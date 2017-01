Primar modest, refuz candidatură la preşedinţie

1

nanoo

I made a few songs and I want to know how to alter the copyright content on an MP3 file so I can share it online? I want to add (p) Swagers Studios (2009) to the copyright content and was wondering if it was possible. Any help is greatly appreciated.. It's still not letting me edit the copyright content. Ive noticed that some MP3's I downloaded off the net have unofficial copyrights like ZOMG company. If you can't help it's okay. nanoo http://nanoochink.com