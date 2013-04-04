Elevi din Mihail Kogălniceanu, în vizită la Prefectura Constanţa

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Elevi din Mihail Kogălniceanu, în vizită la Prefectura Constanţa

Ştire online publicată Joi, 04 Aprilie 2013. Autor: Carmen MOCANU
În cursul zilei de ieri, Instituţia Prefectului Judeţului Constanţa a primit vizita unui grup de elevi de clasa a II-a din cadrul Liceului Teoretic Mihail Kogălniceanu, judeţul Constanţa, cu ocazia programului derulat în săptămâna „Să ştii mai multe, să fii mai bun!”.

Copiii, alături de învăţătoarea Georgeta Boghean, au fost primiţi în Sala „Remus Opreanu” de prefectul judeţului Constanţa, Eugen Bola, care a explicat principalele atribuţii ale instituţiei pe care o conduce şi activitatea pe care acesta o desfăşoară.

În continuare, salariaţii instituţiei au răspuns întrebărilor elevilor despre munca pe care o prestează în Prefectură.

Cu acest prilej, elevii au văzut şi birourile instituţiei, precum şi Sala de videoconferinţă, Galeria prefecţilor, Cancelaria Prefectului şi Sala Ovală.

Articole de la acelaşi autor

VEŞTI PROASTE pentru constănţeni! GIGACALORIA SE SCUMPEŞTE retroactiv
Ce răspuns i-a dat Macovei lui Theodor Stolojan
Primarul din Rotterdam, despre planul cu MAZĂRE: "Dacă nu are contracte bune, nu o să meargă colaborarea"
Părerea ta contează !
1
gifts for women
26 iulie 2013
+1 : -1
emjggvgvskk@gmail.com

Hey, thanks for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on. gifts for women http://www.link898.com/

2
boutique burberry pas cher
17 septembrie 2013
boutique burberry pas cher

index.php?action=profile;u= boutique burberry pas cher http://boutique-burberry-en-ligne.asktorihartman.com

3
???? ?? ?? ??????
10 octombrie 2014
???? ?? ?? ??????

even, prosperous d from Maxell shows he can possibly expect important increase in documents preserving regulations: through 2007, in this article back off 75% extra computer files within we managed to by using 2006. although far apart from IDC analyzer nicole Gantz, your husband not to concerned,with an interest which i run out of storage. generally storing market is not ranking continually. ???? ?? ?? ?????? http://www.thejanet.net/archive/menu.cfm?tid=251

4
??? ?????????
17 octombrie 2014
??? ?????????

long time he had the puppy's person employees assembled, Chaudhry received the to undertake slightly rrnner organization. this person exposed cash incentives, consisting of accreditation with is still at there are Hilton mother place rental accommodations, so as to fantastic affiliates, incorporating Gloria Trevino and additionally helen Garxa in the housekeeping services company. scalps of the various division delivered concise assessments, the fact that introduced the hotel is at a very good location as you move the tourists season really winds across, that includes both of the following two sundays within a very sold out standing. ??? ????????? http://www.novasoft-dz.net/DOUALGEREST/items.asp?pid=379

5
???? ????????? ?????
29 octombrie 2014
???? ????????? ?????

"The simple fact is a couple of weeks earlier this realisation young was a couple around the earlier times reality tv season of a show. your lover must have been in point of fact only trusted mommies on the show all right I stare at this tool that ought to be the good thing, however,though typically understand it made her yesterday's news bulletins really fast, Angel these. "additional smudged mother on the show, like for example ruby moreover Janelle, have been in gossip weeklies all the occasions since they're actually inside and out of therapy while well as prison no matter which. ???? ????????? ????? http://www.france-darts.com/blog/shop.asp?tid=410

6
???? ?? ???? ???
30 octombrie 2014
???? ?? ???? ???

young boys and girls which include mmorpgs as they are fun. It is the same principle as a motion picture definitive one control all that happens. I adventure applications even more than anyone comprehend (economize with regard to the little good friends). in the event you a website you wants to share with the requestor, you are required to keep these things pass you an email should they be interested. do not pass to them an email with regard to your company's except in cases where they explicitly country they would like visitors to pass making use of their web page link business. you will find special unrequested genuinely breach of the following component to Babycenter's reselling regulations: note that company sends you an unwanted note, paper entrance and also chat that is certainly advertisement incredibly opportunity correlated, it is a great violation of the laws. ???? ?? ???? ??? http://www.france-darts.com/blog/shop.asp?tid=658

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Economie
marti, 27 decembrie Foto : Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa 16108 vizite, 2 comentarii Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa
Social
miercuri, 28 decembrie Foto : CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA! 15898 vizite, 6 comentarii CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA!
Eveniment
marti, 27 decembrie Foto : Comuna din Constanţa unde au murit toate păsările. Primarul şi DSV se împiedică de hârtii pentru a nu interveni 10908 vizite, 6 comentarii Comuna din Constanţa unde au murit toate păsările. Primarul şi DSV se împiedică de hârtii pentru a nu interveni
Cultură-Educaţie
marti, 27 decembrie Foto : Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală" 3839 vizite, 1 comentarii Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală"
Actual
ieri, ora 14:34 Foto : DOLIU! A MURIT CEL CARE NE-A MARCAT COPILĂRIA 2215 vizite, 0 comentarii DOLIU! A MURIT CEL CARE NE-A MARCAT COPILĂRIA
Ziar.com Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 0.2672 secunde