Centru pentru tineret, inaugurat în comuna Poarta Albă

În comuna Poarta Albă s-a inaugurat, ieri, un Centru pentru tineret, menit să le ofere localnicilor cu vârste cuprinse între 14 şi 35 de ani alte modalităţi de învăţare decât cele tradiţionale. La eveniment au participat primarul comunei, Vasile Delicoti, directorul Şcolii Gimnaziale nr. 1 Poarta Albă, prof. Florentina Mangri şi administratorul delegat al Zonei Metropolitane Constanţa, Ani Viorica Merlă. În luna octombrie 2012, Asociaţia de Dezvoltare Intercomunitară „Zona Metropolitană Constanţa” a demarat implementarea proiectului „Reabilitarea, extinderea şi dotarea unei clădiri din Zona Metropolitană din localitatea Poarta Albă în vederea utilizării acesteia drept centru pentru tineret”. Prin acest proiect a fost reabilitată şi dotată o clădire în prezent neutilizată din comuna Poarta Albă. „S-a înfiinţat un Centru pentru tineret care să ofere tinerilor metode alternative de învăţare, o educaţie informală care să vină ca o completare la cunoştinţele pe care le acumulează în şcoli, să reprezinte un loc de întâlnire pentru desfăşurarea unor activităţi cultural - artistice şi educative. Aşa că am reabilitat căminul cultural, construit în 1970. Cred că va fi cea mai folosită clădire”, a precizat primarul comunei Poarta Albă, Vasile Delicoti. Noul centru de tineret din comuna Poarta Albă are o suprafaţă totală de 514,45 metri pătraţi, fiind dotat cu mobilier adecvat şi echipamente IT necesare desfăşurării activităţii şi va deservi peste 1.600 de tineri. Clădirea a fost reabilitată şi modernizată, astfel că în prezent cuprinde un centru de informare, o sală de şedinţe, o sală pentru organizarea diferitelor festivităţi, conferinţe, spectacole, dar şi o scenă pentru evenimente speciale. De asemenea, în centru se găseşte şi o zonă de consiliere şi educaţie pentru cultura antreprenorială, dar şi săli multifuncţionale, pentru activităţi sportive, o bibliotecă şi o sală de lectură. În ceea ce priveşte dotarea cu echipamente IT, căminul cultural beneficiază de un televizor LED, două laptopuri, două imprimante, un co-piator, o staţie amplificare, trei plasme, două sisteme de proiectare lumini şi un ecran de protecţie. În plus, în clădire au fost amenajate şi camere pentru divertisment, în care se găsesc două mese pentru tenis de masă, două mese pentru şah şi două mese de biliard. Perioada de implementare a proiectului este de 17 luni, acesta fiind finanţat prin Programul Operaţional Regional 2007-2013. Valoarea totală a proiectului este de peste 2,7 milioane lei, dintre care aproximativ 2,1 milioane reprezintă asistenţa financiară nerambursabilă, iar 42,733 lei reprezintă contribuţia Primăriei Poarta Albă.