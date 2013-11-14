Guvernul decide astăzi asupra legii descentralizării şi legii bugetului de stat pe 2014

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Accident mortal pe bulevardul Brătianu, după ce a intrat cu maşina în stâlpAccident mortal pe bulevardul Brătianu, după ce a intrat cu maşina în stâlp

Un bărbat, în vârstă de 75 de ani, şi-a pierdut viaţa duminică dimineaţă şi alte două persoane au fost grav rănite, după ce şoferul unui autoturism marca Ford a intrat într-un stâlp de pe marginea drumului. Accidentul a avut loc pe bulevardul I.C. Brătianu, după ce şoferul ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 23 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Fun
Guvernul decide astăzi asupra legii descentralizării şi legii bugetului de stat pe 2014

Ştire online publicată Joi, 14 Noiembrie 2013. Autor: Carmen MOCANU
Proiectele de acte normative privind descentralizarea şi bugetul de stat pe 2014 vor fi dezbătute în şedinţa de Guvern de astăzi, informează Biroul de presă al Executivului.

Premierul Victor Ponta a anunţat, miercuri seară, la Palatul Victoria, că asupra celor două proiecte de lege s-a ajuns la un acord final atât în cadrul Executivului, după discuţiile informale avute cu miniştrii, cât şi în plan politic la nivelul USL după o discuţie telefonică purtată cu co-preşedintele USL, preşedintele PNL Crin Antonescu.

„În urma unei zile extrem de lungi, împreună cu domnul vicepremier Chiţoiu, practic am finalizat datele ţinând de construcţia bugetului, şi împreună cu domnul vicepremier Dragnea, ţinând de descentralizare. Practic, avem un acord în cadrul Guvernului.L-am sunat şi pe Crin Antonescu, ca să fiu sigur că avem acordul final referitor şi la susţinerea politică a celor două documente esenţiale, bugetul pe 2014 şi legea descentralizării. Joi, până la ora 12,00, se finalizează documentele, se adoptă în şedinţa de guvern. Şi imediat după şedinţa de Guvern, împreună cu domnul vicepremier Chiţoiu vă vom prezenta detaliat, pe înţelesul tuturor cetăţenilor, toate datele care ţin de buget", a afirmat premierul, citat de Agerpres. 

Veste bună pentru şoferi. PODUL DE LA AGIGEA NU SE MAI ÎNCHIDE: VEZI CUM SE VA CIRCULA!
MAZĂRE: "Maidanezii din CONSTANŢA vor fi eutanasiaţi". Când şi cât va plăti Primăria pentru un singur câine
Proiectul de descentralizare ar putea fi prezentat vineri premierului
