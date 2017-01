Primarii USL din Constanţa se răzvrătesc împotriva guvernării Ponta

7

Shame on you thieves

Shame on all politicians who don’t respect the laws in this country. The laws are made to be equal to every Romanian person: a normal citizen, or politician. They don’t have to be changed “to fit” each government, every time when the government is changed. The way Constanta wants to create diversion in the country is illegal; ANI is doing a good job showing Romanians there are so many mayors with attributes in more than one “business”. The law says clear: if you are a public “face” person, you cannot be part of a business to elude the law. And I will advice you all these thieves, stop stealing millions from poor’s pockets. You were voted to respect the constitution and laws, not to break them.