, pentru dispozitivele de prevenţie şi recuperare medicală prin mişcare.

Pe plan mondial, aparatele DAVID pentru analiză, terapie şi antrenament sunt folosite în peste 750 de centre de elită precum şi în 400 de clinici de reabilitare, 40 de centre de cercetare şi în 6.500 centre de sănătate şi fitness. De atunci, specialiştii din cadrul centrului de recuperare au îmbunătăţit condiţiile de recuperare în mod constant pentru ca pacienţii să poată beneficia de cele mai moderne servicii de acest tip.

„În cadrul centrului nostru, prin aparatura de care dispunem, constănţenii beneficiază de: evaluarea performanţelor musculaturii coloanei vertebrale, mobilitatea coloanei vertebrale şi a membrelor, evaluarea funcţiei cardio-respiratorii, a capacităţii de efort, punerea în evidenţă a insuficienţelor musculare / dezechilibrelor musculare (pe cele trei planuri anatomice - frontal, transversal, sagital) - dezechilibre ce stau la baza durerilor, frecventelor lombalgii, discopatii şi a limitării mobilităţii articulare”, explică profesorul Paul Neagu, specialist în recuperare medicală, managerul centrului Sport Forum Academy.

Pacienţii beneficiază de programe de efort

Tot aici se concep şi se derulează programe ştiinţifice de tratament personalizat, prin care să se asigure, în termenul cel mai scurt şi în condiţii de maximă siguranţă, înlăturarea acestor insuficienţe constatate şi remedierea dezechilibrelor musculare evidenţiate în cadrul testărilor iniţiale. De asemenea, se prescriu programe de efort, prin care să se obţină îmbunătăţirea semnificativă a nivelului de pregătire fizică.

„Înainte de a începe orice fel de terapie în cadrul centrului, fiecare pacient poate beneficia şi de o analiză iniţială, prin care specialiştii centrului pot analiza grupele musculare care asigură funcţionalitatea coloanei şi a membrelor. Evaluarea iniţială standard include completarea unui chestionar validat cu obţinerea istoricul pacientului, a profilului de durere, a capacităţii şi condiţiei fizice. Mai mult, la centru se pot realiza şi teste de efort care arată condiţia inimii şi datorită căruia cursanţii sau pacienţii pot intra în programele de recuperare specifice”, susţine prof. Paul Neagu.

Terapia la Sport Forum David Academy presupune 24 de şedinţe, de două sau de trei ori pe săptămână, timp de două sau trei luni. După aceste şedinţe, echilibrul muscular se reface în proporţie de 85%. 

