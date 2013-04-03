Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

„Regiunile pot fi mult mai eficiente decât Guvernul“

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 03 Aprilie 2013. Autor: Carmen MOCANU
Regiunile pot să fie mult mai eficiente decât Guvernul de la Bucureşti în absorbţia fondurilor europene, a declarat, ieri, pre-mierul Victor Ponta, argumentând că, până la etapa actuală, autorităţile locale au reuşit să atragă mai mulţi bani europeni.

„Organizarea în regiuni va asigura o mai mare putere financiară, pentru că în acest moment marea problemă a judeţelor, a oraşelor, a comunelor este o slăbiciune financiară. De fiecare dată trebuie să vină Guvernul să asigure cofinanţări, să asigure avansuri din plăţi, să dea împrumuturi din trezorerie, să garanteze. Eu cred că regiunile cu structurile îmbunătăţite în jurul actualelor agenţii de dezvoltare regională pot să fie mult mai eficiente decât un guvern central în absorbţia fondurilor europene”, a afirmat Victor Ponta. 

1
C-tin
3 aprilie 2013
+4 : -3
Regionalizare

Dar , domnilor puteti da un simplu Search pe Google pentru a afla mai multe despre PLANUL VALEV si PLANUL ONTARIO . Ambele tot un drac , adica REGIONALIZARE = DEZMEMBRARE.

2
