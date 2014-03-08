Centrul de Transfuzii Constanţa face angajări

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Veste proastă pentru şoferii care au împlinit 70 de ani. Cum vor mai putea conduceVeste proastă pentru şoferii care au împlinit 70 de ani. Cum vor mai putea conduce

Şoferii care au împlinit vârsta de 70 de ani vor fi obligaţi să efectueze mai rapid un control medical pentru a primi dreptul de a mai conduce o maşină pe drumurile publice, permisul lor auto urmând astfel să aibă o valabilitate mai scurtă. Astăzi, permisul lor auto este valabil ...

Stirile zilei de Miercuri, 28 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Centrul de Transfuzii Constanţa face angajări

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 08 Martie 2014. Autor: Andreea NĂSTASE
Centrul de Transfuzii Sanguine Constanţa organizează concurs pentru ocuparea unui post de asistent medical de laborator clinic, pe o perioadă nedeterminată. Concursul va avea loc pe data de 19 martie, iar candidaţii pot afla mai multe informaţii de la compartimentul administrativ al instituţiei, din strada Nicolae Iorga, nr. 85.

Articole de la acelaşi autor

Cine sunt pacienţii care au rămas fără medicamente compensate
Caz incredibil la Constanţa: o femeie a ajuns la spital cu crengi de copac înfipte în anus!
Când ai dat ultima oară ŞPAGĂ la medic? Cum se comportă medicii cu pacienţii? Comentează AICI!
Părerea ta contează !
28 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 3. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 3 
1
hollister bags uk sale
10 aprilie 2014
+1 : -1
hollister bags uk sale

Lome analyze very, very hard, the final results are generally mostly of the young ladies consult guys Tu Nirvana say that will numerous IQ. Lome equipment and lighting nightly seeing your slaughter Metin screen, the lighting is just not close up your current sight, along with she'd certainly not remainder. hollister bags uk sale http://hcobagsuksale.tumblr.com/

2
michael kors handbags discount uk
28 iunie 2014
michael kors handbags discount uk

Happiness is always covered within half a step too misty rain, years of waiting , but it is a tear , a bitter and endless pursuit of pain , but it is in that lonely Taying Guying endless millennia . michael kors handbags discount uk http://ow.ly/yxWOH

3
http://hts.io/cDaFA
29 iunie 2014
http://hts.io/cDaFA

I do not know how long we will stay here? What kind of story will happen. Anywhere I will not stay too long, because I am a person who is easy to get tired easily, so only keep walking, keep the freshness of migration in order to meet my life. I do not know where I would go, just want to go, go straight until you tired of so far. If this is a life journey endlessly, then I would have been walking on the road to explore the meaning of life. http://hts.io/cDaFA http://hts.io/cDaFA

4
x.vu/Cg32Fz
1 iulie 2014
x.vu/Cg32Fz

Over time , I gradually came to understand. When she left , taking the clothes my heart , I want to put on clothes before , has been found inappropriate . x.vu/Cg32Fz http://x.vu/Cg32Fz

5
http://tr.im/5nb5g
1 iulie 2014
http://tr.im/5nb5g

Blue sky, the distant snow-capped mountains standing proudly , golden Ariel 's canola flower after another watch, took the wheat rippling wave after wave of the arms of the mountains , like a fairyland general , distant shepherd after another loud voice plan over the whole sky , the air was filled with the faint fragrance , intoxicated feeling , like this whole spiritual being , like washing the immediate beauty , beauty in my arms trying , this season is the slack season , there are many family- car Tour will Zhuo into our eyes , individual or sat on the floor , or careless lazy lazy Shengelanyao , or simply on a mat , are so comfortable, no urban pressure, no intrigues interpersonal no compliment a variety of leadership , there is no busy traffic, there is no temptation to debauchery , and some just simple and calm, bit by bit just a little more comfort , leisure?feelings. http://tr.im/5nb5g http://tr.im/5nb5g

6
x.vu/Rkpd6X
2 iulie 2014
x.vu/Rkpd6X

However , watching the sunset is very simple . You can lie on the beach sand , quietly enjoy ; also can stand alongside the vessel , holding a cup of tea, lean on a railing overlooking. You will find : Before the sun fall into the sun, the sea is about to say goodbye when Hou , walking is a heavy , slow moving . Perhaps nostalgia toiling day in which the crew of the sea ? Perhaps after all the light and heat dedication , mental exhaustion ? I have not known . But I knew : this piece of land at the foot of her attachment to appreciate this land rapid changes, like the little fishing fan of the ocean . x.vu/Rkpd6X http://x.vu/Rkpd6X

7
http://x.co/4vB5w
3 iulie 2014
http://x.co/4vB5w

Many brothers and sisters childhood home , his family was not well-off , usually only bread and water to feed their families live, placid, tranquil and calm day was like a lake Autumn . http://x.co/4vB5w http://x.co/4vB5w

8
michael kors uk sale bags
4 iulie 2014
michael kors uk sale bags

That is typical of the northern courtyard, four bungalows, facing south. Front of the house there is a long platform, the platform in front of the barrier wall displaying a transparent, is a row of poplars along the wall displaying. The north wall displaying grow flowers, vegetables south. Throughout the year, this little courtyard will show different landscapes, tie him down with our nostalgic eyes, let these people away from home, no matter how far the road, no matter where they reside, no matter how charming to see landscape, they can not fade mind that little courtyard, the courtyard that can not fade landscape. michael kors uk sale bags http://bit.ly/1yWg5Io

9
http://sina.lt/sHc
5 iulie 2014
http://sina.lt/sHc

Were recalled a long way, it sounds as if remember that it is reported in advance of, white colored butterfly is all about passing, should the wind turbine blows it can restfully eliminate the individuals intellect. Having said that albino, is rather a great deal liked, nonetheless was feeling a long way, this doesn't reside too much, for the reason that naturally, this doesn't owned by the girl's. http://sina.lt/sHc http://sina.lt/sHc

10
michael kors handbags
6 iulie 2014
michael kors handbags

This lady unwittingly moved downwards this unique bit of Begonia think about, deterred near utilizing your big eyes there not to mention seen use of realized professionally, which means feels like a subsequent amazing strength of mind to arrive in the cellular, ever again attentively gazed solely Haoda Qi make their a text messages posted. Who personal message concerning all the word, for a two-edged retracted, naturally tapping their spirit: Freakout Hui Hui classmates, not to mention So i am prepared to can high-spirited only two plants Begonia think about? Later today day subsequent to higher education, Let me hang around if you want to reply to in your campus Begonia plants patch. Haoda Qi. michael kors handbags http://x.vu/YlHSLr

28 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 3. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 3 

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Ziar.com Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 0.1803 secunde