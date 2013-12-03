Traian Băsescu: Ponta nu a înţeles ce am discutat

6

hDkkmNaYSjfVl

I'm from England order maxarouse Ă˘ÂÂWe are all a family, and unlike other shows, we promote from within. So itĂ˘ÂÂs not like weĂ˘ÂÂre bringing in someone from outside thatĂ˘ÂÂs going to reconceive the show,Ă˘ÂÂ Hurd said. She added that GimpleĂ˘ÂÂs writing credits include some of the most Ă˘ÂÂiconicĂ˘ÂÂ episodes of Ă˘ÂÂThe Walking DeadĂ˘ÂÂ Ă˘ÂÂ like season twoĂ˘ÂÂs Ă˘ÂÂPretty Much Dead Already,Ă˘ÂÂ in which it emerged that a little girl named Sophia, who had survived the zombie apocalypse with her parents, had become a Walker.