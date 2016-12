Metodă revoluţionară în tratarea diabetului

1

nanoo

I use firefox and some nights at 12:00 exactly or 12:30 exactly, firefox stops working and does not load a page. The internet connection is perfectly fine though because it says excellent. I am connected to a home router and the signal strength is always excellent. I do not know why this happens at exactly 12:00 or 12:30 on my desktop time but it's a pain. I've tried "ping"ing and everything looks fine.. nanoo http://nanoochink.com