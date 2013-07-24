Comuna Peştera, uitată de autorităţi după inundaţiile de luna trecută

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...
O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...
Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...
Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...
La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.
Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...
Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...
Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...
Un bărbat, în vârstă de 75 de ani, şi-a pierdut viaţa duminică dimineaţă şi alte două persoane au fost grav rănite, după ce şoferul unui autoturism marca Ford a intrat într-un stâlp de pe marginea drumului. Accidentul a avut loc pe bulevardul I.C. Brătianu, după ce şoferul ...
Dle primar,daca te uitai la urgente bagai bani in canale si podete,nu in parcuri si serbari. Gospodarul isi asogura mai inati casa si apoi merge la nunta. Asa trebuia sa faci si talica.
Apelati la Basescu pentru sprijin! Chiar daca va deranjeaza N. Constantinescu nu trebuia sa dati in tot USL-ul. Se vad urmarile!
it reminds us the majority of the Ford Edge crossover. There's a lot of the Lexus RX350 in this Toyota casio 腕時計 説明書 http://www.ispsc.edu.ph/nav/japandi/casio-rakuten-6.html
opinion and commentary provided by staff and guest writers covering everything that's going on in the neighborhood. The goal of LiveSOMA is to provide the community with a comprehensive directory of most known businesses in the neighborhood ケイトスペード ハンドバッグ http://www.dmwai.com/webalizer/kate-spade-14.html
understated and yet classy. So are car body kits for you? Yes they are. Body kits may often appear to be colorful and loud but they can also be quiet and still make an emphatic style statement.The first thing you should consider if you want understated body kits is their functionality beyond merely enhancing the look of the car. Some body kit components can improve the aerodynamics and body kits also serve to protect the car from minor dents and scratches. This makes them an intelligent purchase besides being an emotional purchase.Polyurethane body kits are the most durable in terms of resisting scratches and dents. If you want to be smart and keep the weight of your car low then you can opt for carbon fiber kits. You can even consider adding a carbon fiber hood to reduce the weight further. And if you want to be wise and save money you can choose from fiber glass body kits. Depending on the car that you own you will be able to decide whether you want to make it an out and out performance car or you want to work with performance of the stock car and enhance its looks. In either case body kits are a good option for you. Some components of body kits such as spoilers will improve the aerodynamics of your car and all components will enhance its looks. In terms of colors and graphics you will have a choice of muted colors and sober graphics. All body kits don!?t make your car look all flamed up and !°hot!?. Colors that match your car colors will make the body kit blend in with your car rather than stand out. Body kits are best installed by professionals. This is because during cruising the wind exerts large forces on the components and if the fitment is not proper there is a serious risk of a mishap. You can also get a custom coloring and graphics job in a body shop to match your sober style. You can find a wide range of body kits at|||Louie Liu has been in the car aftermarket products industry for 5years. He has specialized in body kits 靴 クリスチャンルブタン http://www.lamartcorp.com/modules/mod_menu/rakuten_cl_12.php