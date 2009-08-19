Sandvişurile cu şuncă favorizează creşterea riscului de cancer intestinal

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Sandvişurile cu şuncă favorizează creşterea riscului de cancer intestinal

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 19 August 2009. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
Părinţii ar trebui să elimine sandvişurile cu şuncă sau cu slănină din alimentaţia copiilor, pentru că ele contribuie la creşterea riscului de dezvoltare a cancerului intestinal, potrivit unui studiu realizat de World Cancer Research Fund. Alternativele considerate sănătoase de către nutriţionişti sunt sandvişurile cu peşte, brânză cu un conţinut scăzut de grăsimi sau carne slabă şi neprocesată, cum este cea de pui. Specialiştii consideră că numai în Marea Britanie aproximativ 3.700 de cazuri de cancer intestinal ar putea fi prevenite dacă oamenii ar mânca mai puţin de 70 de grame de carne procesată pe săptămână, echivalentul a trei felii de şuncă. Avertizarea se aplică acelor tipuri de carne procesată prin afumare sau prin adăugarea de sare sau a altor aditivi.

Părerea ta contează !
43 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 5. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...5 
1
ivvfVndFLD
12 octombrie 2014
rloAvRuFAqy

I8umC7 http://www.QS3PE5ZGdxC9IoVKTAPT2DBYpPkMKqfz.com

2
gTEVtXgWrFrwqko
21 octombrie 2014
LwdqZFAnmyzmeRnVuMg

How many would you like? where to buy diflucan no prescription The twin tailwinds are not turning into outright headwinds. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will explain - yet again - in two days of congressional testimony that his plan to buy fewer bonds is not the same as raising interest rates.

3
lgFWsfZKSGJibJ
21 octombrie 2014
HfyfhavStSFfN

Which university are you at? online pharmacy diflucan "There is huge anti-establishment sentiment in Greece rightnow, so you have to prove every day what you do," he said. "Iunderstand this scepticism - I expect (someone like that) towork twice as hard to prove that he or she is actually worth it.And that's actually what people expect from me."

4
MYedGjvllYronsLxMfm
21 octombrie 2014
WBSSZWUyNpvmg

I want to make a withdrawal order diflucan online no prescription "The jury's decision completely vindicates AEG Live, confirming what we have known from the start - that although Michael Jackson's death was a terrible tragedy, it was not a tragedy of AEG Live's making," defense attorney Marvin Putnam said in a statement following the verdict.

5
yXCkBlaehvjAiCI
21 octombrie 2014
hjAkFsADCxskQbXNGx

Not available at the moment where can i buy diflucan pill Vilma, who was suspended from playing football for the 2012 season for an alleged role in a bounty scandal - his suspension has since been lifted - said he was initially skeptical about the idea when his childhood pal, Bennett, approached him.

6
STFskAfyjzeNnjWybYb
21 octombrie 2014
kmVAlioqVnQg

I'm sorry, she's buy sildalis On Tuesday Joly disclosed in a filing that he sold 451,153 shares of the company for a total of $16.7 million. He paid $6.3 million to exercise stock options, so he netted just over $10 million through the sale. The company issued a statement saying the sale was prompted by his need to pay a divorce settlement.

7
zAqhDjDBDrZp
21 octombrie 2014
uxxSipFtvIlaKzFZ

I'm self-employed clomid 50mg success stories 5'9 "We have a global team of hundreds of safety experts committed to protecting the people using Facebook – and are proud of the work we do in partnership with CEOP to bring offenders to justice.”

8
letPsjtPlMgVV
21 octombrie 2014
uHWlGIBzlgjrJy

Hello good day cytotec misoprostol 200 mcg The van overturned in the desert, killing Genaro Fernandez, 41, of Norwalk; Raudel Fernandez-Avila, 49, and Belen Fernandez, 53, both of Lynwood; and Angela Sandoval, 13, and Leonardo Fernandez-Avila, 45, both of Los Angeles.

9
fkZPTeoMDWupstMI
21 octombrie 2014
FpyTyZqmcswaUzetO

Just over two years buy mebendazole albendazole James Dupre, who was in charge of BP's well control effortsat the time, said the company consulted with experts across theoil industry on how to best cap the well. He said options were evaluated simultaneously, not one after another, so as not todelay decision-making.

10
rQUHkrQExRSOzt
21 octombrie 2014
HbloYvjlagMG

Can you put it on the scales, please? buy cytotec Hiroshima is fascinating for its history, museums and, surprisingly, the warm welcome of the Japanese who you join there. Ringing the Peace bell gave me, as an Englishman, great joy that all seems to be forgiven for one of the most terrible acts of the Second World War.

43 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 5. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...5 

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Economie
27 decembrie 2016 Foto : Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa 16292 vizite, 2 comentarii Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa
Social
28 decembrie 2016 Foto : CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA! 16015 vizite, 6 comentarii CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA!
Eveniment
27 decembrie 2016 Foto : Comuna din Constanţa unde au murit toate păsările. Primarul şi DSV se împiedică de hârtii pentru a nu interveni 10952 vizite, 6 comentarii Comuna din Constanţa unde au murit toate păsările. Primarul şi DSV se împiedică de hârtii pentru a nu interveni
Cultură-Educaţie
27 decembrie 2016 Foto : Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală" 3895 vizite, 1 comentarii Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală"
Actual
30 decembrie 2016 Foto : DOLIU! A MURIT CEL CARE NE-A MARCAT COPILĂRIA 3220 vizite, 0 comentarii DOLIU! A MURIT CEL CARE NE-A MARCAT COPILĂRIA
Ziar.com Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 0.2157 secunde