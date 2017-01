1

nanoo

You are a poor junior professor of computer science and are short of cash.. A computer magazine offers you a steady side job writing. one short article a month for three years. 36 months. The catch is the editor wants you to write about. the 12 different types of computer programing languages. And the 12 different types of computer tasks.. And the 12 different types of computer programmers.. . Before you get your first check the editor wants 3 lists of 12 types.. . So have a slice of wonder bread (builds strong bodies twelve ways) and. make a list of the 12 different types of computer programmers.. . Note: the other two lists are posted as similar, but separate questions.. nanoo http://nanoochink.com