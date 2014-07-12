Banala constipaţie poate provoca grave probleme de sănătate

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Banala constipaţie poate provoca grave probleme de sănătate

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 12 Iulie 2014. Autor: Andreea NĂSTASE
Deşi este considerată banală, constipaţia cronică aduce după sine o serie de complicaţii şi afecţiuni medicale. Una dintre cele mai importante este diverticulita sau inflamaţia unor „săculeţi“ aflaţi pe peretele colonului, care pot duce chiar la îndepărtarea chirurgicală a părţii afectate a intestinului.

Diverticulita este o boală cronică ce dă dureri abdominale şi tulburări ale tranzitului intestinal. Principala cauză este constipaţia cronică, datorată în principal unei alimentaţii să-race în fibre.

„Trebuie specificată în primul rând diferenţa între diverticuloză, adică prezenţa unor «buzunare» sau «săculeţi» pe colon, şi diverticulită, adică inflamaţia acestor fomaţiuni. Pentru a depista această afecţiune şi pentru a pune un diagnostic corect, medicul uti-lizează colonoscopia, metodă medica-lă care examinează tot colonul şi poate depista şi alte leziuni asociate, în primul rând cancerul de colon sau rect.

O altă metodă este irigografia, ce reprezintă metoda de vizualizare radiologică a colonului (intestinului gros) cu ajutorul unei substanţe de contrast opace”, a explicat dr. Ioana Buzoianu, medic primar specialist medicină internă în cadrul Gastromond.

Cum se tratează această afecţiune

Când boala devine supărătoare, adică apar balonări, dureri abdominale sau febră, doctorul poate recomanda o dietă bogată în fibre pentru ca scaunul să devină mai moale şi să treacă mai uşor prin colon.

„Principala armă de combatere a acestei afecţiuni este tratamentul care reduce inflamaţia locală. Aceasta trebuie urmată, însă, de o dietă care să cuprindă fructe şi legume, cereale şi alimente care să combată constipaţia. Pe de altă parte, dacă durerile abdominale sunt puternice, alimentele care fermentează trebuie evitate, iar regimul trebuie ţinut cu produse uşoare şi întotdeauna fierte, care să nu afecteze digestia”, mai spune medicul.

Diverticulita netratată poate conduce la formarea unei colecţii de puroi denumită abces, în afara peretelui colonului sau o infecţie generalizată în cavitatea abdominală denumită peritonită. În această situaţie tratamentul necesită spitalizare şi antibiotice administrate intravenos. În cazul episoadelor repetate de diverticulită se recomandă intervenţia chirurgicală.

Ce complicaţii apar

O altă complicaţie care poate apare este hemoragia diverticulară. Aceasta constituie cea mai frecventă cauză de sângerare rectală la pacienţii peste 40 ani şi este observată, de obicei, ca o pierdere de sânge roşu sau maroniu pe cale rectală. Cele mai multe hemoragii diverticulare se opresc fără intervenţii. Totuşi, dacă nu se opresc, un examen colonoscopic trebuie efectuat. Ocluzia intestinală poate apărea după repetate atacuri de diverticulita. În acest caz, pacientul va suferi o intervenţie chirurgicală.

Articole de la acelaşi autor

Cu ce oferte îşi întâmpină pacienţii Sanatoriul Balnear Mangalia
Anadolu Medical Center, recunoscut în România pentru tratamentele oncologice
Capcanele din dietele minune. Cum poţi să slăbeşti fără compromisuri
Părerea ta contează !
25 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 3. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 3 
1
Sile this Milennium
13 iulie 2014
+2 : -2
Diverticulita

Un diagnostician bun și un medic specialist de excepție , ca dr. Adrian Suceveanu te pot scăpa de acest necaz , la timp .

2
Eliza
13 iulie 2014
+2 : -2
diverticulita

eu am fost si la dr. Dumitru si la dr.ioana Buzoianu si mi-au facut toate analizele care trebuie. A durat ceva pana m-am facut bine, am tinut si un regim, dar acum sunt pe picioare, deci nu conteaza unde sunt, medicii care sunt buni sunt buni oricum.

3
sac a main longchamp pas cher neuf
25 iulie 2014
+2 : -2
sac a main longchamp pas cher neuf

longchamp original[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamporiginal.asp]longchamp original[/url]longchamp nouvelle collection 2014[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchampnouvellecollection2014.asp]longchamp nouvelle collection 2014[/url]longchamp nouvelle collection 2013[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchampnouvellecollection2013.asp]longchamp nouvelle collection 2013[/url]longchamp noir pliage[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchampnoirpliage.asp]longchamp noir pliage[/url]longchamp navy[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchampnavy.asp]longchamp navy[/url]longchamp moins cher[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchampmoinscher.asp]longchamp moins cher[/url]longchamp marque[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchampmarque.asp]longchamp marque[/url]longchamp maroquinerie soldes[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchampmaroquineriesoldes.asp]longchamp maroquinerie soldes[/url]longchamp made in france[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchampmadeinfrance.asp]longchamp made in france[/url]longchamp le pliage toile[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliagetoile.asp]longchamp le pliage toile[/url]longchamp la vall?e village[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplavall?evillage.asp]longchamp la vall?e village[/url]longchamp jaune[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchampjaune.asp]longchamp jaune[/url]longchamp homme serviette[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamphommeserviette.asp]longchamp homme serviette[/url]longchamp homme sacoche[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamphommesacoche.asp]longchamp homme sacoche[/url]longchamp homme sac[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamphommesac.asp]longchamp homme sac[/url]longchamp homme pas cher[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamphommepascher.asp]longchamp homme pas cher[/url]longchamp hobo pas cher[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamphobopascher.asp]longchamp hobo pas cher[/url]longchamp hippodrome programme[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamphippodromeprogramme.asp]longchamp hippodrome programme[/url]longchamp en cuir[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchampencuir.asp]longchamp en cuir[/url]longchamp en bandouli?re[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchampenbandouli?re.asp]longchamp en bandouli?re[/url]longchamp destockage[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchampdestockage.asp]longchamp destockage[/url]longchamp cuir pliage[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchampcuirpliage.asp]longchamp cuir pliage[/url]longchamp cuir pas cher[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchampcuirpascher.asp]longchamp cuir pas cher[/url]longchamp contrefa?on[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchampcontrefa?on.asp]longchamp contrefa?on[/url]longchamp compagnon[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchampcompagnon.asp]longchamp compagnon[/url]longchamp collection 2012[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchampcollection2012.asp]longchamp collection 2012[/url]longchamp collection[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchampcollection.asp]longchamp collection[/url]longchamp chaussures femme[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchampchaussuresfemme.asp]longchamp chaussures femme[/url]longchamp chaussure[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchampchaussure.asp]longchamp chaussure[/url]longchamp champ elysee[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchampchampelysee.asp]longchamp champ elysee[/url]longchamp ceinture homme[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchampceinturehomme.asp]longchamp ceinture homme[/url]longchamp cartable[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchampcartable.asp]longchamp cartable[/url]longchamp by kate moss[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchampbykatemoss.asp]longchamp by kate moss[/url]longchamp bowling[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchampbowling.asp]longchamp bowling[/url]longchamp bordeau[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchampbordeau.asp]longchamp bordeau[/url]longchamp bleu turquoise[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchampbleuturquoise.asp]longchamp bleu turquoise[/url]longchamp besace pas cher[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchampbesacepascher.asp]longchamp besace pas cher[/url]longchamp baxi cuir[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchampbaxicuir.asp]longchamp baxi cuir[/url]longchamp bandouli?re prix[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchampbandouli?reprix.asp]longchamp bandouli?re prix[/url]longchamp bandouli?re pas cher[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchampbandouli?repascher.asp]longchamp bandouli?re pas cher[/url] sac a main longchamp pas cher neuf http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/sacamainlongchamppascherneuf.asp

4
le village gaulois st francois longchamp
27 iulie 2014
+2 : -2
le village gaulois st francois longchamp

longchamp le pliage sizes[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliagesizes.asp]longchamp le pliage sizes[/url]longchamp le pliage shopping[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliageshopping.asp]longchamp le pliage shopping[/url]longchamp le pliage shop online[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliageshoponline.asp]longchamp le pliage shop online[/url]longchamp le pliage sac a dos[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliagesacados.asp]longchamp le pliage sac a dos[/url]longchamp le pliage s[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliages.asp]longchamp le pliage s[/url]longchamp le pliage rose[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliagerose.asp]longchamp le pliage rose[/url]longchamp le pliage purple[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliagepurple.asp]longchamp le pliage purple[/url]longchamp le pliage prix[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliageprix.asp]longchamp le pliage prix[/url]longchamp le pliage prijs[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliageprijs.asp]longchamp le pliage prijs[/url]longchamp le pliage prezzi[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliageprezzi.asp]longchamp le pliage prezzi[/url]longchamp le pliage preisvergleich[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliagepreisvergleich.asp]longchamp le pliage preisvergleich[/url]longchamp le pliage preise[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliagepreise.asp]longchamp le pliage preise[/url]longchamp le pliage preis[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliagepreis.asp]longchamp le pliage preis[/url]longchamp le pliage pre?o[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliagepre?o.asp]longchamp le pliage pre?o[/url]longchamp le pliage praline[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliagepraline.asp]longchamp le pliage praline[/url]longchamp le pliage porte monnaie[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliageportemonnaie.asp]longchamp le pliage porte monnaie[/url]longchamp le pliage pochette[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliagepochette.asp]longchamp le pliage pochette[/url]longchamp le pliage planetes[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliageplanetes.asp]longchamp le pliage planetes[/url]longchamp le pliage pink[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliagepink.asp]longchamp le pliage pink[/url]longchamp le pliage paris[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliageparis.asp]longchamp le pliage paris[/url]longchamp le pliage outlet[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliageoutlet.asp]longchamp le pliage outlet[/url]longchamp le pliage original[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliageoriginal.asp]longchamp le pliage original[/url]longchamp le pliage online shop[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliageonlineshop.asp]longchamp le pliage online shop[/url]longchamp le pliage online[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliageonline.asp]longchamp le pliage online[/url]longchamp le pliage nylon[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliagenylon.asp]longchamp le pliage nylon[/url]longchamp le pliage noir[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliagenoir.asp]longchamp le pliage noir[/url]longchamp le pliage navy[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliagenavy.asp]longchamp le pliage navy[/url]longchamp le pliage messenger[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliagemessenger.asp]longchamp le pliage messenger[/url]longchamp le pliage medium tote[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliagemediumtote.asp]longchamp le pliage medium tote[/url]longchamp le pliage m preis[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliagempreis.asp]longchamp le pliage m preis[/url]longchamp le pliage m[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliagem.asp]longchamp le pliage m[/url]longchamp le pliage luggage[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliageluggage.asp]longchamp le pliage luggage[/url]longchamp le pliage logo[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliagelogo.asp]longchamp le pliage logo[/url]longchamp le pliage leather[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliageleather.asp]longchamp le pliage leather[/url]longchamp le pliage l[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliagel.asp]longchamp le pliage l[/url]longchamp le pliage klein[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliageklein.asp]longchamp le pliage klein[/url]longchamp le pliage in paris[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliageinparis.asp]longchamp le pliage in paris[/url]longchamp le pliage homme[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliagehomme.asp]longchamp le pliage homme[/url]longchamp le pliage hobo bag[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliagehobobag.asp]longchamp le pliage hobo bag[/url]longchamp le pliage hobo[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/longchamplepliagehobo.asp]longchamp le pliage hobo[/url] le village gaulois st francois longchamp

5
longchamp bag pliage
31 iulie 2014
+2 : -2
longchamp bag pliage

sac longchamp en toile[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/saclongchampentoile.asp]sac longchamp en toile[/url]sac longchamp en soldes[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/saclongchampensoldes.asp]sac longchamp en soldes[/url]sac longchamp de voyage[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/saclongchampdevoyage.asp]sac longchamp de voyage[/url]sac longchamp croco[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/saclongchampcroco.asp]sac longchamp croco[/url]sac longchamp bowling[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/saclongchampbowling.asp]sac longchamp bowling[/url]sac longchamp a bandouli?re[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/saclongchampabandouli?re.asp]sac longchamp a bandouli?re[/url]sac longchamp 4x4[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/saclongchamp4x4.asp]sac longchamp 4x4[/url]sac l?gende longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sacl?gendelongchamp.asp]sac l?gende longchamp[/url]sac gatsby longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sacgatsbylongchamp.asp]sac gatsby longchamp[/url]sac besace femme longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sacbesacefemmelongchamp.asp]sac besace femme longchamp[/url]sac bandouli?re longchamp pas cher[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sacbandouli?relongchamppascher.asp]sac bandouli?re longchamp pas cher[/url]sac banane longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sacbananelongchamp.asp]sac banane longchamp[/url]sac ? main longchamp pliage[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sac?mainlongchamppliage.asp]sac ? main longchamp pliage[/url]sac a main longchamp pas cher neuf[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sacamainlongchamppascherneuf.asp]sac a main longchamp pas cher neuf[/url]sac ? main longchamp cuir[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sac?mainlongchampcuir.asp]sac ? main longchamp cuir[/url]sac ? main bandouli?re longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sac?mainbandouli?relongchamp.asp]sac ? main bandouli?re longchamp[/url]restaurant hippodrome longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/restauranthippodromelongchamp.asp]restaurant hippodrome longchamp[/url]prix d un longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/prixdunlongchamp.asp]prix d un longchamp[/url]portefeuille longchamp femme pas cher[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/portefeuillelongchampfemmepascher.asp]portefeuille longchamp femme pas cher[/url]porte monnaie longchamp prix[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/portemonnaielongchampprix.asp]porte monnaie longchamp prix[/url]porte monnaie longchamp homme[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/portemonnaielongchamphomme.asp]porte monnaie longchamp homme[/url]porte monnaie longchamp femme[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/portemonnaielongchampfemme.asp]porte monnaie longchamp femme[/url]porte documents longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/portedocumentslongchamp.asp]porte documents longchamp[/url]porte document longchamp homme[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/portedocumentlongchamphomme.asp]porte document longchamp homme[/url]porte document femme longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/portedocumentfemmelongchamp.asp]porte document femme longchamp[/url]pochette longchamp femme[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/pochettelongchampfemme.asp]pochette longchamp femme[/url]pliage longchamp cuir[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/pliagelongchampcuir.asp]pliage longchamp cuir[/url]office du tourisme st fran?ois longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/officedutourismestfran?oislongchamp.asp]office du tourisme st fran?ois longchamp[/url]office de tourisme st francois longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/officedetourismestfrancoislongchamp.asp]office de tourisme st francois longchamp[/url]mini sac longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/minisaclongchamp.asp]mini sac longchamp[/url]malette longchamp homme[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/malettelongchamphomme.asp]malette longchamp homme[/url]malette longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/malettelongchamp.asp]malette longchamp[/url]magasins longchamp paris[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/magasinslongchampparis.asp]magasins longchamp paris[/url]longchamp valise[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampvalise.asp]longchamp valise[/url]longchamp usa[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampusa.asp]longchamp usa[/url]longchamp trousse de toilette[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamptroussedetoilette.asp]longchamp trousse de toilette[/url]longchamp tour eiffel[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamptoureiffel.asp]longchamp tour eiffel[/url]longchamp toile[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamptoile.asp]longchamp toile[/url]longchamp surf[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampsurf.asp]longchamp surf[/url]longchamp serviette[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampserviette.asp]longchamp serviette[/url] longchamp bag pliage

6
nike air max blanche et rose
3 august 2014
+2 : -2
nike air max blanche et rose

air max 1 2014[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax12014.php]air max 1 2014[/url]air max 1 essential homme[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax1essentialhomme.php]air max 1 essential homme[/url]air max 1 gs[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax1gs.php]air max 1 gs[/url]air max 1 prm[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax1prm.php]air max 1 prm[/url]air max 2013 pas cher[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax2013pascher.php]air max 2013 pas cher[/url]air max 90 2013[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax902013.php]air max 90 2013[/url]air max 90 homme pas cher[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax90hommepascher.php]air max 90 homme pas cher[/url]air max 90 usa[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax90usa.php]air max 90 usa[/url]air max 91[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax91.php]air max 91[/url]air max argent?[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxargent?.php]air max argent?[/url]air max blanc femme[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxblancfemme.php]air max blanc femme[/url]air max blanches[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxblanches.php]air max blanches[/url]air max bleu et blanc[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxbleuetblanc.php]air max bleu et blanc[/url]air max cage[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxcage.php]air max cage[/url]air max femme 2014[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxfemme2014.php]air max femme 2014[/url]air max femme blanche[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxfemmeblanche.php]air max femme blanche[/url]air max femme noir et rose[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxfemmenoiretrose.php]air max femme noir et rose[/url]air max femmes[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxfemmes.php]air max femmes[/url]air max filles[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxfilles.php]air max filles[/url]air max grise et rose[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxgriseetrose.php]air max grise et rose[/url]air max huarache[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxhuarache.php]air max huarache[/url]air max london[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxlondon.php]air max london[/url]air max noir leopard[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxnoirleopard.php]air max noir leopard[/url]air max site officiel[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxsiteofficiel.php]air max site officiel[/url]air max thea black[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxtheablack.php]air max thea black[/url]air max thea femme pas cher[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxtheafemmepascher.php]air max thea femme pas cher[/url]air max tn requin[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxtnrequin.php]air max tn requin[/url]air max verte[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxverte.php]air max verte[/url]aire max femme pas cher[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airemaxfemmepascher.php]aire max femme pas cher[/url]aire max leopard[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airemaxleopard.php]aire max leopard[/url]basket air max femme pas cher[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/basketairmaxfemmepascher.php]basket air max femme pas cher[/url]chaussure nike air max pas cher[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/chaussurenikeairmaxpascher.php]chaussure nike air max pas cher[/url]chaussures air max pas cher[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/chaussuresairmaxpascher.php]chaussures air max pas cher[/url]destockage air max[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/destockageairmax.php]destockage air max[/url]destockage nike air max[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/destockagenikeairmax.php]destockage nike air max[/url]flyknit max[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/flyknitmax.php]flyknit max[/url]max air[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/maxair.php]max air[/url]nike air force max[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/nikeairforcemax.php]nike air force max[/url]nike air force max 2013[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/nikeairforcemax2013.php]nike air force max 2013[/url]nike air max 1 curry[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/nikeairmax1curry.php]nike air max 1 curry[/url]nike air max 1 gs[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/nikeairmax1gs.php]nike air max 1 gs[/url]nike air max 1 id[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/nikeairmax1id.php]nike air max 1 id[/url]nike air max 1 leopard pas cher[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/nikeairmax1leopardpascher.php]nike air max 1 leopard pas cher[/url]nike air max 90 jacquard[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/nikeairmax90jacquard.php]nike air max 90 jacquard[/url]nike air max 90 og[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/nikeairmax90og.php]nike air max 90 og[/url]nike air max bw femme[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/nikeairmaxbwfemme.php]nike air max bw femme[/url] nike air max blanche et rose

7
loui vuitton schuhe
4 august 2014
+2 : -2
loui vuitton schuhe

louis vuitton handyh?lle s3[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonhandyh?lles3.php]louis vuitton handyh?lle s3[/url]louis vuitton handyh?lle s4[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonhandyh?lles4.php]louis vuitton handyh?lle s4[/url]louis vuitton hemden[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonhemden.php]louis vuitton hemden[/url]louis vuitton herren hemd[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonherrenhemd.php]louis vuitton herren hemd[/url]louis vuitton herren reisetasche[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonherrenreisetasche.php]louis vuitton herren reisetasche[/url]louis vuitton herren sonnenbrille[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonherrensonnenbrille.php]louis vuitton herren sonnenbrille[/url]louis vuitton herren umh?ngetasche[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonherrenumh?ngetasche.php]louis vuitton herren umh?ngetasche[/url]louis vuitton hintergrundbild handy[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonhintergrundbildhandy.php]louis vuitton hintergrundbild handy[/url]louis vuitton hundehalsband leine[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonhundehalsbandleine.php]louis vuitton hundehalsband leine[/url]louis vuitton idylle[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonidylle.php]louis vuitton idylle[/url]louis vuitton in deutschland[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonindeutschland.php]louis vuitton in deutschland[/url]louis vuitton in d?sseldorf[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonind?sseldorf.php]louis vuitton in d?sseldorf[/url]louis vuitton in k?ln[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonink?ln.php]louis vuitton in k?ln[/url]louis vuitton in raten kaufen[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittoninratenkaufen.php]louis vuitton in raten kaufen[/url]louis vuitton in stuttgart[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittoninstuttgart.php]louis vuitton in stuttgart[/url]louis vuitton ipad tasche[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonipadtasche.php]louis vuitton ipad tasche[/url]louis vuitton jacke bushido[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonjackebushido.php]louis vuitton jacke bushido[/url]louis vuitton jacken herren[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonjackenherren.php]louis vuitton jacken herren[/url]louis vuitton jeans herren[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonjeansherren.php]louis vuitton jeans herren[/url]louis vuitton jeans jacke[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonjeansjacke.php]louis vuitton jeans jacke[/url]louis vuitton kaufen g?nstig[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonkaufeng?nstig.php]louis vuitton kaufen g?nstig[/url]louis vuitton keep it armband[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonkeepitarmband.php]louis vuitton keep it armband[/url]louis vuitton keepall gebraucht[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonkeepallgebraucht.php]louis vuitton keepall gebraucht[/url]louis vuitton klassiker[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonklassiker.php]louis vuitton klassiker[/url]louis vuitton kleinlederwaren[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonkleinlederwaren.php]louis vuitton kleinlederwaren[/url]louis vuitton koffer kaufen[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonkofferkaufen.php]louis vuitton koffer kaufen[/url]louis vuitton k?ln job[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonk?lnjob.php]louis vuitton k?ln job[/url]louis vuitton kosmetiktasche preis[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonkosmetiktaschepreis.php]louis vuitton kosmetiktasche preis[/url]louis vuitton kuchen kaufen[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonkuchenkaufen.php]louis vuitton kuchen kaufen[/url]louis vuitton kulturtasche herren[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonkulturtascheherren.php]louis vuitton kulturtasche herren[/url]louis vuitton kunstleder[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonkunstleder.php]louis vuitton kunstleder[/url]louis vuitton limited edition 2014[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonlimitededition2014.php]louis vuitton limited edition 2014[/url]louis vuitton logomania schal[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonlogomaniaschal.php]louis vuitton logomania schal[/url]louis vuitton made in france[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonmadeinfrance.php]louis vuitton made in france[/url]louis vuitton men bag[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonmenbag.php]louis vuitton men bag[/url]louis vuitton mit initialen[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonmitinitialen.php]louis vuitton mit initialen[/url]louis vuitton monogram shine tuch[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonmonogramshinetuch.php]louis vuitton monogram shine tuch[/url]louis vuitton monogram vernis[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonmonogramvernis.php]louis vuitton monogram vernis[/url]louis vuitton munchen[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonmunchen.php]louis vuitton munchen[/url]louis vuitton musette salsa[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonmusettesalsa.php]louis vuitton musette salsa[/url]louis vuitton m?tze herren[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonm?tzeherren.php]louis vuitton m?tze herren[/url]louis vuitton nachgemachte taschen[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonnachgemachtetaschen.php]louis vuitton nachgemachte taschen[/url]louis vuitton nachmache[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonnachmache.php]louis vuitton nachmache[/url]louis vuitton nagel tips[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonnageltips.php]louis vuitton nagel tips[/url]louis vuitton neue kollektion 2013 taschen[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonneuekollektion2013taschen.php]louis vuitton neue kollektion 2013 taschen[/url]louis vuitton neue taschen[url=http://www.idm-teltow.de/de/louisvuittonneuetaschen.php]louis vuitton neue taschen[/url] loui vuitton schuhe

8
site chinois air max
7 august 2014
+2 : -2
site chinois air max

air max 90 bleu marine[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax90bleumarine.php]air max 90 bleu marine[/url]air max 90 boutique[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax90boutique.php]air max 90 boutique[/url]air max 90 essential femme[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax90essentialfemme.php]air max 90 essential femme[/url]air max 90 femme blanche[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax90femmeblanche.php]air max 90 femme blanche[/url]air max 90 femme noir[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax90femmenoir.php]air max 90 femme noir[/url]air max 90 femme rose[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax90femmerose.php]air max 90 femme rose[/url]air max 90 gris[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax90gris.php]air max 90 gris[/url]air max 90 hyperfuse infrared[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax90hyperfuseinfrared.php]air max 90 hyperfuse infrared[/url]air max 90 hyperfuse rouge[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax90hyperfuserouge.php]air max 90 hyperfuse rouge[/url]air max 90 nike pas cher[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax90nikepascher.php]air max 90 nike pas cher[/url]air max 90 noir et bleu[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax90noiretbleu.php]air max 90 noir et bleu[/url]air max 90 noir et rouge[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax90noiretrouge.php]air max 90 noir et rouge[/url]air max 90 og infrared[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax90oginfrared.php]air max 90 og infrared[/url]air max 90 premium snake[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax90premiumsnake.php]air max 90 premium snake[/url]air max 90 red[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax90red.php]air max 90 red[/url]air max 90 rose et noir[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax90roseetnoir.php]air max 90 rose et noir[/url]air max 90 vert fluo[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax90vertfluo.php]air max 90 vert fluo[/url]air max 90 youth gs[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax90youthgs.php]air max 90 youth gs[/url]air max 92[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax92.php]air max 92[/url]air max 95 noir[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax95noir.php]air max 95 noir[/url]air max 95 og[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax95og.php]air max 95 og[/url]air max 99[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax99.php]air max 99[/url]air max always[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxalways.php]air max always[/url]air max americaine[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxamericaine.php]air max americaine[/url]air max argent[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxargent.php]air max argent[/url]air max blanc et noir[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxblancetnoir.php]air max blanc et noir[/url]air max blanc et rose[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxblancetrose.php]air max blanc et rose[/url]air max blanc et rouge[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxblancetrouge.php]air max blanc et rouge[/url]air max blanche et bleu[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxblancheetbleu.php]air max blanche et bleu[/url]air max blanche et noir[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxblancheetnoir.php]air max blanche et noir[/url]air max bleu blanc[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxbleublanc.php]air max bleu blanc[/url]air max bleu ciel[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxbleuciel.php]air max bleu ciel[/url]air max bleu femme[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxbleufemme.php]air max bleu femme[/url]air max cannabis[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxcannabis.php]air max cannabis[/url]air max classic femme[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxclassicfemme.php]air max classic femme[/url]air max classique[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxclassique.php]air max classique[/url]air max command noir[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxcommandnoir.php]air max command noir[/url]air max contrefa?on[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxcontrefa?on.php]air max contrefa?on[/url]air max en promo[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxenpromo.php]air max en promo[/url]air max essential homme[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxessentialhomme.php]air max essential homme[/url]air max femme blanc[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxfemmeblanc.php]air max femme blanc[/url]air max femme noir et blanc[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxfemmenoiretblanc.php]air max femme noir et blanc[/url]air max femme rose et noir[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxfemmeroseetnoir.php]air max femme rose et noir[/url]air max femme soldes[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxfemmesoldes.php]air max femme soldes[/url]air max fille 2013[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxfille2013.php]air max fille 2013[/url]air max fluo rose[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmaxfluorose.php]air max fluo rose[/url] site chinois air max

9
Drew Brees Jersey
12 august 2014
+2 : -2
ndfzch@gmail.com

In Designing Interactions, award-winning designer Bill Moggridge introduces us to forty influential designers who have shaped our interaction with technology. Moggridge, designer of the first laptop computer (the GRiD Compass, 1981) and a founder of the design firm IDEO, tells us these stories from an industry in Drew Brees Jersey

10
Soccer Shirts
14 august 2014
+2 : -2
xtgnzqmrcsp@gmail.com

Digital technology has changed the way we interact with everything from the games we play to the tools we use at work. Designers of digital technology products no longer regard their job as designing a physical object?beautiful or utilitarian?but as designing our interactions with it. Soccer Shirts

25 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 3. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 3 

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Economie
27 decembrie 2016 Foto : Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa 16226 vizite, 2 comentarii Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa
Social
28 decembrie 2016 Foto : CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA! 15995 vizite, 6 comentarii CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA!
Eveniment
27 decembrie 2016 Foto : Comuna din Constanţa unde au murit toate păsările. Primarul şi DSV se împiedică de hârtii pentru a nu interveni 10937 vizite, 6 comentarii Comuna din Constanţa unde au murit toate păsările. Primarul şi DSV se împiedică de hârtii pentru a nu interveni
Cultură-Educaţie
27 decembrie 2016 Foto : Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală" 3886 vizite, 1 comentarii Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală"
Actual
30 decembrie 2016 Foto : DOLIU! A MURIT CEL CARE NE-A MARCAT COPILĂRIA 3052 vizite, 0 comentarii DOLIU! A MURIT CEL CARE NE-A MARCAT COPILĂRIA
Ziar.com Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 0.1813 secunde