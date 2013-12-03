Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016

Traian Băsescu: Ponta nu a înţeles ce am discutat

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 03 Decembrie 2013. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
Preşedintele Traian Băsescu susţine o declaraţie de presă, la această oră, la Palatul Cotroceni.

Principalele declaraţii ale preşedintelui:

Am fost de acord cu întâlnirea cu ponta în speranţa că putem discuta despre creşterea accizei la combustibil pe care o consider dăunătoare. Vor fi creşteri la alimente, la preţul de transport. Părerea mea este că, urmărind declaraţia premierului, acesta nu a înţeles ce am discutat. A crezut că am discutat despre buget, dar eu am discutat despre acciză.

Eu voi utiliza instrumentele pe care le am pentru a atrage atenţia că această creştere va afecta puternic şi populaţia şi companiile.

Sunt resurse în buget şi pentru indexarea pensiilor, şi pentru creşterea salariului minim pe economie. Susţin şi creşterea venitului minim garantat.

Prin renunţarea la acciză, resursele cu care se diminuează veniturile bugetului de stat trebuie tăiate de la excesul de la Ministerul Dezvoltării şi sunt resurse plantate în diverse locuri din bugetul de stat.

De ce insist să se facă tăierile de la domnul Dragnea? Pentru că aceştia sunt bani electorali, destinaţi mobilizării primarilor pentru europarlamentare şi prezidenţiale. Se pare că aşa funcţionează unii primari, dacă li se bagă fisele în tonomat.

Premierul putea să îi pună pe primari să pregătească proiecte pe care să le finanţeze cu bani europeni şi nu cu bani luaţi dintr-o taxă care afectează populaţia.

Aceasta a fost discuţia cu Victor Ponta, de a renunţa la taxa suplimentară pe combustibil.

Refuzul meu de a semna memorandumul prin care să aprob negocierile cu Fondul nu are nicio semnificaţie din punct de vedere al menţinerii acordului. Acordul este pentru perioada 2013-2015 şi el nu se întrerupe doar dacă programul deraiază, dacă nu se respectă criteriile macro-economice stabilite la semnare.

Părerea ta contează !
