A fost descoperit vaccinul care opreşte cancerele periculoase

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016

A fost descoperit vaccinul care opreşte cancerele periculoase

Luni, 19 Iulie 2010
Un vaccin care opreşte răspândirea în organism a tumorilor provocate de cele mai periculoase tipuri de cancer, mamar, intestinal şi cervical, a fost creat de oamenii de ştiinţă din Marea Britanie. Mii de vieţi ar putea fi salvate în fiecare an cu ajutorul acestui vaccin, care pare să fie eficient şi în cazul cancerului de pancreas şi a celui ovarian, a declarat inventatorul său, profesorul Ray Iles de la Middlesex University din Marea Britanie. În opinia sa, noul vaccin ar putea ajunge pe piaţă într-un interval de cel mult cinci ani. În ciuda progreselor înregistrate de medicina modernă, şase tipuri de cancer fac peste 40.000 de victime în fiecare an în Marea Britanie. Cancerul de vezică, care ocupă locul al patrulea în topul celor mai frecvente tipuri de cancer la bărbaţi, ucide peste 5.000 de britanici în fiecare an şi doar jumătate dintre pacienţi reuşesc să trăiască mai mult de cinci ani după diagnosticare. Cancerul mamar reprezintă cel mai des întâlnit tip de cancer în Regatul Unit, peste 45.000 de cazuri fiind diagnosticate în fiecare an. Această maladie face în fiecare lună peste 1.000 de victime. Vaccinul creat de cercetătorii de la Middlesex University a fost conceput pornind de la premiza potrivit căreia cele mai periculoase tumori produc un hormon care există în mod normal în organism doar pe perioada sarcinii. Gonadotropina corionică umană (hCG) stă la baza testelor de sarcină din lumea întreagă. Vaccinul micşorează tumorile şi, fapt crucial, le împiedică să formeze metastaze. Răspândirea tumorilor în celelalte organe reprezintă principala cauză care provoacă peste 155.000 de decese în fiecare an în Marea Britanie.

