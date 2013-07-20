Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 23 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Sondajele arată că judeţul Constanţa ar trebui să fie reşedinţă de regiune

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 20 Iulie 2013. Autor: Carmen MOCANU
Sondajele realizate pentru desemnarea capitalelor viitoarelor regiuni de dezvoltare au stabilit care sunt oraşele favorite. Astfel, Bucureşti, Timişoara, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Iaşi, Braşov, Ploieşti şi Constanţa sunt oraşele considerate favorite pentru a deveni capitalele viitoarelor regiuni de dezvoltare, potrivit unui sondaj realizat la solicitarea autorităţilor şi prezentat de vicepremierul Liviu Dragnea.

Vicepremierul Liviu Dragnea a declarat, la finalul unei dezbateri ce a avut ca temă regionalizarea şi descentralizarea, că un sondaj de opinie realizat la nivelul tuturor viitoarelor regiuni de dezvoltare arată care sunt oraşele pe care locuitorii din diverse zone ale ţării le preferă pentru a deveni reşedinţe de regiuni.

Conform rezultatelor acestui sondaj, opiniile exprimate de populaţia din interiorul fiecărei regiuni de dezvoltare, aşa cum au fost acestea creionate până în prezent, arată drept favorite municipiile Bucureşti, Timişoara, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Iaşi, Braşov, Ploieşti şi Constanţa.

Astfel, în regiunea care ar urma să includă judeţele Constanţa, Tulcea, Brăila, Galaţi, Buzău şi Vrancea, 23,8% din cei chestionaţi vor ca municipiul Constanţa să fie reşedinţă de regiune, pe locurile următoare aflându-se Galaţi - 14,8% şi Brăila - 14,4%.

Întrebat cât de mult va cântări acest sondaj în decizia care va fi luată în ceea ce priveşte stabilirea reşedinţelor viitoarelor regiuni, Dragnea a spus că se va ţine cont şi de rezultatele acestei cercetări sociologice.

„Sondajul cântăreşte, dar să ştiţi că cel mai mare câştig pentru un oraş care va deveni reşedinţa unei regiuni va fi prestigiul, şi spun asta pentru a mai detensiona această dezbatere pătimaşă. În fiecare regiune există două, trei judeţe care sunt acum într-un război, între ghilimele, dar vreau să le spun tuturor să nu se aştepte că, dacă va fi reşedinţa regiunii undeva, toată bogăţia din regiune vine acolo. Doamne, fereşte! Acesta este şi motivul pentru care vrem să punem în toate reşedinţele de judeţ instituţii regionale, pentru ca fiecare comunitate judeţeană să simtă beneficiile acestui proces de regionalizare”, a spus Liviu Dragnea într-o conferinţă de presă.

În altă ordine de idei, după cum se ştie, judeţul Constanţa face parte din regiunea Sud-Est. Cu toate acestea, la o eventuală reîmpărţire a regiunilor, după cum susţin politicienii constănţeni, este posibil ca pe viitor judeţul Constanţa să facă parte din regiunea Dobrogea, alături de judeţul Tulcea.

De altfel, după cum decurg lucrurile, oamenii cu influenţă din judeţ se zbat mai mult pentru înfiinţarea regiunii Dobrogea şi nu pentru obţinerea statutului de reşedinţă de judeţ a Constanţei în cadrul regiunii Sud-Est. Legat de acest subiect, Liviu Dragnea a spus că nu a fost luată o decizie finală privind formarea regiunii Sud-Est sau a regiunii Dobrogea din care ar trebui să facă parte şi judeţul Constanţa.

„Dacă desenăm regiunea Dobrogea există argumente să nu o condamnăm. Există o varietate de resurse, există mai multe forme de relief, există multiculturalitate şi interacţiune socială în Dobrogea. Există Marea Neagră şi un potenţial de dezvoltare a portului Constanţa. Mai există un program serios pentru Delta Dunării. Însă încă nu am luat o decizie privind formarea regiunii Dobrogea”, a mai spus viceprim-ministrul Liviu Dragnea.

Totodată, Liviu Dragnea a precizat că este susţinător al regiunii Dobrogea, urmând ca, până la sfârşitul anului să se ia o decizie finală în acest sens.

11 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 2. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 
1
gavroche
20 iulie 2013
+3 : -3
pai adormitu de constanta

a organizat un referendum impotriva regionalizarii... acum vrea sa fie capitala de regiune?

2
noni
20 iulie 2013
+5 : -3
corect

Dar atunci, nu era ideea lor, era a altora si tot atunci, s-au folosit de acel referundum, ca sa scoata lumea la urne sa ii mai dea un mandat lui pastaie, cel de umbla cu vata in chiloti prin videoclipuri. Si asta cu vata, o stiu din sursa sigura, de oa cineva care a participat la filmari. Daca va uitati cu atentie, se vede un pumn de vata ca si inlocuitor de instrument, trebuia cumva camuflat defectul, defectului.

3
christian loboutin
23 noiembrie 2013
+1 : -1
4
solde christian louboutin
24 noiembrie 2013
+1 : -1
5
louboutin boots
1 decembrie 2013
+1 : -1
6
louboutin soldes
1 decembrie 2013
+1 : -1
7
asics kinsei 3
2 decembrie 2013
+1 : -1
8
asics gel dedicate
2 decembrie 2013
+1 : -1
9
hogan rebel
31 decembrie 2013
10
kMoiFlkGlMAFQvOdsy
8 aprilie 2014
11 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 2. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

