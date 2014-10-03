"Chiar dacă sunt în campanie, şedinţele de Guvern se desfăşoară normal"

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Victor Ponta:

"Chiar dacă sunt în campanie, şedinţele de Guvern se desfăşoară normal"

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 03 Octombrie 2014. Autor: Carmen MOCANU
Premierul Victor Ponta a declarat, ieri, că vicepremierul Gabriel Oprea este cel care va organiza alegerile prezidenţiale şi nu se va implica în niciun fel în campania electorală, el mulţumind, pe de altă parte, tuturor celor din opoziţie care „au lăsat-o mai moale cu povestea cu fraudarea”.

Întrebat dacă procesul de guvernare şi proiectele începute vor fi afectate de începutul campaniei electorale, având în vedere că este şi candidat, Ponta a răspuns negativ.

„Nu. Chiar dacă sunt în campanie, şedinţele de Guvern se desfăşoară normal. Activitatea, când eu sunt în teritoriu, e asigurată de vicepremierul Gabriel Oprea, care de altfel organizează şi alegerile şi nu se va implica în niciun fel în campania electorală. Am mai organizat de când sunt prim-ministru alegerile locale din 2012, referendumul de demitere, alegerile parlamentare din 2012 şi alegerile europarlamentare din 2014”, a spus Ponta.

El a arătat că, pe baza acestei experienţe pozitive, cu patru alegeri care s-au organizat foarte bine, are convingerea că şi al cincilea scrutin va fi foarte bun. 

