Traian Băsescu a aprobat participarea României la misiunea OSCE din Ucraina

8

michael kors uk

Lived in the ridge edge of the slope, the soil next to the concave groove, I do not know how many years ago, the river quietly came here to generate a puddle child. Mother speaking shovel East West pat trim, neat clean Bazi, the wind blowing, may reflect a mirror-like clear water, take a few clusters of tall Po leaves, clouds of mist to give birth to the sun, lightly, mixing with the soil, eyes searching in the past, is really a mellow mild pond. Mother rejoiced in the dam slope planted poplar, poplar longer the lush, emerald clear the pond cage too quiet. Goose Pond and raising a flock of ducks cannabis, when the team of the land, did not want the mother of three sections to two long ridges, in exchange for half an acre pond which she carefully tended, pond water never done, even in case of the drought years, not far from the river very close to the mud dried up pond water is still full, pigs and cows spent pulling mill dumb ass home to drink water frequently, quietly, drink enough, still Bazi side the wandering, printed on a piece of plum-like footprints, footprints put these sun dried mud Wowo, soil patches, gentile side dumplings, steamed buns fold child-like, feet stepped up, like a finger bone Festival Kaka wore, very comfortable. Morning, mother stood near the pond to dress, roll up a round lump Jiu, do not stay on the forehead of a hair, the water reflected a pale woman face swollen upper eyelid, sometimes sparkling smile, and sometimes sorrow pity, until sorghum spike glowing red when the carp pond will glow shadow, and they are the mother's favor, had hundreds of white aluminum cone Miao Miao, drums with whirlpool, invisible too small, scattered into the water grow up to . A summer passed, and there are many creatures son who became a gourmet, those brave, tenacious, fortunately survived, shiny scales, village people often gather here to watch. michael kors uk http://x.vu/Rkpd6X