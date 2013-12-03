Traian Băsescu: Ponta nu a înţeles ce am discutat

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...
O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...
Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...
Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...
La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.
Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...
Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...
Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...
O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...
Very interesting tale supra 50 sildenafil citrate cost Getting to Jiu Valley Ă˘ÂÂ once home to a powerful coal mining industry that has since fallen on bad times Ă˘ÂÂ is difficult. The main road there is currently closed to traffic three days a week because of repair works, so I arrived in the small Jiu Valley town of Aninoasa after driving for 7 hours on detour roads. It is roughly 330 kms (205 miles) to Aninoasa from the Romanian capital Bucharest.
I'll text you later maxarouse ingredients Ford builds the F-150 in Kansas City, Missouri and Dearborn, Michigan. The Dearborn truck factory was partially shut down during the last week of June to allow for some "facility work" for the new F-150, according to a May plant newsletter.
Can I call you back? nutrex vitrix maximum The “Come and Get It” beauty,Â who turns 21 on July 22, and Bieber splitÂ in late 2012Â after dating for almost two years. It’s been an on-and-off again 2013 for the two pop stars, with rumors of a reunion surfacing monthly.
What do you do? order supra 50 sildenafil citrate "These (Yervoy) survival results could even double or triplewith anti-PD1/PDL1 monoclonal antibodies, and metastaticmelanoma could become a curable disease for perhaps more than 50percent of patients over the coming five to 10 years," Eggermontsaid.
Very interesting tale vidalista ct 20 Which it does, actually, because as any Angeleno knows, the surface streets are never any better. In this case, a short afternoon rain, combined with the freaky wave situation, is sending water chockablock with sharks up through the storm drains and over the traffic barriers.
I'm from England order maxarouse Ă˘ÂÂWe are all a family, and unlike other shows, we promote from within. So itĂ˘ÂÂs not like weĂ˘ÂÂre bringing in someone from outside thatĂ˘ÂÂs going to reconceive the show,Ă˘ÂÂ Hurd said. She added that GimpleĂ˘ÂÂs writing credits include some of the most Ă˘ÂÂiconicĂ˘ÂÂ episodes of Ă˘ÂÂThe Walking DeadĂ˘ÂÂ Ă˘ÂÂ like season twoĂ˘ÂÂs Ă˘ÂÂPretty Much Dead Already,Ă˘ÂÂ in which it emerged that a little girl named Sophia, who had survived the zombie apocalypse with her parents, had become a Walker.
I'm a partner in genegra viagra strips 25mg They were the first Americans killed in a dramatic outbreak of Somali-based maritime piracy off the Horn of Africa that has since waned significantly in the face of stepped-up international naval patrols.
Could you give me some smaller notes? vidalista ervaringen The uranium fuel supplier, which is awaiting funds from theU.S. government for an enrichment project, said it may have tofurlough some workers or slow down work at the project if theshutdown extends past Oct. 15.
Languages pros and cons of vitrix During its time in Greenland, one of the major goals of the GROVER deploymentĂÂ was proving that the robot could execute commands sent from afar over an Iridium satellite connection. It, according to NASA,
I sing in a choir lek filagra Gen. Giap executed a ruse, sending Viet Minh forces toward Laos to lure French troops into the area in a bid to cut them off. The general then built a series of trenches around the French garrison to starve his opponents of food and ammunition, in a brutal 57-day siege. The French artillery commander, overcome with guilt at underestimating the Viet Minh's prowess, blew himself up with a grenade.