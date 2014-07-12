Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Contre între primarul din Techirghiol şi fostul viceprimar: „Se teme de mine“

Sâmbătă, 12 Iulie 2014. Autor: Carmen MOCANU
Primarul Adrian Stan
Contre între primarul din Techirghiol şi fostul viceprimar: „Se teme de mine“ - esteexclussamatem-1405098603.jpg
Dacă în urmă cu ceva timp, atât la Primăria Techirghiol cât şi în cadrul Consiliului Local exista o colaborare bună între aleşii locali, în momentul de faţă, angajaţii instituţiei spun că, în interior se resimte o stare conflictuală, totul culminând cu schimbarea viceprimarului Adriana Şlinca.

Pe ordinea de zi a ultimei şedinţe a Consiliului Local Techirghiol care a avut loc, miercuri, a existat un proiect de hotărâre prin care primarul Adrian Stan a solicitat schimbarea din funcţie a viceprimarului Adriana Şlinca. La şedinţa respectivă, au fost prezenţi toţi cei 15 consilieri locali, proiectul de hotărâre fiind adoptat cu opt voturi „pentru”, cinci „împotrivă” şi două „abţineri”.

Totodată, pe ordinea de zi a mai existat şi un alt proiect de hotărâre prin care aleşii locali ar fi trebuit să aleagă noul viceprimar, lucru care nu a mai fost posibil deoarece, edilul l-a retras după ordinea de zi.

„În cadrul aceleiaşi şedinţe, primarul a propus ca funcţia să fie preluată de un alt coleg de-al meu, adică tot de la PSD, însă colegii mei nu au fost de acord. Primarul spune că nu are nimic personal cu mine, însă eu cred că el se teme că, în situaţia de faţă, când USL-ul nu mai există i-aş putea deveni adversar politic. Probabil, ţine cont de faptul că la alegerile europarlamentare, la Techir-ghiol, PSD a obţinut 30% iar PNL a luat doar 17% şi asta l-a pus pe gânduri serios. Eu cred că el mă vede deja ca un potenţial candidat şi asta îl deranjează deşi, practic, nu-l înţeleg cu atât mai mult cu cât el a fost declarat şi incompatibil”, a declarat pentru „Cuget Liber” Adriana Şlinca.

Ea a mai adăugat că, nu ţine morţiş la funcţie şi chiar dacă a fost schimbată, activitatea Consiliului Local trebuie să funcţioneze în continuare în interesul cetăţenilor.

„Avem destule probleme de rezolvat în interesul cetăţenilor. Eu doresc ca oraşul să funcţioneze în continuare cu sau fără mine viceprimar. Tocmai din acest motiv, am propus ca luni, 14 iulie, să fie organizată o nouă şedinţă în care să fie ales noul viceprimar. Cu toate acestea, din ce am înţeles, primarul nu doreşte acest lucru şi nu este normal”, a mai spus fostul viceprimar Adriana Şlinca.

La rândul său, edilul din Techirghiol, Adrian Stan, a recunoscut că există anumite tensiuni în Consiliul Local însă spune că speră ca, în scurt timp, acestea să fie rezolvate. Cât despre şedinţa propusă de Adiana Şlincu, primarul spune că nu are nimic împotrivă numai că, aceasta nu poate avea loc luni, 14 iulie, atunci când a fost propusă deoarece, în acea zi, el trebuie să plece la Călăraşi pentru a participa la o acţiune privind unele proiecte care sunt în interesul oraşului.

„Am propus schimbarea din funcţie a viceprimarului deoarece am ţinut cont de faptul că nu mai există USL, dar şi că se va face fuziune cu PDL-ul. A mai existat şi un alt motiv administrativ deoarece sunt anumite probleme descoperite de Curtea de Conturi. Totuşi, nu am ţinut cont de apartenenţa politică deoarece consider că lucrurile trebuie să decurgă normal în interesul cetăţenilor, acesta fiind şi motivul pentru care am propus un viceprimar tot de la PSD. Chiar şi aşa, social-democraţii nu au vrut. Rămâne să mai discutăm, să analizăm şi poate noul viceprimar va fi de la PNL”, a declarat, pentru „Cuget Liber”, primarul Adrian Stan.

În altă ordine de idei, întrebat dacă are ceva personal cu fostul viceprimar şi dacă se teme că acesta i-ar putea deveni contracandidat, Adrian Stan a exclus din start o asemenea variantă.

„Este exclus să mă tem că fostul viceprimar Adriana Şlincu mi-ar putea deveni contracandidat. Ar fi ultimul lucru la care m-aş gândi, cu atât mai mult cu cât nici nu sunt sigur dacă eu mai candidez sau nu pentru un alt mandat”, a mai spus şeful administraţiei locale din Techirghiol.

1
constandin florea
12 iulie 2014
+1 : -1
techirghiol

Sa inteleg ca tu Adrian Stan esti prietenul meu Constandin Florea ! PTIU DRACE!

2
Elyseia
17 iulie 2014
+2 : -1
Contracandidat???

D-na Slincu viseaza foarte departe...nu va fi niciodata primar in acest oras.Inafara de magariile care le-a facut in trecut cu 500 de euro angajare in unitatea unde cred ca isi va relua activitatea,a facut numai TAMPENII.Ar fi mai bine sa stea in banca ei si sa nu mai gaseasca motive nascocite numai sa iasa basma curata.Pe unde a lucrat a lasat numai rezultate de incompatibilitate,numai afacerile ei personale au progresat:gradinita ei,abatorul ei de la Mangalia,brutaria ei...si asta din doua salarii de bugetar.Mai bine abtinete d-na , stii f-te bine ca din consilierii PSD au votat toti pentru "eliminarea" ta din aceasta functie.In timpul programului din Primarie nu ai facut altceva decat sa iti rezolvi problemele tale din afacerile care le ai.

3
Elyseia
17 iulie 2014
+2 : -1
Diferenta de avere intre timp

http://www.primariatechirghiol.ro/wp-content/uploads/2013/11/DA_2013-06-14_SLINCU-ADRIANA_60742786.pdf ....deci ...din doua salarii de bugetar in anul 2014 are cu mult mai mult

4
