800 de paciente vor putea să beneficieze gratuit de reconstrucţie mamară

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

800 de paciente vor putea să beneficieze gratuit de reconstrucţie mamară

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 11 Octombrie 2014. Autor: Andreea NĂSTASE
În luna iunie a acestui an, s-a demarat subprogramul de reconstrucţie mamară după afecţiuni oncologice prin endo-protezare, coordonat de dr. Ioan Lascăr, şeful Clinicii Chirurgie Plastică - Microchirurgie Reconstructivă, Spitalul Clinic de Urgenţă Bucureşti. „Suport şi Consiliere pentru Sănătatea Sânului” este proiectul care le va reda şansa unei vieţi normale celor 800 de paciente care au suferit de cancer în ultimul an şi care, în urma intervenţiilor de mastectomie, au rămas cu un handicap.

„Până la sfârşitul anului, cele 800 de paciente vor avea posibilitatea de a be-neficia gratuit de reconstrucţia mamară. Subprogramul acoperă costurile pentru materialele necesare realizării unei reconstrucţii mamare, respectiv cel al expanderului, în valoare de 650 de euro şi cel al implantului, în valoare de 450 de euro”, a subliniat medicul Ioan Lascăr. 

„În România, cancerul de sân se află pe primul loc în ceea ce priveşte incidenţa, dar şi în ceea ce priveşte mortalitatea. În 2012, la nivel naţional, prevalenţa cancerului de sân era de aproximativ 33.000 de cazuri, dintre care 8.981 de cazuri noi. Incidenţa cea mai mare este în rândul pacientelor aflate în perioada de perimenopauză, adică între vârsta de 50 - 65 de ani”, a declarat dr. Dana Lucia Stănculeanu, preşedintele Comisiei de Hematologie şi Oncologie a CNAS.

