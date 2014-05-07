Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Liber la construcţii pe litoral şi în sezonul estival. Primăria decide unde se lucrează

Autor: Carmen MOCANU
Restricţia privind derularea unor lucrări de construcţie pe litoral, valabilă în prezent în intervalul 15 mai - 15 septembrie, va fi ridicată pentru lucrări din programe finanţate cu bani UE nerambursabili, dar şi pentru lucrări aflate în derulare, sezoniere sau care necesită o intervenţie urgentă.

Decizia a fost luată, ieri, de Guvern printr-o ordonanţă de urgenţă care modifică Legea 597/2001 privind unele măsuri de protecţie şi autorizare a construcţiilor în zona de coastă a Mării Negre.

„Prin actul normativ adoptat de Guvern se elimină interdicţia temporară de construire pentru anumite categorii de lucrări, în perioada 15 mai - 15 septembrie a fiecărui an, pentru lucrările execu-tate în cadrul unor programe şi proiecte finanţate din fonduri europene nerambursabile, lucrările aflate în derulare, lucrările sezoniere, lucrările care necesită intervenţie urgentă şi a lucrărilor care nu aduc atingere activităţii turistice, în staţiunile turistice de pe litoral sau în zona plajelor cu destinaţie turistică”, se arată într-un comunicat transmis de Guvern la finalul şedinţei de ieri.

Executivul susţine că aceste lucrări - de pregătire, reparare, curăţare a clădirilor, de reparare a străzilor şi de dotare tehnico-edilitară - sunt necesare pentru eliminarea riscurilor privind sănătatea şi securitatea oamenilor şi vor permite o mai bună absorbţie a fondurilor europene.

La începutul şedinţei de guvern, premierul Victor Ponta a anunţat că restricţia privind derularea unor lucrări de construcţie pe litoral, valabilă în prezent în intervalul 15 mai-15 septembrie, va fi ridicată pentru investiţii finanţate din fonduri europene, constructorii fiind obligaţi să respecte condiţiile de protecţie a turiştilor.

„O ordonanţă prin care permitem continuarea lucrărilor din fonduri europene, în special în zona de litoral, acolo unde era o lege de acum câţiva ani prin care, între 15 mai şi 15 septembrie, nu se lucra, după care venea iarna şi iar nu se lucra. Avem programe cu fonduri europene unde, dacă nu lucrăm, pierdem banii şi rămânem cu şantierul, nu doar în Mamaia, ci şi în Eforie şi în alte zone”, a spus Ponta la începutul şedinţei Executivului.

El a arătat că este un lucru extrem de important ca lucrările aflate în execuţie să fie continuate şi finalizate, dar în condiţii de protecţie a turiştilor.

Tot ieri, primarul Constanţei, Radu Mazăre, a precizat că după emiterea ordonanţei de urgenţă a Guvernului care va permite realizarea lucrărilor pe litoral şi în timpul sezonului estival, autorităţile locale vor decide care dintre investiţiile private pot fi realizate şi vara şi în ce condiţii, pentru a nu afecta turiştii.

Reamintim că, pe 1 Mai, atunci când a inspectat lucrările la diverse obiective din Mamaia, premierul Victor Ponta l-a asigurat pe primarul Constanţei, Radu Mazăre, că va fi emisă o ordonanţă de urgenţă care va permite autorităţilor locale să poată construi şi în sezonul estival în cazul proiectelor care sunt începute cu fonduri europene.

Mazăre i-a prezentat premierului pe scurt proiectul de modernizare a staţiunii Mamaia şi în ce stadiu se află acum lucrările, cerându-i acestuia să se poată construi şi în timpul sezonului estival, pentru că altfel se pierd fondurile europene.

El a arătat că a primit asigurări din partea constructorului că o parte din lucrările din Mamaia vor fi gata până în 15 iunie, dar că, dacă nu va fi adoptată o ordonanţă de urgenţă, lucrările trebuie întrerupte la 15 mai.

În staţiunea Mamaia sunt în construcţie trei pasarele pietonale din metal, în formă de iaht, năvod şi val, care vor costa 10,5 milioane lei.

