E oficial! Iată cum vom scăpa de câinii maidanezi. „Moartea se instalează subit“

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 15 Octombrie 2013. Autor: Carmen MOCANU
Proiectul de Norme metodologice de aplicare a Ordonanţei de Urgenţă a Guvernului nr. 155/2001 privind aprobarea programului de Gestionare a câinilor fără stăpân, modificată recent prin Legea nr. 258/2013, a fost lansat în dezbatere publică de Autoritatea Naţională Sanitară Veterinară şi pentru Siguranţa Alimentelor (ANSVSA).

Legea nr. 258/2013, adoptată de Camera Deputaţilor în 10 septembrie, stabileşte, printre altele, un termen de 14 zile lucrătoare în care câinii sunt ţinuţi în adăposturi, după care, dacă aceştia nu sunt revendicaţi sau adoptaţi, pot fi eutanasiaţi.

Potrivit proiectului de norme, eutanasierea câinilor trebuie efectuată numai de către medicii veterinari de liberă practică, organizaţi în condiţiile legii, şi numai în sălile de chirurgie din adăposturi.

Procedura se realizează numai prin utilizarea barbituricelor, injectate intravenos numai după pierderea cunoştinţei câinelui indusă prin anestezie. Câinii vor fi asistaţi până la constatarea decesului. Barbituricele nu trebuie să fie injectate pe cale intramusculară sau subcutanată. Pentru câinii nou-născuţi calea de administrare care se utilizează este cea peritoneală. Produsele narcotice pot fi administrate şi pe cale orală.

„Costul unei intervenţii de eutanasiere este cuprins între 40 şi 150 lei, în funcţie de talia căţelului, dacă folosim produsul T61. Din momentul efectuării injecţiei, anestezia se instalează în aproximativ 10-15 minute, după care se utilizează barbituricele iar moartea se instalează subit”, a explicat dr. veterinar Gheorghiţă Mureşanu.



Potrivit proiectului, după ce sunt duşi în adăpost câinii sunt examinaţi medical, iar cei fără stăpân care au boli incurabile sau sunt grav răniţi sunt eutanasiaţi imediat. În cazul în care animalul diagnosticat cu o boală incurabilă este identificat, acesta poate fi eutanasiat numai cu permisiunea proprietarului.

Câinii care nu suferă de boli incurabile sau care nu sunt grav răniţi nu pot fi eutanasiaţi înainte de expirarea termenului de 14 zile lucrătoare de la cazarea în adăpost, termen în care pot fi revendicaţi, adoptaţi direct sau la distanţă.

Decizia de eutanasiere a câinilor care nu au fost revendicaţi, adoptaţi direct sau la distanţă sau menţinuţi în adăpost, după expirarea termenului de 14 zile lucrătoare de la cazarea acestora, va fi emisă prin completarea de către împuternicitul primarului a unui formular.



Ce condiţie trebuie să îndeplineşti ca să adopţi un câine

În altă ordine de idei, potrivit proiectului de norme, câinii sterilizaţi, ocrotiţi şi asumaţi de către comunităţile de locatari, care nu circulă liber în spaţiile publice, nu vor fi capturaţi de serviciile specializate pentru gestionarea câinilor fără stăpân.

În ceea ce-i priveşte pe cei prinşi şi duşi în adăposturile publice, aceştia pot fi revendicaţi, în cazul în care au fost pierduţi de stăpân, adoptaţi direct sau la distanţă.

În cazul în care câinele adoptat va fi ţinut în aer liber, adoptatorul trebuie să facă dovada existenţei unei suprafeţe de teren care să permită amplasarea unor padocuri sau a unor cuşti. Dacă animalul adoptat va fi adăpostit în locuinţa adoptatorului, acesta trebuie să facă dovada existenţei unei suprafeţe locative de minimum 2,5 metri pătraţi pentru fiecare câine adoptat. Aceste condiţii nu trebuie îndeplinite şi de asociaţiile de protecţie a animalelor care deţin adăposturi.

Persoana care adoptă minim trei câini din adăposturile publice şi îi adăposteşte într-un bloc de locuinţe trebuie să prezinte în momentul depunerii cererii de adopţie şi acordul vecinilor, ştampilat şi parafat de asociaţia de proprietari. Adoptatorul a minim trei câini care îi ţine în curte trebuie să prezinte de asemenea acordul vecinilor.

În momentul recuperării câinilor, proprietarii vor achita contravaloarea sumelor cheltuite pe perioada staţionării acestora în adăpost, în cuantumul şi în termenul stabilite prin hotărârea consiliului local.

Părerea ta contează !
57 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 6. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...6 
1
Liviu Chilian
15 octombrie 2013
+6 : -24
Voluptatea dezumanizarii abisale - "moartea se instaleaza subit!

Omenirea stie, deja, de Genocidul cainilor din Rromarlania bashitlerista, Impactul asupra copiilor va fi LETAL! Un caine de companie are inteligenta unui copil de 3 ani, spune stiinta. Se pare ca voi, Rromarlanii, v'ati pecetluit singuri soarta - ati adus Hadesul in ograda noastra, fosta Romanie. Si Pamantul cutremura'se'va si scutura'se'va de voi, bizdici apocaliptici! Pedeapsa... "Is Animal Genocide in Romania Acceptable - Dogs? Romania could be facing to extermination of millions of street dogs, as this is what is being seriously looked at by the government. This is obviously a very sad. I am well aware of the stray dog situation in Romania living near a shelter housing 5,000, but this blends into insignificance compared to 5,000,000+ on the streets. From my experience, dogs mainly become aggressive only after being attacked or hurt by humans with stones, sticks, cars or beaten by drunk owners while they are chained up for life. I own a beautiful German/Romanian shepherd stray, which had her ear cut by somebody to make her more aggressive, fortunately, it did not work; she is really lovely, obedient and goes everywhere with my daughter, staying at her side, training our dog Alma was so easy. The problem lies with the education of people as the root cause; many have little idea about animal welfare and animal rights. Chaining up a dog for life is the mentality of many. Also is sterilising a dog and putting them back on the streets to be hit by cars or have their legs run over and broken. There is nothing worse than seeing a dog with a freshly broken leg trying to walk, the look of pain and bewilderment clearly says, “what have I done to myself”, it makes me want to cry just thinking about it. The crazy thing is that the standard of car driving in Romania is appalling; drivers can kill and maim people, and feel with virtual impunity. Do they have car drivers euthanized, of course not. However, this is beside the point, clearly, something has to be done with regards to the dog situation and the numbers on the streets must be reduced, but this should be addressed in controlled and dignified way and not as a financial opportunity to take even more tax money from the people. Dog collectors are paid between up to € 250 per dog, the less time they are kept alive, the more money / profit they make. IT IS ALL ABOUT MONEY. That is why in some areas as they clear them of dogs, more are being transported back into the areas! A French film star has some responsible for the situation being totally out of control today. Previously when the numbers were smaller she created so much emotion when they wanted to deal with the dogs in a similar way to the rest of Western Europe, the situation now has mushroomed out of control. However, without educating people regarding animal rights and welfare little will change in the end. A glimmer of hope is that the younger generation shows more care towards animals, maybe this is because of television. The way forward: 1) Finance and the program design & implementation to be controlled totally by the EU 2) Educate and encourage people regarding animal rights and welfare 3) The standard of the shelters / pounds must be improved 4) Promote free sterilization throughout to media 5) Worldwide campaign to raise donations and help rehome as many dogs as possible 6) Sadly euthanize dangerous, or dogs beyond reasonable help (however, these are difficult situations to define) 7) Also there does have to be a reasonable and manageable time limit set by the shelters We should always remember that PEOPLE HAVE CREATED THIS TERRIBLE SITUATION and it is not the fault of the dogs, but certainly, they will pay the penalty. Oh yes, a stray that was dumped opposite my house has just given birth to 10 puppies in the ditch. Should I amend the above figure to 5,000,010+, or should I take them to the pound and towards certain death, I am already feeding too many, there is no easy solution.

2
Liviu Chilian
15 octombrie 2013
+6 : -19
Pamantul cutremura'se'va si scutura'se'va de voi, Rromarlanii!

Petition by Charlotte Vardan Los Angeles, CA ---------------------- Romanian lawmakers on Tuesday, September 10, 2013 voted overwhelmingly for a law allowing stray dogs to be put down after a four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of strays last week. The injury of the child after he was repeatedly bitten by stray dogs near a park in the capital prompted a national outcry. Between 40,000 and 65,000 stray dogs live on the streets of Bucharest, most of them fed and looked after by animal lovers. Hundreds of animal-rights activists gathered outside parliament in Bucharest to urge lawmakers to vote against the move, saying they would prefer dogs were sterilized rather than killed. People need to vote to ban the slaughter before the GENOCIDE of stray dogs starts. Sterilization or TRP (trap, neuter, release) should be the number one priority of the Romanian government and the people, not the massacre of homeless dogs. Homeless animals just like homeless people are always mistreated and abused. Cruelty to those who are unwanted, abandoned, and neglected should be punished. We should stand up for the rights of those stray dogs because we are their voice. ------------ “We must fight against the spirit of unconscious cruelty with which we treat the animals. Animals suffer as much as we do. True humanity does not allow us to impose such sufferings on them. It is our duty to make the whole world recognize it. Until we extend our circle of compassion to all living things, humanity will not find peace.” ― Albert Schweitzer

3
Debus
15 octombrie 2013
+21 : -10
...

Maestre Chilian, te-ai gasit sa citezi americanii, tocmai ei care au aplicat injectia letala oamenilor, nu cainilor ... Eu zic sa-ti misti kurul de la calculator si ia acasa toti maidanezii ... proza scrisa nu-i va salva. Succes. Ca m-am saturat si de ei si de cei care chipurile ii protejeaza, dar nu fac decat sa-i inmulteasca pe strazi. Hai pa.

4
florin
15 octombrie 2013
+10 : -6
pct 1 si 2

mai eu sunt mai de la tara si nu "inteleg" ce vrei tu sa zici in primele 2 posturi...acesta este un site in limba romana....vorba lui debus....du-te mai nene in america ta si lasa-ne pe noi prostii in tara asta unde vrem sa scapam odata de maidanezii

5
noni
15 octombrie 2013
+14 : -5
cand incepe marea hinghereala ?

N-am nimic cu cainii, dar eutanasierea lor e singura cale de a controla intr-un timp scurt, numarul lor prea mare. Cine ii vrea, sa ii adopte, nu sa ii tina langa bloc, dar daca nu au grija de ei, aspru sanctionati. Daca i-l iei si i-l eliberezi apoi pe strazi, demonstrezi ca esti doar un aparator oral al lor si nu dai dovada de responsabilitate. O sa sara Olguta la cap, iar, dar m-am obisnuit si sper sa se obisnuiasca si ea cu ideea ca traim totusi in civilizatie, nu in jungla. Dar parca vorbise ea cu Mazare personal si relata tot ea ca i-a promis pufăilă, ca intre prieteni, ca totul e o minciuna, sa nu creada presa, cainii ei din Brotacei-Boema, sunt cu imunitate ca el, ii apara si el si eroii de la Termopile care stau pe scara cu ea. Cand ti-am spus ca esti exemplul clar de votant credul, retard, cu mana in tinsa si nevertebrat, te-ai suparat. Cine a avut dreptate ??

6
OLGUTA
15 octombrie 2013
+5 : -15
pentru noni

Intr-adevar ai avut dreptate, sunt votantul credul. Dar, stimate domn noni (ca mi-ai spus ca nu esti fata), cu cat cunosc mai mult oamenii cu atat iubesc mai mult cainii, ei nu mint, si nici nu imi terfelesc buna mea credinta (credulitate caum ii spui tu). In rest, sa aveti parte, cat de curand, de aceeasi moarte ..".linistita."

7
Fonduri UE
15 octombrie 2013
+2 : -8
Fonduri UE

Acum este momentul: In 2013 Fondurile Europene NERAMBURSABILE se Acorda si la noi la fel de Usor ca in statele membre ale Uniunii Europene! Iata cum obtii fonduri europene pentru afacerea ta in doar 2 luni si 17 zile. Aflii mai multe detalii pe site-ul:www.fondurieuropenenerambursabile.ro

8
kiki
15 octombrie 2013
+7 : -3
vezi Olguta?

si ne mai dadeai cu flit ca primarele te adora si te intelege... el se adora doar pe el... mai mult, desi exista metode mult mai rapide, total nedureroase si extrem de ieftine, s-a ales calea cea mai scumpa de eutanasiere... ca sa realizezi ce-i mina pe ei in lupta. Si acum, poti tu sa juri ca adaposturile vor aloca 10-20 minute la fiecare caine ucis, cu medicul la capul lui? Sau........ si vor incasa banii? Stii tu ce se intimpla in sala respectiva? Dar aia cu liceul sanitar, de ce nu-s folositi? Sunt buni sa faca tratamentul la orice animal in viata, dar nu-s buni sa administreze niste pastile letale la caini? Nu vezi ca totul pute?

9
kiki
15 octombrie 2013
+5 : -3
bun,

acum am vazut cu totii care e iubirea lor fata de animale... (cand erati preveniti, dragi iubitori sinceri de animale, ca sunteti exploatati sentimental, nu credeati; poftiti dovezi!) cand incepe martzafoiul tzopaitor sa-i adune de pe strazile Constantei? sau n-are bani marlanu? i-a cheltuit cu pitzipoancele asta vara?

10
kiki
15 octombrie 2013
+11 : -2
Olguta,

nu mai ura asa ceva oamenilor; mai ales celor care nu gandesc ca tine; e dovada de extremsim si timpenie; in plus, ti se poate intoarce urarea: sa ai parte de moartea lui Ionut! sau a fetitei din Constanta... Sezi blinda, precum cainii la eutanasiere!

57 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 6. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...6 

