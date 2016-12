Guvernul şi-a angajat răspunderea asupra Legii Descentralizării

4

2008 honda cbr600rr fairings

The beaky front fairing gives the Ninja 1000 a crouched and restless feline profile that's ready to leap with all ferocity. The slats at the edges, the angular fuel tank, body panels draped in a mix of black and green. 2008 honda cbr600rr fairings http://hondacbr600fairings.tripod.com