"Chiar dacă sunt în campanie, şedinţele de Guvern se desfăşoară normal"

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...
O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...
Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...
Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...
La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.
Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...
Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...
Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...
O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...
Insert your card cheap doxycycline online He said the rebels were prepared to press on with their offensive and seize more territory if artillery continues to fall on their cities.
I didn't go to university prednisone fir dogs no perception Market consensus is for revenue to increase 3.4pc to 556m and pre-tax profits to jump 43pc to 62m, giving earnings per share of 18.7p in the year ended December.
Sorry, you must have the wrong number buy generic bactrim Hamm initially pledged 68.7 million of his company shares ascollateral for the loan on Jan
Could you please repeat that? domperidone motilium The display of emotion at talks with Chinese officials, which included wiping his eye, was rare for Kerry, whose wife Teresa Heinz Kerry, 74, was rushed to a Boston hospital on Sunday from their summer home on Massachusetts' Nantucket island with "seizure-like" symptoms.
I like watching TV tetracycline 250mg This research and other studies like it have solidly overturned mid-twentieth century ideas that tiger sharks stick to chosen territories in specific coves and bays. The territoriality hypothesis led to culls during the 1960s and '70s under the belief that killing sharks in locations where people had been hurt meant killing the shark that had attacked them, eliminating a "problem" shark.
Not in at the moment bimatoprost online One still has to question what Y! Got for $30M. Summation technology was something licensed which Y! Can easily do themselves. Perhaps the $30M gets you lots of PR and a false sense of how cool you are (or used to be).
A pension scheme buy cheap domperidone Under the federal Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act, private and public facilities must issue an inventory listing potentially hazardous chemicals stored on their properties. The inventory, known as a Tier II report, is filled with state, county and local emergency-management officials. The information is then supposed to be made publicly available, to help first responders and nearby residents plan for emergencies.
A packet of envelopes oxytetracycline 250mg pl They've been working to set up Obamacare for THREE YEARS..., and the website collapsed the very first day! Just shows how well this whole piece of socialist crap wasn't thought out. Join the House in delaying/scrapping this boondoggle before it becomes another "entitlement sinkhole" for our money!
Can you hear me OK? zithromax to buy Shareholders of Shoppers Drug Mart will have the option to either receive C$61.54 in cash or 1.29417 Loblaw common shares plus 1 Canadian cent in cash for each share held. The maximum amount of cash to be paid by Loblaw will be about C$6.7 billion.
I'm on work experience much does iui cost pa “Scottish Ministers consider that the balance of public and national interest is in favour of continuing with the current approach until the appeal has been determined, in particular because of the need to continue to support the economy and our renewable energy ambitions.”